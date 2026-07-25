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Panthers make three roster moves on Saturday

Jul 25, 2026 at 11:02 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made three sets of changes to the roster Saturday morning, adding depth at positions of need.

The team signed defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Elijah Garcia, and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived tackle Derrell Bailey, linebacker Jared Bartlett, and cornerback Mike Reid.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Garcia has spent time with the Rams, Broncos, Giants, and Falcons. He's appeared in 17 games with three starts in the league, with 2.0 sacks.

The 6-1, 309-pound Barrs, who played at Southern Cal and Arizona, was in Seahawks camp in 2024 and has spent time with the Cardinals and the UFL.

The 6-3, 200-pound Nicholson played at Mississippi State and Southern Cal, and was briefly in Browns camp this spring before being waived-injured.

All three of the new signings were part of a workout Friday afternoon.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/24

Get a closer look at the Panthers players as they take on Day 2 of training camp.

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