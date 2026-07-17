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Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Defense

Jul 17, 2026 at 02:58 PM
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Kassidy Hill
LaBryan Ray, Jaelan Phillips, Derrick Brown, Cam Jackson, Devin Lloyd, Nic Scourton and Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Tuesday, May. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
LaBryan Ray, Jaelan Phillips, Derrick Brown, Cam Jackson, Devin Lloyd, Nic Scourton and Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Tuesday, May. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Training camp is almost upon us, and with it, the 2026 regular season. The Carolina Panthers have spent this offseason retooling and strengthening their roster on both offense and defense. From big-name free agents to exciting draft prospects, the roster changed at almost every position.

Ahead of training camp (players return on July 22 and practice begins July 23), let's take a look at both sides of the ball.

Next up are the defensive units.

Cam Jackson, Princely Umanmielen, Patrick Jones II, Bobby Brown III, Trevis Gipson and Derrick Brown are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Tuesday, Jun 9, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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Cornerback

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: Barring an injury, this unit is pretty settled. The starting talent with Horn and Jackson is arguably the best duo in the league, and the depth behind them has already proven capable of stepping in when called upon. As the corner unit becomes more comfortable with the defense, the biggest story to watch will be how coaches employ their guys. The offseason, thus far, has teased more exotic looks that mix coverage, thanks to the additional depth.

Players to watch: One of the reasons the Panthers can play around more with their cornerbacks is Will Lee III. The rookie has the potential to play outside, and the willingness to move into nickel. He's the wild card right now, and wherever coaches employ him means other guys, like Horn and Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade, can be moved around to do even more.

Mike Jackson, Corey Thornton and Jaycee Horn attend an event

Safety

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: Regardless of external narratives, this safety unit has been built purposefully. There are two pillars, Moehrig and Scott, around whom coaches have built the rest of the unit. Moehrig is the roamer, able to play several positions, each in ways that are detrimental to opponents. Scott is the stalwart in the backfield, the mind who knows where everyone is supposed to be and can run the defense from his spot.

Ransom has developed into a starter-caliber safety (he started six games last season) and is deployed in certain packages.

Players to watch: Wheatley was drafted with the intent to become good depth and possibly a starter in the future. Summer gives teams a chance to play around with personnel groupings, and Wheatley has been the beneficiary of that at times, getting reps across teams.

Tre'von Moehrig and Nick Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA #5 Thursday, Jun 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Defensive Line

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: When your unit boasts one of the best at the position throughout the entire NFL, a lot of what you do revolves around him. And Derrick Brown is worthy of his own game plan. That will always be the case when he's on the field. Where this unit gets interesting is the Turk Wharton conundrum. Wharton's timeline following neck surgery (in early May) is unknown. He'll likely start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Bobby Brown, who started five games sporadically last season, has been great in his increased snaps. And Cam Jackson could see more time this season with Wharton's timeline unsure.

Players to watch: The defensive line will get a spark with rookie Lee Hunter. The Texas Tech mauler has stood out in camp thanks to his ferocious play and infectious attitude, which have spread to the whole unit. He's big, he's mean (in the best way), and he's a road grader in the run game.

Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Tuesday, May. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Outside Linebacker

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: This one is easy. How does Jaelan Phillips fit into this unit and (possibly) change this defense? One of the biggest gets in free agency (other than a certain linebacker we'll discuss below), Phillips has the potential to elevate the Panthers pass rush in ways it hasn't seen since Brian Burns' departure. Coupled with the return of Patrick Jones II after an injury sidelined him for most of last season, the Panthers could see an experienced, proven pass-rush that opens up the entire defense.

Players to watch: This was almost part of the storylines to know, but Nic Scourton — arguably one of the most exciting young guys on this roster — is still an unknown simply because his game could change drastically when on the field with Jaelan Phillips.

Scourton already turned in a solid rookie season with 5.0 sacks (tied with Derrick Brown for the team lead) and 47 tackles, including seven for loss. His maturation was accelerated with Jones' injury, and the chance to use him alongside Phillips is enticing.

Trevis Gipson, Isaiah Smith, Nick Hampton, Mayur Chaudhari, Jaelan Phillips, AC Carter, Thomas Incoom, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Linebacker

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: Across the league, the Devin Lloyd signing was considered one of the best moves by any team in free agency. The top linebacker available on the market, Lloyd brings a nose for the ball and a cerebral approach that can shore up the middle of the Panthers' defense.

Wallace has been up and down, with stretches of great games and periods of injury-riddled missteps. With a solid piece like Lloyd next to him and calling the plays, will that free up Wallace to be the tackling machine Carolina drafted out of Kentucky two years ago?

