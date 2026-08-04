Training Camp Observations: Intensity ramps up ahead of first preseason game

When he does enter the game Thursday, though, Canales is fine if he runs. He wants to see the full version of what King can do in an offense, whatever that may look like.

"For my life, I just want the quarterback to move the chains and move the team," expressed Canales. "Whatever that looks like, I'm good with it. If he takes off and runs five times in a row and we're in the red zone knocking on the door, that's a great drive. If he goes 5 for 5 and completes the ball, finds an explosive and flips the field, I'm good with that too.

"So the fact that Haynes can do that is a great thing. It's very forgiving as you're playing with a different group of guys, a different group of linemen coming in and coming out, a new opponent; the ability to move around as a quarterback is very forgiving."

For King, though, it's about showing the growth he's made mentally and being able to slow down the game, something every NFL quarterback must learn.

"I felt like I've been developing pretty good," said King. "A lot of it is transitioning through progressions, whether it's second, third, or check down. You're moving smoothly through those and knowing where everybody's at, how things progress, and how fast things progress as well.