The wit and wisdom of David Moore: How the Panthers' receiver has shaped his unit

"It's his consistency of showing up, his consistency of learning and applying in the meeting room and then going out in the field and his consistency for the quarterbacks when he is playing," praised offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.

"He has a great feel for what you're trying to accomplish if you give him the why, and that consistency of — you give him something, he applies it. Guys see that."

After two-plus years with Young, Moore has been able to marry his understanding of this offense with how his quarterback plays.

"You have to have a QB time clock too in your head as a receiver," explained Moore. "So, he's taking however many steps back. So when he gets done with those steps, he's looking to fire.

"Say we have this six-step route where he's playing man on, man up, stuff like that. Well, this route is probably going to have to be sped up just a little bit because it's like a four- or five-step. I'm going against my six steps, plus somebody is trying to stop me from taking steps, so it's going to be sped up a little bit in my route. So it's just little things like that that go in with Bryce, and then just being in the league long enough, you know, every QB has these steps.