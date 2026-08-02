From Xavier Legette to a deep group, Panthers receivers adapting to life without Chris Brazzell

Added Jalen Coker, "We're going to miss him not being out there. He's a different element on the team, and he's a playmaker. So, of course, we're going to miss that."

Coker is familiar with the pain that comes from injuries changing the course of a season. He suffered a quad injury that sidelined him for four games in 2024, then popped up again in training camp last year, causing him to miss the first five games of the 2025 season. Now, he's hoping to help Brazzell navigate the coming months.

"I've had injuries and stuff like that too, so just to kind of give him my little two cents, just continue to keep his head up, not getting into his head too much, just attack the work," offered Coker. "That's all you really can do, just continue to work every day, get a little bit better every day, and, after that, just let it rip."

Until he returns, though, the Panthers will be adjusting, leaning on others.