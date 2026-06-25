Best of Social: TEU kicks off with Greg Olsen and Panthers' tight ends 

CHARLOTTE — Class was back in session this week, with the annual Tight End University (TEU) in Nashville.
The event was originally founded and is still put on by former Panthers' tight end Greg Olsen, alongside 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Current Panthers' tight ends Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans attended this year, as well as some former Carolina guys.
The summer summit, which invites tight ends and spouses to the Music City for a two-day camp, workout, and concert, has become a social sensation as well thanks to the viral moments, hijinks, and of course, musical superstars who drop by.
With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best social moments involving Olsen, Tremble, and Evans this week at TEU.
Olsen, along with Kittle and Kelce, first started TEU in 2021. The goal was to bring together those who played the position so they could share tips and tricks, and provide a support system for a position that, at the time, was often overlooked.
Olsen and the other founders were honored with an old school type hall of honor welcome.
The tight ends and their partners were welcomed with an opening party earlier this week. Check out Tommy Tremble and his wife Hope arrive for the party.
All three founders welcomed the position group to the party.
Olsen, who spent 14 years in the NFL overall and nine of those with the Panthers, spoke on the importance of staying motivated even after earning a starting role. Olsen made three Pro Bowls during his time here.
Tremble and Evans were asked a simple question when they walked out onto the practice field for the first day.
Some of the tight ends, including former Panthers' player Bryce Pierre, shared superlatives about their fellow tight ends. Pierre gave a shout out to Tremble in the video.
Olsen might have retired after 2020 and turned to broadcasting, but when he's on the field, he reminds everyone he can still break down and play the position better than anyone. While playing, Olsen was the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards.
Stay tuned to Panthers.com all summer long for more special social moments as guys enjoy their offseason.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales took the team on a trip to Hendrick Motorsports to get a hands-on look at what it takes to build a well-oiled, championship-winning culture.