How Luke Kuechly's surprise retirement video came together

CHARLOTTE — It was around 2 p.m. on a slow Tuesday, Jan. 14 in 2020, and the Panthers were a week removed from hiring a new head coach.
So former team PR staffer Ryan Anderson called his wife Heather and started making dinner plans.
"We're already kind of done with the heavy lifting," Anderson said. "You're like, oh, this is when you can breathe, right? You have a little bit of time before the combine.
"So I remember calling my wife and saying, 'Hey, I'm going to come home early. It should be easy, nothing going on, quiet time, Tuesday in the offseason.'"
That was true, until his boss called him into his office and dropped the two-word bomb — "He's done."
Heather Anderson's husband was not home for dinner the night of Jan. 14, 2020, and neither were a handful of other PR and content team staffers, the night Luke Kuechly decided to call it a career.
Anderson was used to going through the PR checklist for events like this. Do we need to schedule a press conference, or get the room ready? But Kuechly wasn't interested in making it any more of a show than possible.
"You're trained in this job to compartmentalize everything; I very rarely have an initial reaction," he said. "You just kind of eat it and then you look at it like, OK, well, what's next? How do you fix it? Or how do you deal with it?
"And I remember just being a little bit shocked and stunned and obviously surprised. Obviously, the year had not gone great. He would probably tell you he didn't play like his best, but he was still exceptional. So it surprised me, and then it turned to, OK, so what do we do? Do we need to have a press conference? And it became pretty clear quickly that that wasn't anything he wanted to do. So I think the solution was, how do we let him tell his story, tell people about it in a way that is his own and unique. And credit to the team for figuring out that the best thing he can do is come in and say it on camera.
"So I remember calling my wife right back and was like, 'Actually I'm not coming home.'"
Even in the compartmentalized world of PR, Anderson and Kuechly had grown close. (When he had his Hall of Fame presser with the Charlotte media via Zoom in February, Anderson was among the three non-player or coach staffers Kuechly name-checked and thanked.)
And because of the impact Kuechly had in his eight years here, there were emotions involved that made it heavy.
"You're kind of not sure what to say; you're just trying to be there for your friend," Anderson said. "I mean, there are a lot of guys I worked with over the course of my time there. I don't know that there's anybody that I worked with who I felt like I had as good a personal relationship with as him, and that's held true past his playing career. But I just wanted to be supportive and say I know this is hard, but here's what we're going to do."
Kuechly had written out a script; the more he looked at it, the more uncertain he seemed. One of his personal quirks and signs of humanity is that when he gets nervous, he sweats, so dabbing his face and forehead only added to the uneasiness of the moment for those in the room.
"He was literally like, I need to go in the bathroom and like check my hair and get myself together," Anderson recalled.
Meanwhile, the video portion of the content team was in stand-by mode anyway, as they were preparing behind-the-scenes documentaries on the new coaching staff, and they knew coordinator hires could be a phone call away to spinning back into action.
Manager of content and broadcasting Stephen Manderville and senior producer Chris Sabo were in their fourth-floor offices at the ready, and current Panthers videographer Connor Harrison was headed for the door, but was told to go back to his desk to get a Kuechly highlight reel together, without any further explanation.
"The production team was already kind of like, preparing ourselves for a lot of unknown, and a lot of things were just kind of changing right before our eyes," Manderville said. "The production team was ready for moments like this, and so we had already built up this sense of, be ready for whatever, whenever. There weren't a lot of people in the building at this time.
"I remember getting a call from the PR team that we needed to prepare for something with Luke Kuechly. I don't believe that they told us exactly what it was, but my role with the production team was to make sure we were ready to capture whatever, whenever.
"We knew there was an announcement. We knew it had something to do with Luke, and, and at that moment we just knew it was important."
Like Anderson, Sabo had also called home earlier in the day to tell his wife he'd be home early, and then called her back to say he wouldn't.
Unlike Anderson, Sabo's wife Sydney was six months pregnant, adding a layer of tension to an already tense situation.
"She was really going through it with her first pregnancy, and I was just trying to be available and, you know, all the things that a good husband would try to do," Sabo said, and you can hear the "What can you do?" shrug through the phone.
"We were just standing on go," Sabo said, and that applied to both sides of his work-life balance. "We had no idea why we were waiting. We just knew that we were waiting for something and something was going to happen, and that we were going to be needed to help, whatever that something was."
Knowing it was Luke-adjacent, they started moving equipment from the fourth floor to the linebackers room on the ground floor of Bank of America Stadium. And it wasn't just one camera.
Sabo had a camera on a tripod for the main shot and another on the floor for behind-the-scenes footage, and they had two GoPros in the halls to capture people coming and going during a busy offseason.
