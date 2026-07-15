Quarterback Will Grier retires

CHARLOTTE — Will Grier came back to his hometown team three months ago, but his comeback won't continue into training camp.

The veteran quarterback has chosen to retire. The Panthers placed him on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Grier was originally a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019, and signed a one-year deal here before the draft. He has also spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, and the Cowboys again. He appeared in two regular-season games, both here during his rookie season.

The move leaves the Panthers with just three quarterbacks heading into camp, which begins next week.

Behind starter Bryce Young, they have veteran backup Kenny Pickett and undrafted rookie Haynes King.