Play of the Day: Tetairoa McMillan vs. Will Lee highlights a physical day

CHARLOTTE—Will Lee III started training camp by jumping right into the fire. With Jaycee Horn sidelined to start (toe) and having since returned but primarily working in the slot, it was the rookie Lee who set up camp outside as the boundary corner.
His directive from coaches was clear: master the outside corner position, and we'll grow from there.
He has lined up against the first-team offense for almost two weeks now, facing Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and others who have put him through the wringer as he adjusts to the NFL.
With each day, coach Dave Canales has seen the Texas A&M product take a step forward. As long as that trajectory continues, each day is a success.
"He's given up some plays," Canales admitted, before continuing, "he's made a lot of great plays, had a chance at an interception on one of them and just couldn't come away with it, but he's putting himself in the right position, and that's where it all starts: assignment, technique, be in phase so you can make a play, and that's where he continues to grow daily."
Those matchups have meant Lee is going toe-to-toe with the reigning rookie of the year, McMillan, more than any other receiver. And those battles have quickly become must-see during one-on-one and team drills. That was the case again on Monday, when the two battled it out throw after throw.
"That's where we make us," said Canales. "That's how we get better as we go against the best guys that we have to put out there, and (Lee's) responded really well."
In the final period, a two-minute move-the-ball period where the offense needed a touchdown, Bryce Young sent one deep to McMillan. The two connected on a lot of those passes last season, but Monday, Lee came in for the pass break-up with perfect timing. Two plays later, Lee did it again on McMillan, keeping the receiver away from the ball.
The next-to-last play, having to get in the end zone, Young sent a deep pass to the back corner for McMillan. It was a great pass; it would've been an amazing catch. But Lee timed it perfectly to get his hand in there for the break-up.
On the final play of the day, as they did so many times last season and have done so again this training camp, Young and McMillan took one more shot at a winning play. This time, it hit.
"Those are game-changing plays in a drive when we can take an explosive on the outside in a one-on-one matchup. So it's something we have to take advantage of. I love that they're taking those opportunities," bragged Canales.
It was much the same route as the previous play, with McMillan going deep to a spot in the end zone, Lee guarding him well, and Young sending one high for his tall receiver. This time, though, McMillan was ready for Lee's moves and boxed him out, pulling in the catch that "won" the day for the offense.
"We try to oscillate between having the ones finish the practice, having the twos or threes finish the practice, and I just like having that finish moment. Everybody knows, here's the last drill — minutes, some odd seconds, no timeouts, got to have a touchdown to win it."
And they did.
View some of Monday's best snaps from Panthers training camp practice.