"This was not the time or the place to ask for anything," Sabo said. "We were just hands to serve a bigger purpose, you know what I mean? So, with those GoPros set up before he walked in, we knew he was going to be coming from one of two ways. We knew what room he was walking to."
And then there were a series of lights, because you can't just throw on the fluorescents for a moment like this.
"We got a key light on Luke, a big key on Luke's face over to the right about 45 degrees off; we have a rim light behind him, a small one, just to kind of get his hair separate from the light. And then we have a spill on the back wall, where the whiteboard is, to illuminate the shoulder that is opposite his shadow. Is that technical enough?"
(That means it looked dramatic, because that's what the moment called for.)
All of this is happening in a hurry, too, because this is a breaking-news situation as well, and there was no bigger piece of breaking news.
"I mean we felt the urgency," Manderville said. "We were given a two-hour window, but it was really a one-hour window, so we'd have everything set up. We didn't know the details at that moment, just doing our job and, and just being prepared was the goal, so we set the room up and were ready to go."
As they were setting up, Sabo's old football instincts kicked in. He played four years on the offensive line (left guard and center) at Division 3 Hiram College, but he knew enough to realize the team didn't want the stuff on the whiteboard in the background of a video.
"We had to erase everything that was on there," he said. "I just drew up counter right, zone left, iso right, trap left, just the basic football plays against different football fronts just to make it look like there was something on the board back there. You can't do too much, you can't do too little. You don't want to cause tension, but it has to look natural."
Then there was a quick "What's up, Luke?" when he came back into the room, but it wasn't a moment for small-talk.
At that point, the cameras were hot, Kuechly was reading through his prepared version a few times, but before he looked into the camera for the first take, Manderville excused himself from the room.
"I remember him pacing around; I can sense that he was nervous. I can sense that it was big; it was, it was something weighing heavy on him, something that he was pondering," Manderville said. "In that moment, just looking at him, you felt like it was something that he didn't want to do, but it was something that he had to do. I mean, you can definitely feel that, and it was like something that he had to communicate, tell the fans, tell the organization, something that he definitely thought about, but was, you know, definitely nervous about actually doing.
"I could tell that he was sweating a little bit, and, and still had that nervous sense about him, sitting down in the chair. I think once I saw how nervous he was, I felt the need to maybe get out of the room. Just less people, less nervousness for him."
That left Sabo behind the camera in the room with just Kuechly and the PR staff. Photographer Brandon Todd ducked in a side door and took 10 still photos. Everything, they tried to streamline for one main reason.
"The whole time Luke was around here, Luke would say yes to everything," Manderville said. "Luke would go along with just about anything, so everybody tried to protect him."
That small group knew they were watching something solemn, and something meaningful.
"It was heavy; Yes, it was heavy for sure," said Sabo, who now works at Auburn. "He had to be comfortable enough to really show you a little piece of his heart. Some of it might have been written down here and there with thoughts, but what he delivered to us as the farewell was incredibly genuine and deeply human.
"He had been such a staple in that organization for so long that it was a huge moment and you could feel it in the air."
Before the final take of the three they shot, Anderson simply told him to say what was on his heart, and that was the final product.
"There was just one that he felt was the one," Manderville said.
And with that, Kuechly got up, took the mic out of his jacket pocket, and headed out.
"I'm not dead," he cracked, though no one really laughed because of what he and they had just gone through.
"No one said you were," Anderson replied.
"Once he got out of that hallway, that was our boundary," Sabo said. "We wanted to give him all the respect he deserved and all the space he deserved in that moment."
Then it was a sprint to the finish.
Storage cards from the cameras were rushed upstairs to the second-floor content offices, where they made some quick color corrections and processed them for distribution. It was uploaded to the server quickly, published to YouTube at 8:30 p.m., and on Twitter by 8:31 p.m.
And because only a stray mention by a rando with few followers (some people just aren't trustworthy) appeared on social media before the Panthers.com team dropped the news, it hit like a bomb.
But by that point, as the shock of the news was reverberating across the Carolinas and the whole NFL, Kuechly had quietly slipped out of the stadium.
"And then he left," Anderson said. "And I was like, God, I hope I see him again. I want to be real clear: he wasn't dead, but you didn't know when he'd be back around, or how long he was going to need.
"It was a lot, and it was a pretty heavy day, but you also cared about him in that moment."
View photos from Luke Kuechly's NFL Honors week, where he was named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, met other Hall of Famers at the Merlin Olsen Super Bowl luncheon, and got sized for his gold jacket and ring, and they measured him for his bronze bust.