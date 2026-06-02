Jonathon Brooks bringing speed and competition to Panthers' OTAs

He added he doesn't feel he's reached his top speed yet as he takes care of his comeback, and he hasn't asked trainers to find out what it is.

Whatever it is, though, "it's faster than Chuba for sure."

With each day and benchmark hit, though, Brooks feels more and more confident in his ability to return to the form that made him the first running back taken in the 2024 draft, or better.

"Just trusting in my journey that God has for me and not looking at other people's journeys, other people's injuries, and be like, 'Oh, he came back at this time.' Just trusting in my process, and really making sure that I feel 100 percent and that I'm doing what's best for myself in terms of rehab to get myself back out there," said Brooks.