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Quarterback Will Grier retires

Jul 15, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Darin Gantt
Will Grier of the Carolina Panthers participate in voluntary workouts on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Grier of the Carolina Panthers participate in voluntary workouts on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Will Grier came back to his hometown team three months ago, but his comeback won't continue into training camp.

The veteran quarterback has chosen to retire. The Panthers placed him on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Grier was originally a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019, and signed a one-year deal here before the draft. He has also spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, and the Cowboys again. He appeared in two regular-season games, both here during his rookie season.

The move leaves the Panthers with just three quarterbacks heading into camp, which begins next week.

Behind starter Bryce Young, they have veteran backup Kenny Pickett and undrafted rookie Haynes King.

King will likely get a lot more reps in the preseason, especially since starters typically don't appear in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Panthers open against the Cardinals there on Aug. 6, prior to Luke Kuechly being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PHOTOS: Best of Will Grier through the years

Check out some of the best snaps of quarterback Will Grier's tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

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Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Will Grier is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Grier is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Thursday, May. 14, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

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Will Grier of the Carolina Panthers participate in voluntary workouts on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Grier of the Carolina Panthers participate in voluntary workouts on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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