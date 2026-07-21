 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis: Offseason moves create options on the offensive line

Jul 21, 2026 at 02:28 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Number 2 at Wednesday, May. 27, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Number 2 at Wednesday, May. 27, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — There's not a team in the NFL that can walk into camp without its starting tackles for a portion of the regular season and not feel the impact of those absences.

But at least for the Panthers, the news is less bad than it could be, based on a systematic plan put in place this offseason.

With left tackle Ikem Ekwonu still recovering from his torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs and Taylor Moton sidelined after doctors found a blood clot in his lung in June, the Panthers will be working with some backup plans when they begin practice on Thursday.

At least they have them.

Taylor Moton and Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Tuesday, May. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

Signing Rasheed Walker in free agency was a short-term move, but drafting Monroe Freeling in the first round was a long-term play for the team, and one they're fortunate to have now. (As with having second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter following the injury to Tershawn Wharton, it helps to plan ahead.)

Walker's got three years of starting experience for the Packers at left tackle, a team which happens to have made the playoffs the last three years. He's a different type of left tackle than Ekwonu, more of a pass-protector than a mauler in the run game, but he's certainly a quality starter.

Walker's on a one-year deal, but he said in June that he already feels comfortable here, after getting a lot of work with Bryce Young and the ones during OTAs.

Rasheed Walker, Saahdiq Charles, Isaia Glass and Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

"I just like the unit as a whole, because I feel like it's just a great group of guys," Walker said. "Everyone's on the same page. No one has given me the vibe that they think they're above the team. Everyone, we all understand the task at hand.

"So I feel like when you have that type of bond with your team as an offense, that's important, and that's half the problem, that's half the issue right there. You just have to get your team to be close."

Getting him in when they did allows him to be a valuable safety blanket, since they knew that tackle was something they were looking at adding in the draft, if possible.

And having a player with his experience on the left in a passing offense also allows them, if they choose, to use Freeling on the other side until Moton returns to health.

Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA #5 Thursday, Jun 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

At Georgia, most of Freeling's playing experience was on the left. He played 747 total snaps in his college career, 739 of them on the left (with one at right tackle and the other seven as an extra blocker/tight end). He only started 18 games and is still very early in his progression, but said he had some familiarity with playing on the right during his college years, at least in practice.

"I was a swing tackle pretty much my first two years, and so I was getting experience at both," Freeling said on draft weekend. "And my sophomore year, I was primarily a swing tackle. Like I was getting in every third series and just kind of switching the middle of the series didn't really matter. So I was getting good experience.

"I probably have like 300 snaps or something at right tackle, and I don't know, 1600 or so on the left. So it's definitely a big difference, but I'm comfortable wherever."

Julius Peppers, Jordan Gross
Chuck Burton/AP

Having a rookie tackle switch sides is a familiar refrain for longtime Panthers fans, and one general manager Dan Morgan's familiar with from his playing days. In 2003, first-round pick Jordan Gross played his first season on the right, since they had still-capable left tackle Todd Steussie on the other side. Gross, as you may recall, settled in to have a Hall of Honor career at left tackle after they went to the Super Bowl his rookie year.

The game has obviously changed since the early 2000s, and playing on the right isn't necessarily easier than playing on the left, but it doesn't carry the same perceived pressure as protecting the quarterback's blind side.

The Panthers also made moves this offseason beyond those two, bringing in veteran backup tackle Stone Forsythe and bringing back versatile lineman Brady Christensen (who was a college left tackle who has started at all five positions in the NFL).

Again, none of this makes it better that Ekwonu and Moton aren't on the field yet and won't be when the regular season starts, though the expectation is that both will be at some point this season.

That absence would be devastating for most teams. But Morgan's emphasis on keeping his lines strong since he's been here has given them a chance to make it work until Moton and Ekwonu return.

PHOTOS: Panthers rookies arrive for training camp

View photos of the Panthers rookies as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for training camp on Tuesday, July 21.

Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 22

Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 22

Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 22

Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Malick Meiga is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 22

Malick Meiga is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 22

Jackson Kuwatch is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 22

Chris Brazzell II is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 22

Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 22

Isaia Glass is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 22

Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during
10 / 22

Sam Hecht is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during
11 / 22

Cam Miller is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during
12 / 22

DeVonta Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during
13 / 22

Isaiah Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley is seen during
14 / 22

Zakee Wheatley is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Aaron Hall and Jackson Kuwatch are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 22

Aaron Hall and Jackson Kuwatch are seen during Carolina Panthers Rookie arrival ahead of training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Miller is seen during
16 / 22

Cam Miller is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Smith is seen during
17 / 22

Isaiah Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during
18 / 22

Albert Reese IV is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during
19 / 22

Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during
20 / 22

DeVonta Smith is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen during
21 / 22

Haynes King is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during
22 / 22

Jaylon Guilbeau is seen during

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Two starters to begin training camp on NFI list

Right tackle Taylor Moton and cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss some time because of some offseason medical issues.

news

Heading into Year 3, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales aren't afraid to make changes

The general manager and head coach have each made significant moves this offseason, underlining their willingness to adapt and adjust as they build.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Time to get back to work

Summer's over, a week earlier than usual. And for the Panthers, there's an enthusiasm based on last year's playoff run, and the reason they're reporting to camp early.

news

Best of Social: Several Panthers make NFL Top 10 list

NFL coaches, executives, and scouts were polled on the Top 10 at each position. ESPN tallied the votes from around the league and several Panthers appeared.

news

Brady Christensen's back, as a voice of experience

The sixth-year lineman is actually the seventh-oldest player on the roster. As such, he's eager to continue the progress the Panthers have shown in recent years.

news

Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Defense

Ahead of training camp, we take a look at each position on both sides of the ball. On defense, there are

news

Panthers bring back Brady Christensen

The versatile offensive lineman, who has started in all five positions here, is back after suffering a torn Achilles last season.

news

Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Offense

Ahead of camp, we take a look at each position on both sides of the ball. On offense, there are entrenched starters, guys in a prove-it year, exciting young players, and dependable veterans.

news

New book details the life and career of Panthers legend and Hall of Famer Sam Mills

In Paul Domowitch's new book "Just Give Me A Chance To Fail," he explores the early years of the man who would define the first two generations of Panthers history.

news

Quarterback Will Grier retires

The veteran quarterback signed back with his original team in April, but won't continue when training camp opens next week.

news

The wit and wisdom of David Moore: How the Panthers' receiver has shaped his unit

Moore has spent the past two years helping elevate Bryce Young's game on and off the field, and shaping the young receiving corps into what Carolina wants the future. So what does that mean for Moore's future?

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising