 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers place lineman on injured reserve, bring back Jake Curhan

Aug 05, 2026 at 03:47 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
2026-roster-moves-no-sponsor

CANTON, Ohio — The Panthers placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on injured reserve Wednesday after a calf injury kept him out of recent practices.

The 27-year-old Charles spent most of last year on the Panthers' practice squad, but appeared in two games.

He was also working with the ones during camp while starters Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were sidelined.

The Panthers also brought back a couple of familiar faces to the active roster, signing offensive lineman Jake Curhan and defensive tackle Parker Petersen.

The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Curhan was signed off the Cardinals' practice squad last year and appeared in 13 games, starting one. He has familiarity with the coaching staff from his time in Seattle.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 53 career games, with 12 starts across five seasons. Having him around is helpful, as Lewis remains sidelined with his own calf issue, though Hunt has returned to practice.

Petersen, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, was waived last week, but gives them someone who knows the system for Thursday's preseason debut in the Hall of Fame Game, after defensive end LaBryan Ray was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 8/4

Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Tuesday, August 4.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 42

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DT Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 42

DT Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 42

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tywone Malone is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 42

Tywone Malone is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 42

Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
S Nick Scott, S Isaiah Simmons, LB Claudin Cherelus and DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 42

S Nick Scott, S Isaiah Simmons, LB Claudin Cherelus and DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 42

Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 42

Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 42

Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 42

Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young, Will Harriger and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 42

QB Bryce Young, Will Harriger and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta, Maz Mwansa, Jackson Kuwatch, Pete Hanson, Trevin Wallace, LB Devin Lloyd and LB Bam Martin-Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 42

Maema Njongmeta, Maz Mwansa, Jackson Kuwatch, Pete Hanson, Trevin Wallace, LB Devin Lloyd and LB Bam Martin-Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 42

Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 42

Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Robert Rochell and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 42

CB Robert Rochell and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 42

Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 42

Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 42

Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 42

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 42

DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 42

Will Lee III and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 42

Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 42

Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 42

Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 42

Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 42

Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 42

Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 42

Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
T Albert Reese and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 42

T Albert Reese and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
CB Devonta Smith and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 42

CB Devonta Smith and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 42

Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 42

Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 42

Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 42

Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 42

Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 42

Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Arizona in Preseason Week 0

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

It didn't take long for a rookie Luke Kuechly to take the first step to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

After coming here in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Kuechly made an indelible impression on teammates that might have been different than the first one. And he showed immediately that he was a superstar.

news

As a rookie, Luke Kuechly entered a linebackers room at a crossroads

Kuechly met a pair of vets who thought he was coming to take their job. One of them was right, and the other went on to new heights. How Jon Beason and Thomas Davis became pivotal figures in his development.

news

Play of the Day: Bryce Young to Brycen Tremayne lights up the offense

Bryce Young and Brycen Tremayne got around the defense to complete a play that lit up the entire offensive sideline during Tuesday's training camp practice.

news

Panthers make roster moves, after retirement of LaBryan Ray

The veteran defensive end was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, and the Panthers made a series of roster moves to account for some injury shortages.

news

Training Camp Observations: Intensity ramps up ahead of first preseason game

Emotions were high as Canales looked to harness the energy and intensity of Tuesday's practice. It was a good precursor to the first preseason game, in which the Panthers will see two new quarterbacks.

news

Dave Canales: Xavier Legette will be evaluated, but cleared of concussion

The receiver went down after making a high catch in Panthers training camp practice on Tuesday.

news

Luke Kuechly became a mentor early, as he led by example

The Hall of Fame linebacker was quick to share, even early in his career with the Panthers. And as he aged, he developed into the kind of leader coaches trusted to help mold the entire roster.

news

Princely Umanmielen changed everything about his life; it's paying off on the field

The second year linebacker knew he needed to change his approach coming into training camp this season, so he created a new regimen for everything. It's paying off for the pass-rusher artist.

news

Panthers release depth chart ahead of Hall of Fame game to start 2026 preseason

There weren't many surprises on the first depth chart of the season, but it is the second and third columns that draw most interest since starters won't play in the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Brandt Tilis: "It's good to have good players," including Bryce Young

The EVP of football operations wasn't talking about the particulars of anyone's contract, but he clearly appreciates the way his quarterback and the team in general have "ascended" in the last year.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising