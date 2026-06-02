Jonathon Brooks bringing speed and competition to Panthers' OTAs

CHARLOTTE— Nic Scourton tried to evade the question at first. Being a Texas A&M man, born and bred, he has a certain aversion to praising anyone who has worn Texas Longhorn orange, like running back Jonathon Brooks.
"He went to Texas," sneered Scourton, "so I don't want to talk about him."
It took less than two seconds for the scowl to turn into a grin, though, and the college rivalry gave way to well-deserved praise.
"I'm kidding. I love JB," he continued. "He's super quick. I mean, he's getting in and out of these cuts. It's ridiculous."
For many who have allowed the last year and a half to wipe their mind of Brooks' capability, or for a guy like Scourton who is now on the field with the speedy back for the first time, it does seem ridiculous. Two ACL tears and the subsequent recoveries haven't slowed down Jonathon Brooks, who has flashed on screens, pitches, and straight up the middle.
"JB's looked great, in the run game certainly, but also in the pass game. Half of his highlights when he was coming out are screen passes, wides, things down the field," said Dave Canales. "He has a great ability to catch the ball, track it, and transition once he catches it.
"And so, just finding different packages and ways to get him involved in the offense, and he's looked great so far."
Coaches are still taking the appropriate caution with the former second-round pick. He was held out of team drills on Tuesday as they temper his return to ensure he is at full strength by the time the regular season arrives.
"Just a rest day," Canales said of the decision. "We have him on a good rhythm of loading him up, getting some good work, and then just making sure we back off and continue to increase his load."
But simply having him back on the field has helped infuse a good dose of competition into the running back room. Then again, that is their modus operandi, particularly when it comes to Brooks and Chuba Hubbard.
"They're competitive with each other," Canales smiled. "Whatever it is, you'll hear them arguing sometimes in the hall about whatever it could be: basketball, it could be cars, it's a bunch of different things, but it's a real brotherhood in that room."
The two will even stand back-to-back during downtime at practice, forcing coaches, teammates, and anyone who walks by to determine who is taller. There are varying answers—"Me," answered Brooks quickly.
Would Chuba agree?
"No, he wouldn't," he grinned.
For what it's worth, Brooks is listed on the roster at 6-0, while Hubbard clocks in at 6-1, although there was some debate about cleats versus tennis shoes. Both are tall for the average running back, though.
Being able to take that competitive nature and turn the attention to the field, though, is paying dividends for everyone involved.
"It always starts with the running backs; they kinda set the tone of our practices," shared Canales. "When they finish a run with full speed, everyone's got to chase and get on their angles, and it allows you to practice the right way, get ready for the game."
With both his speed and mindset, Brooks has brought that attitude to the Panthers field during OTAs.
Brooks missed all of 2025 while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in November of 2024, so while he had time to recover the knee, there is still a bit of rust that can come with being off the field that long. He assured reporters on Tuesday that there is no hesitation in the knees.
"I mean, obviously getting back out there, it's been a little over a year since I went against the defense essentially," said Brooks. "Just getting back to that, obviously it takes some time to get used to, but it's been good so far, and I'm just trusting in their plan, and as I said, the practices so far have been pretty good."
He added he doesn't feel he's reached his top speed yet as he takes care of his comeback, and he hasn't asked trainers to find out what it is.
Whatever it is, though, "it's faster than Chuba for sure."
With each day and benchmark hit, though, Brooks feels more and more confident in his ability to return to the form that made him the first running back taken in the 2024 draft, or better.
"Just trusting in my journey that God has for me and not looking at other people's journeys, other people's injuries, and be like, 'Oh, he came back at this time.' Just trusting in my process, and really making sure that I feel 100 percent and that I'm doing what's best for myself in terms of rehab to get myself back out there," said Brooks.
"I'm really focused on stacking good days, stacking days where I can be out there with my teammates and just getting better."
And with each of those days, each practice and speedy rep, those around him are either reminded or learning for the first time what Jonathon Brooks can add to an offense.
"Battling those injuries is tough, man, and he's mentally strong, stronger than a lot of people I know," praised Scourton. "And he's ruthless, so I'm excited for him to get his opportunity to get on there and field, but he's looked really good."
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, May 18th.