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 3 at Tuesday, May. 26, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Players to watch: So much of what happens in this unit will be dependent on the two guys at the top, Lloyd and Wallace. The Panthers got quality play out of Cherelus when he stepped in last season, so that is dependable depth.

A rookie to watch, though, could be Kuwatch. He was a late Day 3 pick out of Miami (Ohio) who had a breakout season in 2025: 109 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.0 sacks. He's big and isn't scared to throw his body in the pile for a tackle, something that could earn him a spot as the Panthers fill out the roster.

Panthers full numerical roster in photos

As the Panthers start padded practices on Monday, view pictures of the current 80-man roster in numerical order.

#3 Joseph Charlton, P
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#3 Joseph Charlton, P
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#3 Joseph Charlton
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#3 Joseph Charlton
#4 Joey Slye, K
3 / 160
#4 Joey Slye, K
Brandon Todd
#4 Joey Slye
4 / 160
#4 Joey Slye
#5 Teddy Bridgewater, QB
5 / 160
#5 Teddy Bridgewater, QB
Brandon Todd
#5 Teddy Bridgewater
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#5 Teddy Bridgewater
#6 P.J. Walker, QB
7 / 160
#6 P.J. Walker, QB
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#6 P.J. Walker
8 / 160
#6 P.J. Walker
#7 Will Grier, QB
9 / 160
#7 Will Grier, QB
Brandon Todd
#7 Will Grier
10 / 160
#7 Will Grier
#10 Curtis Samuel, WR
11 / 160
#10 Curtis Samuel, WR
Brandon Todd
#10 Curtis Samuel
12 / 160
#10 Curtis Samuel
#11 Robby Anderson, WR
13 / 160
#11 Robby Anderson, WR
Brandon Todd
#11 Robby Anderson
14 / 160
#11 Robby Anderson
#12 DJ Moore, WR
15 / 160
#12 DJ Moore, WR
Brandon Todd
#12 DJ Moore
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#12 DJ Moore
#13 Ishmael Hyman, WR
17 / 160
#13 Ishmael Hyman, WR
Brandon Todd
#13 Ishmael Hyman
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#13 Ishmael Hyman
#14 Pharoh Cooper, WR
19 / 160
#14 Pharoh Cooper, WR
Brandon Todd
#14 Pharoh Cooper
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#14 Pharoh Cooper
#15 Seth Roberts, WR
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#15 Seth Roberts, WR
Brandon Todd
#15 Seth Roberts
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#15 Seth Roberts
#16 Brandon Zylstra, WR
23 / 160
#16 Brandon Zylstra, WR
Brandon Todd
#16 Brandon Zylstra
24 / 160
#16 Brandon Zylstra
#17 Omar Bayless, WR
25 / 160
#17 Omar Bayless, WR
Brandon Todd
#17 Omar Bayless
26 / 160
#17 Omar Bayless
#18 Tommylee Lewis
27 / 160
#18 Tommylee Lewis
Brandon Todd
#18 Tommylee Lewis
28 / 160
#18 Tommylee Lewis
#19 Keith Kirkwood, WR
29 / 160
#19 Keith Kirkwood, WR
Brandon Todd
#18 Keith Kirkwood
30 / 160
#18 Keith Kirkwood
#20 Jordan Scarlett, RB
31 / 160
#20 Jordan Scarlett, RB
Brandon Todd
#20 Jordan Scarlett
32 / 160
#20 Jordan Scarlett
#21 Jeremy Chinn, S
33 / 160
#21 Jeremy Chinn, S
Brandon Todd
#21 Jeremy Chinn
34 / 160
#21 Jeremy Chinn
#22 Christian McCaffrey, RB
35 / 160
#22 Christian McCaffrey, RB
Brandon Todd
#22 Christian McCaffrey
36 / 160
#22 Christian McCaffrey
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB
37 / 160
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB
Brandon Todd
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
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#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
#24 T.J. Green, DB
39 / 160
#24 T.J. Green, DB
Brandon Todd
#24 T.J. Green
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#24 T.J. Green
#25 Troy Pride Jr, CB
41 / 160
#25 Troy Pride Jr, CB
Brandon Todd
#25 Troy Pride Jr.
42 / 160
#25 Troy Pride Jr.
#26 Donte Jackson, CB
