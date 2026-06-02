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Jonathon Brooks bringing speed and competition to Panthers' OTAs

Jun 02, 2026 at 04:43 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 4 on Monday, Jun. 1, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 4 on Monday, Jun. 1, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE— Nic Scourton tried to evade the question at first. Being a Texas A&M man, born and bred, he has a certain aversion to praising anyone who has worn Texas Longhorn orange, like running back Jonathon Brooks.

"He went to Texas," sneered Scourton, "so I don't want to talk about him."

It took less than two seconds for the scowl to turn into a grin, though, and the college rivalry gave way to well-deserved praise.

"I'm kidding. I love JB," he continued. "He's super quick. I mean, he's getting in and out of these cuts. It's ridiculous."

For many who have allowed the last year and a half to wipe their mind of Brooks' capability, or for a guy like Scourton who is now on the field with the speedy back for the first time, it does seem ridiculous. Two ACL tears and the subsequent recoveries haven't slowed down Jonathon Brooks, who has flashed on screens, pitches, and straight up the middle.

Bryce Young and Jonathon Brooks are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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"JB's looked great, in the run game certainly, but also in the pass game. Half of his highlights when he was coming out are screen passes, wides, things down the field," said Dave Canales. "He has a great ability to catch the ball, track it, and transition once he catches it.

"And so, just finding different packages and ways to get him involved in the offense, and he's looked great so far."

Coaches are still taking the appropriate caution with the former second-round pick. He was held out of team drills on Tuesday as they temper his return to ensure he is at full strength by the time the regular season arrives.

"Just a rest day," Canales said of the decision. "We have him on a good rhythm of loading him up, getting some good work, and then just making sure we back off and continue to increase his load."

But simply having him back on the field has helped infuse a good dose of competition into the running back room. Then again, that is their modus operandi, particularly when it comes to Brooks and Chuba Hubbard.

"They're competitive with each other," Canales smiled. "Whatever it is, you'll hear them arguing sometimes in the hall about whatever it could be: basketball, it could be cars, it's a bunch of different things, but it's a real brotherhood in that room."

The two will even stand back-to-back during downtime at practice, forcing coaches, teammates, and anyone who walks by to determine who is taller. There are varying answers—"Me," answered Brooks quickly.

Would Chuba agree?

"No, he wouldn't," he grinned.

For what it's worth, Brooks is listed on the roster at 6-0, while Hubbard clocks in at 6-1, although there was some debate about cleats versus tennis shoes. Both are tall for the average running back, though.

Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA #2 Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Being able to take that competitive nature and turn the attention to the field, though, is paying dividends for everyone involved.

"It always starts with the running backs; they kinda set the tone of our practices," shared Canales. "When they finish a run with full speed, everyone's got to chase and get on their angles, and it allows you to practice the right way, get ready for the game."

With both his speed and mindset, Brooks has brought that attitude to the Panthers field during OTAs.

Brooks missed all of 2025 while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in November of 2024, so while he had time to recover the knee, there is still a bit of rust that can come with being off the field that long. He assured reporters on Tuesday that there is no hesitation in the knees.

"I mean, obviously getting back out there, it's been a little over a year since I went against the defense essentially," said Brooks. "Just getting back to that, obviously it takes some time to get used to, but it's been good so far, and I'm just trusting in their plan, and as I said, the practices so far have been pretty good."

He added he doesn't feel he's reached his top speed yet as he takes care of his comeback, and he hasn't asked trainers to find out what it is.

Whatever it is, though, "it's faster than Chuba for sure."

With each day and benchmark hit, though, Brooks feels more and more confident in his ability to return to the form that made him the first running back taken in the 2024 draft, or better.

"Just trusting in my journey that God has for me and not looking at other people's journeys, other people's injuries, and be like, 'Oh, he came back at this time.' Just trusting in my process, and really making sure that I feel 100 percent and that I'm doing what's best for myself in terms of rehab to get myself back out there," said Brooks.

"I'm really focused on stacking good days, stacking days where I can be out there with my teammates and just getting better."

Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Number 2 at Wednesday, May. 27, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

And with each of those days, each practice and speedy rep, those around him are either reminded or learning for the first time what Jonathon Brooks can add to an offense.

"Battling those injuries is tough, man, and he's mentally strong, stronger than a lot of people I know," praised Scourton. "And he's ruthless, so I'm excited for him to get his opportunity to get on there and field, but he's looked really good."

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program 5/18

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, May 18th.

Haynes King, Bryce Young, Will Grier and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King, Bryce Young, Will Grier and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maz Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maz Mwansa is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cam Jackson is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Jackson is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Stone Forsythe, Chandler Zavala, Monroe Freeling, Nick Samac, Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Stone Forsythe, Chandler Zavala, Monroe Freeling, Nick Samac, Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lee Hunter is seen during rookie signings Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen during rookie signings Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown and Jamal Kearney are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrick Brown and Jamal Kearney are seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jamal Kearney, Todd Wash and LaBryan Ray are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jamal Kearney, Todd Wash and LaBryan Ray are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II, Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ikem Ekwonu is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard and Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard and Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner, Chandler Zavala and Ja'Tyre Carter are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Luke Fortner, Chandler Zavala and Ja'Tyre Carter are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III and Will Grier are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Anthony Tyus III and Will Grier are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Demani Richardson is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen, Jackson Kuwatch, Maema Njonmeta and Tyrek Funderburk are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Parker Petersen, Jackson Kuwatch, Maema Njonmeta and Tyrek Funderburk are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kobe Prentice is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Haynes King is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Derrick Brown is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Samac, Saahdiq Charles, Joshua Gray, Joe Gilbert, Ese Dubre, Cam Miller and Rashad Rochelle are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Samac, Saahdiq Charles, Joshua Gray, Joe Gilbert, Ese Dubre, Cam Miller and Rashad Rochelle are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
LaBryan Ray is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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LaBryan Ray is seen as The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Monday, May. 18, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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