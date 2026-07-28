Play of the Day: Jonathon Brooks cuts through D for big play and validation

CHARLOTTE — Jonathon Brooks has been going through a lot of firsts the past week.
First training camp in the NFL, following back-to-back ACL injuries that sidelined him during this time of year since getting drafted in 2024. First time taking a hit after that long recovery. First time in pads at camp.
That last one happened on Tuesday, but you wouldn't have known Brooks hadn't gone through such a practice in two years.
"I don't see any hesitation in his play," coach Dave Canales said of the running back after Tuesday's practice. "He's pressing runs, he's hitting the ground, popping up. So that's what I like to see."
On no play was that more evident than a run towards the end of the last team period. It checks in as our play of the day not only for the impressive nature of the play itself, but also for what it represented as a whole.
During the period, the offense was moving the ball against the first-team defense. There were no directives as to whether or not the period should be run or pass heavy; just move the ball. So, when Bryce Young handed off to Brooks, the latter did what he does best — find space and make a play.
He made an initial cut to get through his offensive line blocking. Then, he juked All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd, then a defensive back for good measure. After picking up more than enough for a first down, he was finally brought down, but the (theoretical) damage was done.
The play was a reminder for Brooks, the Panthers, and everyone watching why he was the first running back drafted in his class. It was also validation that he is fully ready to return to the field for the first time since December 8, 2024.
"I think so," he nodded, as to whether the play gave him confidence in his readiness. "I think cutting is a part of a running back's game where you have to be out there and be able to cut.
"I think that was the whole process of rehab throughout the whole year and a half that I've had to rehab and train and learn to do that again. Obviously it didn't just come back right away. It's something that took a lot of time, something that took a lot of training and a lot of trusting the trainers and coaches. The plan that they had me on and have me on is great, so it's been awesome."
His game is more than just cuts, though. Brooks' straight-line speed is eye-popping, especially for someone of his size (6-0, 207 pounds). It is not, though, faster than Chuba Hubbard's, something Brooks had to own Tuesday at the mic. After declaring back during OTAs that he was faster than Hubbard, the veteran back took it personally. While the two were working out this summer, Hubbard surreptitiously clocked both of their times.
Hubbard's was faster.
"I'm going to just go ahead and get this out of the way," began Brooks, waving away any comments. "I said that I was faster than Chuba, and this summer, we ran…he recorded a higher top speed than me, so I take my comment back; I'm not faster than Chuba.
"That's just me taking accountability of what I said in OTAs," he laughed.
But the Panthers don't necessarily need him to be faster than Chuba Hubbard, whether it's a random day in June or on the field this fall.
They need him to make plays like he did on Tuesday, popping up in one spot, then jumping to another before anyone on defense can react.
Take a look at Tuesday's training camp practice photos, where the Panthers were joined by legends Steve Smith Sr. and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.