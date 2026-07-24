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David Tepper praises Panthers progress, sees a playoff team now

Jul 24, 2026 at 10:29 AM
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Darin Gantt
David Tepper Roger Goodell Fireside chat

CHARLOTTE — Panthers owner Dave Tepper joked Thursday night that he's looking forward to hosting lots of big events in the future at the renovated Bank of America Stadium.

But with the way he's seeing the Panthers develop on the field, he's envisioning big things for them, too.

Tepper and Goodell appeared with Bank of America Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan and NFL on FOX studio host Curt Menefee for a fireside chat at the unveiling of MOMINTUM, the renovation showcase center, which previews the advancements to come in the renovated Bank of America Stadium. One of the most technologically advanced experience centers in all sports and entertainment, bringing together immersive LED, interactive software, real-time content, and intelligent control into a single integrated platform, the space hosted a large group of local dignitaries and business leaders.

So when Menefee asked Tepper what a championship team looked like, Tepper got a round of applause when he said: "What we have here."

"Yesterday, I said last year going into the year, we weren't a playoff team, we were a team that could get to the playoffs. This year we are a playoff team," Tepper said, after the Panthers won the NFC South title.

Tepper referenced a few important people in the front row, including general manager Dan Morgan, executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales — who were there with quarterback Bryce Young and defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

"I'm excited about a lot of things," Tepper said. "I'm excited about what we did in the draft. I'm excited about what we did in free agency. I think we have all the pieces. I'm excited to see those pieces come together. I said, we'll see. I always like to say we'll see.

"All kidding aside, but we have the pieces. It's a matter of all the pieces coming together. Actually, the guy, he may be dead center there (Canales), the guy dead center probably has the most to say about it at this point, having the pieces coming together.

"I mean, listen, a lot goes into it. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis and all the other people that helped in the draft, in free agency, that's the first pieces. Now it's on the field the first day on. And you know there will be trials and tribulations; we had some today (the knee injury to outside linebacker Nic Scourton), but we'll be fine. I'm excited to see how the team develops. A lot of growth last year, and I expect more this year. I'm excited."

PHOTOS: New Renderings of the Future of Bank of America Stadium

Tepper Sports & Entertainment publicly announce two significant milestones for the future of the organization and Bank of America Stadium: an extension of the naming rights partnership with Bank of America and the release of new stadium renderings that provide the clearest look yet at the venue's future.

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