David Tepper praises Panthers progress, sees a playoff team now

"I mean, listen, a lot goes into it. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis and all the other people that helped in the draft, in free agency, that's the first pieces. Now it's on the field the first day on. And you know there will be trials and tribulations; we had some today (the knee injury to outside linebacker Nic Scourton), but we'll be fine. I'm excited to see how the team develops. A lot of growth last year, and I expect more this year. I'm excited."