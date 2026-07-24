Training Camp Observations: Defense steps up in Nic Scourton's absence

Scourton's injury on the first day put a dark cloud over the proceedings, but immediately the team began lifting him up. Practically every player on the roster went over to hug him before he was carted off the field Thursday, and the support has continued.

"Just an outpouring of love and care for their guy," Canales said. "Especially when a guy like Nic comes in as a rookie and works the way he works and adapts great habits, study habits, work habits on the field, everything that we dream about in terms of the front office, the types of guys that we want here. Nic embodies that and makes plays on Sundays.

"But just his impact on his teammates, the bond that they're creating in that rush room, in the outside linebacker room with (position coach) AC Carter, it was special. And then, of course, it was the other positions too, and guys that came out and know how hard he's been working and how excited he was for this season. I was really, really happy to allow that moment, that opportunity in practice where we could go on to the next drill or we can take this time right here to, to go and make sure we send him some love, as we know he's got a road coming back."