The wit and wisdom of David Moore: How the Panthers' receiver has shaped his unit

CHARLOTTE — You've probably heard parts of this story before, how David Moore has entrenched himself as a vital part of the Panthers offense and locker room, only drawn away by his farm in north central Texas. Bits and pieces of it have developed some lore in Carolina Panthers' world over the past two-plus years.
But an elbow injury sidelined Moore for most of 2025, and with a new crop of receivers under Moore's watch now, it's time to revisit the topic, which is why a gaggle of Panthers' offensive players and coaches gladly settled in during Carolina's recent minicamp to talk about one of their favorite subjects: David Moore.
"D-Mo just has so much experience," praised Bryce Young. "So much wisdom."
Moore, now in his second stint with the Panthers, has been in Charlotte this round for two seasons, going into his third. He was also with this coaching staff in Seattle for the first four years of his career.
The institutional knowledge with him in the room and on the field is incalculable.
"Whenever we're talking about stuff, D-Mo's run it," continued Young at the beginning of the summer. "Even if it's something new for us, it's something that he's done before."
In 2024, Moore brought in 32 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns, and recorded one catch in 2025 before an elbow injury that would prove season-ending before his season could really get started.
Moore is not here to catch 100 balls a season, though. He's here to make "the" catch when Young is scrambling, searching for someone who is in the right spot.
"It's his consistency of showing up, his consistency of learning and applying in the meeting room and then going out in the field and his consistency for the quarterbacks when he is playing," praised offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.
"He has a great feel for what you're trying to accomplish if you give him the why, and that consistency of — you give him something, he applies it. Guys see that."
After two-plus years with Young, Moore has been able to marry his understanding of this offense with how his quarterback plays.
"You have to have a QB time clock too in your head as a receiver," explained Moore. "So, he's taking however many steps back. So when he gets done with those steps, he's looking to fire.
"Say we have this six-step route where he's playing man on, man up, stuff like that. Well, this route is probably going to have to be sped up just a little bit because it's like a four- or five-step. I'm going against my six steps, plus somebody is trying to stop me from taking steps, so it's going to be sped up a little bit in my route. So it's just little things like that that go in with Bryce, and then just being in the league long enough, you know, every QB has these steps.
"You've got to know what the defensive line is looking like. The offensive line is tired and like, all right, we got to move it. We got to get the ball out, it's just things like that I've been there for three years now with, so, I know his footwork, and he gets that."
And even more so, he's here to make sure even if he's not the one Young finds, his pre-snap observations — either in practice or in the heat of the game with live ammo flying — have gotten everyone else in the right spot.
"It always helps to have a vet guy, especially one that's been under this coaching staff in the same playbook for years and years. It just makes the game that much easier," explained receiver Tetairoa McMillan. "He has so much knowledge, so much wisdom to pass down onto us."
McMillan is coming off a rookie of the year campaign, taking home the honor after he led all NFL rookie pass catchers in receiving yards and set several Panthers' rookie records. It's hard to talk about McMillan's dazzling rookie season without also talking about David Moore.
Despite being sidelined during his rehab, Moore was purposefully present at every possible meeting, practice, and game day, there as a teammate, a humorous reprieve, and a helpful hand for his fellow receivers.
"That did a lot for the wideouts, too, to show what professionalism is about," praised Idzik. "Whether you're playing or not and you're on the team, you're engaged, and you're supporting the guys around you, and you're about the team, and that's what D-Mo is."
And he was always there for McMillan. From tips, tricks, encouragement on hard days, and cheerleading on the good ones, he was a mentor through it all, even giving the rookie of the year specific tweaks to his game.
"Yeah there's something specific that I can think of," McMillan smiled. "You can never give away the secrets, but yeah, he's definitely helped me. I definitely added a specific thing to my game that he has in his game, so it actually helps me a lot."
Added receiver John Metchie III, "Definitely a teammate for sure, but it is kind of like another coach, just him, that system, and in the different places he's been also. And seeing the evolution of it, so he knows a lot of the whys behind things, which is extremely important."
There is an assumption — sometimes earned, sometimes not — that all veteran receivers are there as a guiding voice, intent on helping their younger teammates with game prep and moves, and on immersing themselves in life in the NFL. More often than not, that's not the case.
The Panthers have it with David Moore, though.
"Just being present, just trying to get great energy, seeing guys when shit ain't going right," said Moore of his mindset. "Just give them positive affirmation. It's going to all come together. And just being there when they need me. I had anything they needed. And if they needed something and I didn't have it, I'll go find it and try to give them that."
The latest rookie class is already experiencing that impact.
"He had a good talk with me about just how the game goes, just about me being a rookie," shared rookie third-round receiver Chris Brazzell II. "I was really hard on myself at first, but I'm not going to get it right now. I'm going to make mistakes. And then just how that league works, to be honest. He's been in the league for such a long period, and he just told me about his experience in the league."
Moore, who was drafted to the Seahawks in 2017, credits former Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett with being that guy for him as a rookie. The All-Pro Lockett is also someone Dave Canales has praised as someone he wants hire receivers to emulate in terms of work ethic and approach. Now he has it in Moore.
"On a day-to-day, he just brings great energy," shared Young. "Everyone will tell you he's a joy to be around. He's hilarious. He always keeps the vibes high in that receiver room, and when you have a vet for that room like that, that's knowledgeable, knows exactly what to do, you can go to him and ask about details of a route, but it's not in a preachy way, you know he's cool with everyone in the locker room."
At 31 years old and heading into his 10th season, David Moore finds himself in that emotional spot of uncertainty: young and fit enough to play out another contract, old and wise enough to plan for life "after." And despite a gentle nature that has lent itself to becoming a leading voice in the receiver's room, even his teammates know coaching is not in his future.
"He needs to go back to his cows," chucked McMillan. "He needs to go put boots on and keep his hat on."
Because the very nature that gives Moore the right temperament to guide his fellow Panthers' receivers through the rollercoaster that is the NFL is also what pulls him back home to north-central Texas and the micro-ranch he is crafting there with his family.
"The cows keep me at peace," nodded Moore, his mind already drifting to the fences he would be mending over the offseason. "The coaching keeps me having fun. It's a healthy balance. So if football and all this isn't going the way I want, and I need a peace of mind, I love my cows.
"As my son would say, he goes to the moo's. So I go to the moo's for my peace, and I can't give up the cows. I can't give up the cows."
View photos of wide receiver David Moore as he re-signed with the Panthers on Monday at Bank of America Stadium.