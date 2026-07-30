How Luke Kuechly's surprise retirement video came together

"You're trained in this job to compartmentalize everything; I very rarely have an initial reaction," he said. "You just kind of eat it and then you look at it like, OK, well, what's next? How do you fix it? Or how do you deal with it?

"And I remember just being a little bit shocked and stunned and obviously surprised. Obviously, the year had not gone great. He would probably tell you he didn't play like his best, but he was still exceptional. So it surprised me, and then it turned to, OK, so what do we do? Do we need to have a press conference? And it became pretty clear quickly that that wasn't anything he wanted to do. So I think the solution was, how do we let him tell his story, tell people about it in a way that is his own and unique. And credit to the team for figuring out that the best thing he can do is come in and say it on camera.