43 / 160
#26 Donte Jackson, CB
Brandon Todd
#26 Donte Jackson
44 / 160
#26 Donte Jackson
#27 Kenny Robinson, S
45 / 160
#27 Kenny Robinson, S
Brandon Todd
#27 Kenny Robinson
46 / 160
#27 Kenny Robinson
#28 Mike Davis, RB
47 / 160
#28 Mike Davis, RB
Brandon Todd
#28 Mike Davis
48 / 160
#28 Mike Davis
#29 Corn Elder, CB
49 / 160
#29 Corn Elder, CB
Brandon Todd
#29 Corn Elder
50 / 160
#29 Corn Elder
#30 Natrell Jamerson, DB
51 / 160
#30 Natrell Jamerson, DB
Brandon Todd
#30 Natrell Jamerson
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#30 Natrell Jamerson
#31 Juston Burris, S
53 / 160
#31 Juston Burris, S
Brandon Todd
#31 Juston Burris
54 / 160
#31 Juston Burris
#32 Cole Luke, DB
55 / 160
#32 Cole Luke, DB
Brandon Todd
#32 Cole Luke
56 / 160
#32 Cole Luke
#33 Tre Boston, S
57 / 160
#33 Tre Boston, S
Brandon Todd
#33 Tre Boston
58 / 160
#33 Tre Boston
#35 Derrek Thomas, CB
59 / 160
#35 Derrek Thomas, CB
Brandon Todd
#35 Derrek Thomas
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#35 Derrek Thomas
#36 Trenton Cannon, RB
61 / 160
#36 Trenton Cannon, RB
Brandon Todd
#36 Trenton Cannon
62 / 160
#36 Trenton Cannon
#37 Quin Blanding, DB
63 / 160
#37 Quin Blanding, DB
Brandon Todd
#37 Quin Blanding
64 / 160
#37 Quin Blanding
#38 Myles Hartsfield, DB
65 / 160
#38 Myles Hartsfield, DB
Brandon Todd
#38 Myles Hartsfield
66 / 160
#38 Myles Hartsfield
#39 Reggie Bonnafon, RB
67 / 160
#39 Reggie Bonnafon, RB
Brandon Todd
#39 Reggie Bonnafon
68 / 160
#39 Reggie Bonnafon
#40 Alex Armah, FB
69 / 160
#40 Alex Armah, FB
#40 Alex Armah
70 / 160
#40 Alex Armah
#41 Eli Apple, CB
71 / 160
#41 Eli Apple, CB
Brandon Todd
#41 Eli Apple
72 / 160
#41 Eli Apple
#42 Sam Franklin, LB
73 / 160
#42 Sam Franklin, LB
Brandon Todd
#42 Sam Franklin
74 / 160
#42 Sam Franklin
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk, LB
75 / 160
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk, LB
Brandon Todd
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk
76 / 160
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk
#44 J.J. Jansen, LS
77 / 160
#44 J.J. Jansen, LS
Brandon Todd
#44 J.J. Jansen
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#44 J.J. Jansen
#47 Adarius Taylor, LB
79 / 160
#47 Adarius Taylor, LB
Brandon Todd
#57 Adarius Taylor
80 / 160
#57 Adarius Taylor
#48 Chris Orr, LB
81 / 160
#48 Chris Orr, LB
Brandon Todd
#48 Chris Orr
82 / 160
#48 Chris Orr
#49 David Reese, LB
83 / 160
#49 David Reese, LB
Brandon Todd
#49 David Reese
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#49 David Reese
#52 Tahir Whitehead, LB
85 / 160
#52 Tahir Whitehead, LB
Brandon Todd
#52 Tahir Whitehead
86 / 160
#52 Tahir Whitehead
#53 Brian Burns, DE
87 / 160
#53 Brian Burns, DE
Brandon Todd
#53 Brian Burns
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#53 Brian Burns
#54 Shaq Thompson, LB
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#54 Shaq Thompson, LB
Brandon Todd
#54 Shaq Thompson
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#54 Shaq Thompson
#56 Jermaine Carter, LB
91 / 160
#56 Jermaine Carter, LB
Brandon Todd
#56 Jermaine Carter
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#56 Jermaine Carter
#57 Andre Smith, LB
93 / 160
#57 Andre Smith, LB
#57 Andre Smith
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#57 Andre Smith
#60 Branden Bowen, T
95 / 160
#60 Branden Bowen, T
Brandon Todd
#60 Branden Bowen
96 / 160
#60 Branden Bowen
#61 Matt Paradis, C
97 / 160
#61 Matt Paradis, C
Brandon Todd
#61 Matt Paradis
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#61 Matt Paradis
#62 Aaron Monteiro, T
99 / 160
#62 Aaron Monteiro, T
Brandon Todd
#62 Aaron Monteiro
100 / 160
#62 Aaron Monteiro
#63 Matt Kaskey, T
101 / 160
#63 Matt Kaskey, T
Brandon Todd
#63 Matt Kaskey
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#63 Matt Kaskey
