Brady Christensen's back, as a voice of experience

With his return, the Panthers now have 23 players on the roster who were here for the start of training camp in 2024, the first year under coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. That's a quarter of the roster, surviving the past two seasons of steady growth.

Of that group, six are offensive linemen, including Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Ikem Ekwonu, Chandler Zavala, and Christensen. Of course, Ekwonu's still coming back from his torn patellar tendon suffered during the playoff game, and they've added veteran free agent Rasheed Walker and first-rounder Monroe Freeling at left tackle, along with free agent center Luke Fortner and fifth-rounder Sam Hecht at center.

But Christensen, having started at all five positions (34 games total) in five seasons here, knows how meaningful the degree of consistency can be.

"Yeah, I think it's huge," he said. "I mean, you're not ever going to have the same O-line unit, but to have that continuity is huge. To have some of the mainstays here, still here and leading the room, I think that's going to be huge for the whole team."

Of course, using the word "continuity" is a bit unusual considering he missed the entire offseason, after rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered midseason.