Play of the Day: Tetairoa McMillan vs. Will Lee highlights a physical day

"He's given up some plays," Canales admitted, before continuing, "he's made a lot of great plays, had a chance at an interception on one of them and just couldn't come away with it, but he's putting himself in the right position, and that's where it all starts: assignment, technique, be in phase so you can make a play, and that's where he continues to grow daily."

Those matchups have meant Lee is going toe-to-toe with the reigning rookie of the year, McMillan, more than any other receiver. And those battles have quickly become must-see during one-on-one and team drills. That was the case again on Monday, when the two battled it out throw after throw.