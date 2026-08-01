Play of the Day: Brycen Tremayne and Kenny Pickett connect for an explosive score

Tremayne appeared in 16 games for the Panthers last season, with one start. Primarily a special teams player and dynamic blocking receiver, he would find ways to pop up in the passing game at crucial moments. He finished the season pulling in 14 receptions (seven of which were first downs) for 160 yards.

With Chris Brazzell now out for the season (LCL), the 6-4, 212-pound Tremayne has an opportunity to take on even more responsibility in this receiver room.

"The beauty of Brycen is he's a really smart guy," explained Canales of the Stanford grad. "He does a lot of the dirty work. We ask him to go in and dig out safeties and do different things in the run game.

"But in the pass game he can play all the spots, and that's really valuable."