#64 Chris Reed, OL
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#64 Chris Reed, OL
Brandon Todd
#64 Chris Reed
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#64 Chris Reed
#65 Dennis Daley, G
105 / 160
#65 Dennis Daley, G
#65 Dennis Daley
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#65 Dennis Daley
#66 Mike Horton, G
107 / 160
#66 Mike Horton, G
Brandon Todd
#66 Mike Horton
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#66 Mike Horton
#67 John Miller, G
109 / 160
#67 John Miller, G
Brandon Todd
#67 John Miller
110 / 160
#67 John Miller
#69 Tyler Larsen, C
111 / 160
#69 Tyler Larsen, C
Brandon Todd
#69 Tyler Larsen
112 / 160
#69 Tyler Larsen
#71 Sam Tecklenburg, OL
113 / 160
#71 Sam Tecklenburg, OL
Brandon Todd
#71 Sam Tecklenburg
114 / 160
#71 Sam Tecklenburg
#72 Taylor Moton, T
115 / 160
#72 Taylor Moton, T
#72 Taylor Moton
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#72 Taylor Moton
#74 Greg Little, T
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#74 Greg Little, T
Brandon Todd
#74 Greg Little
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#74 Greg Little
#75 Michael Schofield
119 / 160
#75 Michael Schofield
Brandon Todd
#75 Michael Schofield
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#75 Michael Schofield
#76 Russell Okung, T
121 / 160
#76 Russell Okung, T
Brandon Todd
#76 Russell Okung
122 / 160
#76 Russell Okung
#77 Bruce Hector
123 / 160
#77 Bruce Hector
#77 Bruce Hector
124 / 160
#77 Bruce Hector
#78 Woodrow Hamilton, DT
125 / 160
#78 Woodrow Hamilton, DT
Brandon Todd
#78 Woodrow Hamilton
126 / 160
#78 Woodrow Hamilton
#79 Myles Adams, DE
127 / 160
#79 Myles Adams, DE
Brandon Todd
#79 Myles Adams
128 / 160
#79 Myles Adams
#80 Ian Thomas, TE
129 / 160
#80 Ian Thomas, TE
Brandon Todd
#80 Ian Thomas
130 / 160
#80 Ian Thomas
#81 Andrew Vollert
131 / 160
#81 Andrew Vollert
Brandon Todd
#81 Andrew Vollert
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#81 Andrew Vollert
#82 Chris Manhertz, TE
133 / 160
#82 Chris Manhertz, TE
Brandon Todd
#82 Chris Manhertz
134 / 160
#82 Chris Manhertz
#83 Marken Michel
135 / 160
#83 Marken Michel
Brandon Todd
#83 Marken Michel
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#83 Marken Michel
#84 Temarrick Hemingway, TE
137 / 160
#84 Temarrick Hemingway, TE
Brandon Todd
#84 Temarrick Hemingway
138 / 160
#84 Temarrick Hemingway
#85 Giovanni Ricci, TE
139 / 160
#85 Giovanni Ricci, TE
Brandon Todd
#85 Giovanni Ricci
140 / 160
#85 Giovanni Ricci
#86 Colin Thompson, TE
141 / 160
#86 Colin Thompson, TE
Brandon Todd
#86 Colin Thompson
142 / 160
#86 Colin Thompson
#91 Stephen Weatherly, DE
143 / 160
#91 Stephen Weatherly, DE
Brandon Todd
#91 Stephen Weatherly
144 / 160
#91 Stephen Weatherly
#92 Zach Kerr, DE
145 / 160
#92 Zach Kerr, DE
Brandon Todd
#92 Zach Kerr
146 / 160
#92 Zach Kerr
#93 Bravvion Roy, DT
147 / 160
#93 Bravvion Roy, DT
Brandon Todd
#93 Bravvion Roy
148 / 160
#93 Bravvion Roy
#94 Efe Obada, DE
149 / 160
#94 Efe Obada, DE
Brandon Todd
#94 Efe Obada
150 / 160
#94 Efe Obada
#95 Derrick Brown, DT
151 / 160
#95 Derrick Brown, DT
Brandon Todd
#95 Derrick Brown
152 / 160
#95 Derrick Brown
#96 DaVonte Lambert, DE
153 / 160
#96 DaVonte Lambert, DE
Brandon Todd
#96 DaVonte Lambert
154 / 160
#96 DaVonte Lambert
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
155 / 160
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
Brandon Todd
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos
156 / 160
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos
#98 Marquis Haynes, DE
157 / 160
#98 Marquis Haynes, DE
Brandon Todd
#98 Marquis Haynes
158 / 160
#98 Marquis Haynes
#99 Kawann Short, DT
159 / 160
#99 Kawann Short, DT
Brandon Todd
#99 Kawann Short
160 / 160
#99 Kawann Short
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