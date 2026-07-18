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Brady Christensen's back, as a voice of experience

Jul 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Darin Gantt
The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Now that he's back, Brady Christensen's back to being one of the old guys around here.

And with that, there's a motivation to keep things moving in the current direction.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman was part of the draft class of 2021, one of the more successful groups of the last generation, along with Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard, and Tommy Tremble. All four signed new deals after their rookie contracts expired, and have been here to see the Panthers rise from two wins in 2023 to five to eight and the team's first playoff berth in a decade.

Christensen, who'll turn 30 in September, is actually now the seventh-oldest player on the roster, so he speaks from experience. "That's wild," he replied. "I still feel like a rookie."

Brady Christensen, Tommy Tremble, Chuba Hubbard
Laura Wolff Photography/Carolina Panthers

But he's not a rookie, he's been around here long enough to understand the history of the place.

"You know, I think it's cliché, but it really does feel like a family here," Christensen said Friday, when he came in to sign his new one-year deal. "And that's hard to do in the NFL because everyone's coming and going and there's a lot of change and a lot of turnover.

"But I came walking back here, and I felt like I was coming back to my family, and I mean that. And so I'm very grateful, and I think that's the biggest change from maybe the previous years, we're just one big family that we're going to go out there and compete together."

Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts are held on Tuesday, Apr. 29, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

With his return, the Panthers now have 23 players on the roster who were here for the start of training camp in 2024, the first year under coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. That's a quarter of the roster, surviving the past two seasons of steady growth.

Of that group, six are offensive linemen, including Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Ikem Ekwonu, Chandler Zavala, and Christensen. Of course, Ekwonu's still coming back from his torn patellar tendon suffered during the playoff game, and they've added veteran free agent Rasheed Walker and first-rounder Monroe Freeling at left tackle, along with free agent center Luke Fortner and fifth-rounder Sam Hecht at center.

But Christensen, having started at all five positions (34 games total) in five seasons here, knows how meaningful the degree of consistency can be.

"Yeah, I think it's huge," he said. "I mean, you're not ever going to have the same O-line unit, but to have that continuity is huge. To have some of the mainstays here, still here and leading the room, I think that's going to be huge for the whole team."

Of course, using the word "continuity" is a bit unusual considering he missed the entire offseason, after rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered midseason.

July was always the target date for him to be cleared, so he spent the spring and summer rehabbing offsite with a couple of partners, doing squats and "fast-feet" with his young sons Ledger and Levi, who were with him Friday and ready to get back to summer vacation.

The Carolina Panthers Re-Sign Brady Christensen to a one year deal on Friday, Jul. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

But for Dad, that vacation is short, with players reporting to training camp next Wednesday and practicing Thursday.

"I knew the 9-month mark was about the start of training camp, so that was always the goal," he said. "I ended up a couple of weeks early getting cleared. But that was always the goal, to be ready for Day 1 of training camp.

"You're always open-minded throughout the process, looking for the best opportunity. But just grateful the doors kind of opened back up here, and felt great and excited to stay here and be here with the family and continue the momentum we had from last year."

PHOTOS: Best of Brady Christensen through the years

Check out a few snaps of Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen. Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Christensen recently re-signed a one-year deal to stay with the Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers hold day 4 of Training Camp on July 26th, 2025.
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The Carolina Panthers hold day 4 of Training Camp on July 26th, 2025.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 17, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 17, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers host a partner pop up at the Fitness Court at Veteran Park on Sep. 16, 2025, at Veterans Park in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers host a partner pop up at the Fitness Court at Veteran Park on Sep. 16, 2025, at Veterans Park in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers)

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 21, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 21, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.(Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium.(Photo by Alex Herko//Carolina Panthers)

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers)

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers)

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
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