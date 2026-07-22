Panthers make pre-camp roster moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of roster moves on Wednesday before the start of training camp, most of which were expected.

The team placed left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the physically unable to perform list, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and cornerback Jaycee Horn on the non-football injury list, and right tackle Taylor Moton on the non-football illness list.

They also waived rookie cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who was placed on the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Brown and Horn aren't expected to be long-term absences. The defensive tackle has a hamstring issue, while Horn cut his toe while running and had to get stitches.

General manager Dan Morgan said Horn's absence was expected to be "a matter of days, so nothing long term there," and that Brown's hamstring would be back "hopefully he's back sooner rather than later."

Wharton had neck surgery in the offseason, and Ekwonu is recovering from the torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoff loss to the Rams.

"Ickey's really attacked this," Morgan said. "He's in a really good place. The doctors and the training staff, they're really feeling good about where he's at right now. It's just a credit to Ickey and who he is, attacking this rehab, not putting his head down and sulking. He's attacked it head-on, and I'm really proud of him and where he's at right now."