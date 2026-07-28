Play of the Day: Jonathon Brooks cuts through D for big play and validation

He made an initial cut to get through his offensive line blocking. Then, he juked All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd, then a defensive back for good measure. After picking up more than enough for a first down, he was finally brought down, but the (theoretical) damage was done.

The play was a reminder for Brooks, the Panthers, and everyone watching why he was the first running back drafted in his class. It was also validation that he is fully ready to return to the field for the first time since December 8, 2024.

"I think so," he nodded, as to whether the play gave him confidence in his readiness. "I think cutting is a part of a running back's game where you have to be out there and be able to cut.