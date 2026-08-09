Luke Kuechly wraps up Hall of Fame weekend with Unscripted roundtable, talks ball and Class of 2026

When Wyche asked each of the guys about their favorite foods, and whether any of them became in-season traditions, Kuechly's eyes lit up, and he went straight back to 2015, when they won 14 straight games during a 15-1 season that led to the Super Bowl.

"After Week 3 or 4, things that you've done during the past couple of weeks, now it needs to happen," Kuechly said. "So one of the first things was on Mondays, Thomas Davis was coming and bringing Bojangles."

Kuechly then paused to explain Bojangles to the Canton crowd, even though they have a location right there on Everhard Road.

"And then on Tuesday afternoon, I would go to the same restaurant in Charlotte, it's called Roasting Company, and I would get a Buffalo chicken wrap. And every week I would come in on Tuesday, and they'd have it waiting for me when I walked in. Because we'd go in, you do your work with the team, watch tape, and then I would go eat there every week. And it got to the point where it was so routine, and in the one week we didn't do it, it was a Christmas game. We played Atlanta in Atlanta, and we lost that game, and the week was weird because it was Christmas, so Thomas didn't bring the Bojangles in. I didn't have my Roasting Company, and we lost.

"So that next week Thomas had the Bojangles, and then I walked in the Roasting Company, and I walked in there, and everybody in the whole restaurant looked at me like, 'Where were you last week?' Like it was my fault.