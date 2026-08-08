Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame speech: "Joy came from the people I was with"

I first met Howard Skall in Bradenton, Florida, when I was just 20 years old and getting ready for the combine.

Howard and I started as colleagues, and over time, our business relationship became one of my best friendships.

I know his family, he knows mine. We've been all over the U.S. together, we've had great dinners, great times, and have created a lasting friendship, thanks Howard.

To my agent, Tom Condon, he's been another blessing.

Tom, when I called to tell you I was retiring — I remember exactly where I was, standing in the B terminal at DFW and you didn't even ask why.

You just said, "Luke, I'll always be here for you. Is there anything I can do to help?"

That call showed how important your players are to you, and I've always appreciated that, so thank you.

I probably have the best college buddies in the world. You can hear them back there.

There's a group of eight of us that have a very special bond.

You guys are a safe place for me; you're always there and never ask for anything in return.

I'm so lucky to have you, and I'm so happy you're all here today.