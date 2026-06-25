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Best of Social: TEU kicks off with Greg Olsen and Panthers' tight ends 

Jun 25, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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Kassidy Hill
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Greg Olsen lead a demonstration at Tight End University on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in Nashville. (Davis Stevens/AP Content Services for the NFL)
Davis Stevens/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Greg Olsen lead a demonstration at Tight End University on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in Nashville. (Davis Stevens/AP Content Services for the NFL)

CHARLOTTE — Class was back in session this week, with the annual Tight End University (TEU) in Nashville.

The event was originally founded and is still put on by former Panthers' tight end Greg Olsen, alongside 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Current Panthers' tight ends Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans attended this year, as well as some former Carolina guys.

The summer summit, which invites tight ends and spouses to the Music City for a two-day camp, workout, and concert, has become a social sensation as well thanks to the viral moments, hijinks, and of course, musical superstars who drop by.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best social moments involving Olsen, Tremble, and Evans this week at TEU.

TEU 2026

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Olsen, along with Kittle and Kelce, first started TEU in 2021. The goal was to bring together those who played the position so they could share tips and tricks, and provide a support system for a position that, at the time, was often overlooked.

Olsen and the other founders were honored with an old school type hall of honor welcome.

The tight ends and their partners were welcomed with an opening party earlier this week. Check out Tommy Tremble and his wife Hope arrive for the party.

All three founders welcomed the position group to the party.

Olsen, who spent 14 years in the NFL overall and nine of those with the Panthers, spoke on the importance of staying motivated even after earning a starting role. Olsen made three Pro Bowls during his time here.

Tremble and Evans were asked a simple question when they walked out onto the practice field for the first day.

Some of the tight ends, including former Panthers' player Bryce Pierre, shared superlatives about their fellow tight ends. Pierre gave a shout out to Tremble in the video.

Olsen might have retired after 2020 and turned to broadcasting, but when he's on the field, he reminds everyone he can still break down and play the position better than anyone. While playing, Olsen was the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards.

Stay tuned to Panthers.com all summer long for more special social moments as guys enjoy their offseason.

PHOTOS: Panthers shift gears with Hendrick Motorsports

Panthers head coach Dave Canales took the team on a trip to Hendrick Motorsports to get a hands-on look at what it takes to build a well-oiled, championship-winning culture.

The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Robert Rochell and Nic Scourton participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Rochell and Nic Scourton participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jeff Gordon participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jeff Gordon participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Samac and Mitchell Evans participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Samac and Mitchell Evans participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans and Anthony Tyus III participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans and Anthony Tyus III participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Bartlett participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Bartlett participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevin Wallace participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevin Wallace participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Rasheed Walker participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and Jalen Coker participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble and Jalen Coker participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott and Maema Njongmeta participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott and Maema Njongmeta participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott and Maema Njongmeta participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott and Maema Njongmeta participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III, Bam Martin-Scott and Trevin Wallace participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III, Bam Martin-Scott and Trevin Wallace participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bernie Parmelee participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee, Thomas Incoom and Princely Umanmielen participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bernie Parmelee, Thomas Incoom and Princely Umanmielen participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mayur Chaudhari and Scott Cooper participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Mayur Chaudhari and Scott Cooper participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson, Albert Reese IV and Derrick Brown participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson, Albert Reese IV and Derrick Brown participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Samac and Parker Petersen participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Samac and Parker Petersen participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith, Rasheed Walker, Thomas Incoom and Kenny Pickett participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Smith, Rasheed Walker, Thomas Incoom and Kenny Pickett participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaelan Phillips participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaelan Phillips participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis, Cam Miller, Lathan Ransom, Mike Reid and Dan Chisena participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Miles Davis, Cam Miller, Lathan Ransom, Mike Reid and Dan Chisena participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte and Devin Lloyd participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte and Devin Lloyd participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. and Lathan Ransom participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. and Lathan Ransom participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Zakee Wheatley participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed, Zakee Wheatley, Mike Reid and James Mitchell participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed, Zakee Wheatley, Mike Reid and James Mitchell participate in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'seem Reed participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'seem Reed participates in Carolina Panthers team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne and Bryce Young participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne and Bryce Young participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, David Moore, Tommy Tremble and Demani Richardson participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, David Moore, Tommy Tremble and Demani Richardson participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne, Bryce Young, David Moore, Tommy Tremble, Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and Demani Richardson participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne, Bryce Young, David Moore, Tommy Tremble, Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and Demani Richardson participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
David Moore participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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David Moore participates in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. and Bryce Young participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. and Bryce Young participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Jalen Coker participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young and Jalen Coker participate in team bonding Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling, Demani Richardson, Chuba Hubbard, Lathan Ransom, Jonathon Brooks, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn and Scott Cooper are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Monroe Freeling, Demani Richardson, Chuba Hubbard, Lathan Ransom, Jonathon Brooks, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn and Scott Cooper are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Claudin Cherelus, Nic Scourton, Robert Rochell and Isaia Glass are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Patrick Jones II, Claudin Cherelus, Nic Scourton, Robert Rochell and Isaia Glass are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales and Jeff Gordon are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Dave Canales and Jeff Gordon are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales and Jeff Gordon are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Dave Canales and Jeff Gordon are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jeff Gordon and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Damien Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Damien Lewis is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
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Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
90 / 91

Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.
91 / 91

Robert Hunt is seen during Carolina Panthers team bonding excursion to Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, May. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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