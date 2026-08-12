For Xavier Legette, this year about being "honed into the details"

But Canales has seen that throughout the offseason, so the touchdown to end practice wasn't necessarily a surprise. On that one, he "saw a window flash," and Legette boxed out and came down with the ball for the score.

"He's doing a phenomenal job; he's the guy that we're counting on,"

Legette said part of that trust-building came from off-season throwing sessions with quarterback Bryce Young, a couple in California and one in Arizona.

"We just spent that time together, and I'm talking to him a little more, going up to him and asking him things like, 'How do you feel about this?'" Legette said. "'Do we like this? Am I in the right spot?'

"So we're getting it right."

Legette referred to three or four workouts a day, but his approach has been tireless.