Jaelan Phillips and OLB group bringing juice at Panthers minicamp

But chirping nonetheless, letting the defense know he didn't think they had a right to celebrate after a short completion. The offense completed a short out-route, gaining around 5 yards before being quickly stopped by the defense. The former was proud of their first down, the latter proud of the quick stop.

The only thing they really agreed on was that both had the right to celebrate…or maybe that the other shouldn't be celebrating. Who's to say? A lot was lost in translation.

"Everyone's cheering and acting like it would have been a big tackle and big hit, and it's great that they have to bring the juice a little bit, but also we're very happy as well. It's rare the offense and defense are (both) very happy after a certain play," said Young.