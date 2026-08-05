Panthers place lineman on injured reserve, bring back Jake Curhan

CANTON, Ohio — The Panthers placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on injured reserve Wednesday after a calf injury kept him out of recent practices.
The 27-year-old Charles spent most of last year on the Panthers' practice squad, but appeared in two games.
He was also working with the ones during camp while starters Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were sidelined.
The Panthers also brought back a couple of familiar faces to the active roster, signing offensive lineman Jake Curhan and defensive tackle Parker Petersen.
Curhan was signed off the Cardinals' practice squad last year and appeared in 13 games, starting one. He has familiarity with the coaching staff from his time in Seattle.
The 28-year-old has appeared in 53 career games, with 12 starts across five seasons. Having him around is helpful, as Lewis remains sidelined with his own calf issue, though Hunt has returned to practice.
Petersen, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, was waived last week, but gives them someone who knows the system for Thursday's preseason debut in the Hall of Fame Game, after defensive end LaBryan Ray was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.
Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Tuesday, August 4.