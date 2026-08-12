For Xavier Legette, this year about being "honed into the details"

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Dave Canales had seen the time wide receiver Xavier Legette was putting in this offseason.
So the touchdown catch to close practice was just confirmation of what he was already expecting.
"Really good to see him back out there playing like himself," Canales said. "Playing fast, just knowing where to be."
That's been the key for Legette, and the Panthers this offseason, because by his own admission, he wasn't as sharp as he needed to be last year. From penalties to stepping out of bounds to walking back to the line of scrimmage against the Cardinals while the team was in hurry-up mode last year, there were too many unforced errors last year.
And he's the first one to acknowledge that.
"I learned a lot," Legette said Wednesday. "Stuff like that can get you benched and sidelined and stuff like that, so I just can't do stuff like that."
In a way, it has, since Jalen Coker has surpassed him as the secondary target to reigning offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan. But the Panthers work so often out of three-receiver sets (about two-thirds of the time), there are still plenty of chances for Legette to contribute.
And based on this training camp, that could be the case.
Legette's touchdown Wednesday was among a handful of highlights, including sideline grabs and using his size to create space, where he looks more polished this year.
"I just honed into the details, man," he said. "And everything that I was dealing with last year that I put on tape that was bad."
Legette admitted he might have gotten "too loose" last season, but that's not the case now.
"I just had to take a step back, you know what I'm saying?" He said. "For me, I just kind of felt like I was probably a little too loose, so I just had to take a step back and just focus on the main thing.
"Like the stuff that I was doing, I never did stuff like that before. So I just had to take a step back. The mishaps that I was doing on the field. I never had done nothing like that, like lining up outsides and stuff like that."
But Canales has seen that throughout the offseason, so the touchdown to end practice wasn't necessarily a surprise. On that one, he "saw a window flash," and Legette boxed out and came down with the ball for the score.
"He's doing a phenomenal job; he's the guy that we're counting on,"
Legette said part of that trust-building came from off-season throwing sessions with quarterback Bryce Young, a couple in California and one in Arizona.
"We just spent that time together, and I'm talking to him a little more, going up to him and asking him things like, 'How do you feel about this?'" Legette said. "'Do we like this? Am I in the right spot?'
"So we're getting it right."
Legette referred to three or four workouts a day, but his approach has been tireless.
That includes closing each workout with sideline catches from the Jugs machine or live passing, because the spatial awareness is another area that might have been loose in the past.
Canales said Legette also "attacked" his offseason work to better protect himself against soft-tissue injuries, which have cropped up, another indication of a more mature approach.
And with the availability, the ability is shining through. With his size and speed, he can create matchup problems,
"He looks explosive," Canales said. "He's the same focused guy that I've known for going on three years now, so the intensity and the focus is still there. He's very comfortable in what we're doing.
"And then what I've seen him do is just make great plays on the boundary, back of the end zone, just some of those spatial plays where he can go attack the ball, find a way to get his feet down, and he's really attacked that part of his game, and that's something that I've seen him really improve on."
Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp practice on Wednesday, August 12.