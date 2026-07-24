MoMINTum: Carolina players and coaches preview the Panthers' new sales experience center on opening night

CHARLOTTE — For over three decades, the Carolina Panthers have called Mint Street home. The stadium, nestled in the heart of the Queen City, first opened its doors at 800 S. Mint Street in the summer of 1996.
On Thursday, 11 days shy of exactly 30 years later, the Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment opened doors on the other side of Mint Street, welcoming in fans, players, legends, and community leaders to experience MoMINTum.
The immersive sales experience center, located in the shadow of the stadium, welcomes in fans, sponsors, and future season ticket holders, allowing them to see firsthand what the future holds for Bank of America Stadium.
Renovations to the stadium are currently on track to be completed by 2030. MoMINTum takes fans inside the renovations, with full-size suites for reference, a row of stadium seats to test, and club setups. It is the immersive rooms that truly tap into what it means to be a fan both now and beyond, marrying memories and nostalgia with excitement for the future.
Current coaches and front office staff, along with Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, and a slew of Legends, experienced the sales center firsthand Thursday night, following a "fireside chat" with David Tepper (Owner and CEO, Tepper Sports & Entertainment) and Roger Goodell (NFL commissioner).
At the beginning of the tour, as those attending learned they were walking into what is, to date, the most technologically advanced sales center for any professional team in the country, former tight end Greg Olsen tapped into his more recent career as a member of the media to find out a few facts.
"Will this be something people can visit beyond tonight?"
Yes, they can.
"Will the sales experience stay in this building?"
Yes, it will.
"How long will it be here?"
For at least the next four years as renovations are conducted and completed on the stadium.
From there, the group moved into the "Memory Vault" where a special possession (in this case, a memory) is pulled from the vault. When an LED screen "pulled" a memory from that vault that specifically shouted out former linebacker Luke Kuechly, the man who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in two weeks did all he could to melt into the back wall, avoiding attention.
Those in the room were too excited, though, especially when they realized this memory was pulled from January 17, 2016, the day Kuechly picked off Russell Wilson for a pick-six, and the defense held off a ferocious Seattle Seahawks second-half comeback to take the 31-24 playoff win.
As highlights from the game, particularly of Kuechly, played out on the screen, head coach Dave Canales couldn't help but glance over, smiling as he watched the All-Pro try to remain unassuming. Canales was a member of the Seattle staff for that playoff game. But not the offensive coordinator, Olsen pointed out, because "if he'd been the offensive coordinator, they would've had more than 78 rushing yards that day."
Cam Newton famously said after that game, "The playoffs bring out, more than any other time, the impact of 'Big Mo. Momentum. We can't wait for no one to make plays for us."
It's the kind of message that defined the next room, where Jim Nantz's iconic voice welcomed friends to celebrate the city where he was born and the city that is creating momentum through sports and entertainment, around Charlotte and the Carolinas.
After the hologram room, where current players, staff, and Legends explained the importance of calling 800 S. Mint Street home — something that tickled Jonathan Stewart to no end, getting to speak directly to his friends — the tour circled an interactive table. While Marcus Mills leaned up against a counter in front of a jersey bearing his father's name and number, Thomas Davis, unable to help himself, began pressing the touchscreen to see what would happen. What happened was a zoomed-in look at the path from the parking garage to the seat.
Visitors finish the interactive portion of their tour in an immersive cube. Thursday, Dave and Lizzy Canales stepped on only to be immediately created by a virtual Dave Canales. The coach got to see what it looks like from the other side of the huddle in the life-size cube, making sure to thank the virtual Taylor Moton for blocking the larger-than-life (especially in 4K) Jaelan Phillips for him.
A mock suite, meeting rooms that celebrate the three regions of the Carolinas (coastal, mountains, and urban), and a lounge finish the tour.
Momentum can catch on, taking a mere spark and creating something that burns eternal. The Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, already entrenched on Mint Street, are hoping MoMINTum will continue to build excitement around Uptown Charlotte.
Tepper Sports & Entertainment publicly announce two significant milestones for the future of the organization and Bank of America Stadium: an extension of the naming rights partnership with Bank of America and the release of new stadium renderings that provide the clearest look yet at the venue's future.