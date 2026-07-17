Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Defense

Outside Linebacker

Storylines to know: This one is easy. How does Jaelan Phillips fit into this unit and (possibly) change this defense? One of the biggest gets in free agency (other than a certain linebacker we'll discuss below), Phillips has the potential to elevate the Panthers pass rush in ways it hasn't seen since Brian Burns' departure. Coupled with the return of Patrick Jones II after an injury sidelined him for most of last season, the Panthers could see an experienced, proven pass-rush that opens up the entire defense.