Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Defense

CHARLOTTE — Training camp is almost upon us, and with it, the 2026 regular season. The Carolina Panthers have spent this offseason retooling and strengthening their roster on both offense and defense. From big-name free agents to exciting draft prospects, the roster changed at almost every position.
Ahead of training camp (players return on July 22 and practice begins July 23), let's take a look at both sides of the ball.
Next up are the defensive units.
Cornerback
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Storylines to know: Barring an injury, this unit is pretty settled. The starting talent with Horn and Jackson is arguably the best duo in the league, and the depth behind them has already proven capable of stepping in when called upon. As the corner unit becomes more comfortable with the defense, the biggest story to watch will be how coaches employ their guys. The offseason, thus far, has teased more exotic looks that mix coverage, thanks to the additional depth.
Players to watch: One of the reasons the Panthers can play around more with their cornerbacks is Will Lee III. The rookie has the potential to play outside, and the willingness to move into nickel. He's the wild card right now, and wherever coaches employ him means other guys, like Horn and Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade, can be moved around to do even more.
Safety
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Storylines to know: Regardless of external narratives, this safety unit has been built purposefully. There are two pillars, Moehrig and Scott, around whom coaches have built the rest of the unit. Moehrig is the roamer, able to play several positions, each in ways that are detrimental to opponents. Scott is the stalwart in the backfield, the mind who knows where everyone is supposed to be and can run the defense from his spot.
Ransom has developed into a starter-caliber safety (he started six games last season) and is deployed in certain packages.
Players to watch: Wheatley was drafted with the intent to become good depth and possibly a starter in the future. Summer gives teams a chance to play around with personnel groupings, and Wheatley has been the beneficiary of that at times, getting reps across teams.
Defensive Line
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Storylines to know: When your unit boasts one of the best at the position throughout the entire NFL, a lot of what you do revolves around him. And Derrick Brown is worthy of his own game plan. That will always be the case when he's on the field. Where this unit gets interesting is the Turk Wharton conundrum. Wharton's timeline following neck surgery (in early May) is unknown. He'll likely start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Bobby Brown, who started five games sporadically last season, has been great in his increased snaps. And Cam Jackson could see more time this season with Wharton's timeline unsure.
Players to watch: The defensive line will get a spark with rookie Lee Hunter. The Texas Tech mauler has stood out in camp thanks to his ferocious play and infectious attitude, which have spread to the whole unit. He's big, he's mean (in the best way), and he's a road grader in the run game.
Outside Linebacker
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Storylines to know: This one is easy. How does Jaelan Phillips fit into this unit and (possibly) change this defense? One of the biggest gets in free agency (other than a certain linebacker we'll discuss below), Phillips has the potential to elevate the Panthers pass rush in ways it hasn't seen since Brian Burns' departure. Coupled with the return of Patrick Jones II after an injury sidelined him for most of last season, the Panthers could see an experienced, proven pass-rush that opens up the entire defense.
Players to watch: This was almost part of the storylines to know, but Nic Scourton — arguably one of the most exciting young guys on this roster — is still an unknown simply because his game could change drastically when on the field with Jaelan Phillips.
Scourton already turned in a solid rookie season with 5.0 sacks (tied with Derrick Brown for the team lead) and 47 tackles, including seven for loss. His maturation was accelerated with Jones' injury, and the chance to use him alongside Phillips is enticing.
Linebacker
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Storylines to know: Across the league, the Devin Lloyd signing was considered one of the best moves by any team in free agency. The top linebacker available on the market, Lloyd brings a nose for the ball and a cerebral approach that can shore up the middle of the Panthers' defense.
Wallace has been up and down, with stretches of great games and periods of injury-riddled missteps. With a solid piece like Lloyd next to him and calling the plays, will that free up Wallace to be the tackling machine Carolina drafted out of Kentucky two years ago?
Players to watch: So much of what happens in this unit will be dependent on the two guys at the top, Lloyd and Wallace. The Panthers got quality play out of Cherelus when he stepped in last season, so that is dependable depth.
A rookie to watch, though, could be Kuwatch. He was a late Day 3 pick out of Miami (Ohio) who had a breakout season in 2025: 109 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.0 sacks. He's big and isn't scared to throw his body in the pile for a tackle, something that could earn him a spot as the Panthers fill out the roster.
As the Panthers start padded practices on Monday, view pictures of the current 80-man roster in numerical order.