"They're fun to watch": On John Metchie, Bryce Young and the impact of chemistry

"Yeah, there's a lot of familiarity there, you see with Bryce, and you see them working after practice on some of the small missed timings of routes or whatever it is, but in general, I credit John for who he is as a player. You see that away from Bryce, too. You see him talking to Kenny. You see him talking to me, asking questions, trying to poke and prod to get to the details of how to do things, and then applying it.