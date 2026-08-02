From Xavier Legette to a deep group, Panthers receivers adapting to life without Chris Brazzell

CHARLOTTE — Football is all about adapting. If you can't mold a playbook to your roster, or react accordingly in a game when a quick change happens, then wins will be far and few between. Whether it's roster turnover, injuries, or just a new skill being developed in a player, coaches and teams have to adapt.
The Panthers are adapting at a fast rate this training camp due to various injuries and illnesses. Then, receiver Chris Brazzell II went down last week with what turned out to be a season-ending lateral collateral ligament injury. And even though Brazzell was only a rookie, having yet to even play in a pre-season game, the Panthers had plans for his speed, frame, and high-point catch ability.
Time to adapt, once again.
"This room is a very competitive room to start with," previewed coach Dave Canales Friday night, following Fan Fest. "We certainly had high hopes for Chris and the way that we could use him in our offense, and while that's not going to happen this year, we have a bunch of guys that we really count on and trust."
Added Jalen Coker, "We're going to miss him not being out there. He's a different element on the team, and he's a playmaker. So, of course, we're going to miss that."
Coker is familiar with the pain that comes from injuries changing the course of a season. He suffered a quad injury that sidelined him for four games in 2024, then popped up again in training camp last year, causing him to miss the first five games of the 2025 season. Now, he's hoping to help Brazzell navigate the coming months.
"I've had injuries and stuff like that too, so just to kind of give him my little two cents, just continue to keep his head up, not getting into his head too much, just attack the work," offered Coker. "That's all you really can do, just continue to work every day, get a little bit better every day, and, after that, just let it rip."
Until he returns, though, the Panthers will be adjusting, leaning on others.
There are plenty of options behind Tetairoa McMillanand Coker, in what has shown itself to be a deep receiving corps during camp. There is Brycen Tremayne, who Canales praised Friday night as a player smart enough to play any position.
"The beauty of Brycen is he's a really smart guy," bragged Canales of the Stanford grad. "In the pass game he can play all the spots, and that's really valuable."
There is John Metchie III, who has chemistry with both Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, plus the ever-steady David Moore. Both can add production, though not quite in the same way as Brazzell.
There's Ja'seem Reed, who the Panthers added to the practice squad last season and who has spent the past year embedded in this playbook.
"I think it's a lot to do with his confidence," mused Coker of Reed's impact. "I think coming in a little bit late last year, trying to find his bearings, get his footing, and then I feel like he came in here with a clean slate and just let it rip.
"So I think, yeah, his confidence is through the roof, and he's a great player too. I mean, what he did at San Diego and everything, you don't just do that. You're obviously coming in with talent, so I mean he's a really good player, again, great person. I mean I'm just excited to see him keep working."
And there's Xavier Legette, the former first-rounder who has shown coaches and teammates all the skills, even if he struggled through a sophomore slump last season.
"It's business as usual for X, and we have big plans for him," promised Canales. "He's got big plans for himself, and he's been working hard at it and, again, had a great offseason and carried it right into training camp.
"The timing is there. Bryce knows him. He understands what we're trying to get done and he's working his butt off. So I'm really proud of where he's at and can't wait to see where we go from here."
Echoed Coker, "He's been balling. He's just special out there. He really, really is, just his ability to catch the ball, his athleticism, his route running. He really is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a player and a person too, so I mean, can't say enough good things about him."
Whoever steps up though, Coker has seen enough from this group to feel comfortable with the way forward.
"Our entire room is so competitive," said Coker. "Everyone can play, everyone can make plays, but I'm just really excited to continue to work and just see how much this competition pushes us all."
Check out a few of the best snaps of your Carolina Panthers roster practicing at 2026 Fan Fest.