Monroe Freeling is a right tackle now, and was already being recruited

"He and I had a conversation, and I don't mind telling you this, but I just said, in my mind, I wanted Monroe to go out there, earn the job, win the job," Canales admitted. "And now we're in a situation we need him to go now and and we have guys behind him that can offer that depth part but, he didn't blink and he starts smiling and said at one point in the summer, he and Rob who were some of the guys working out together and Rob was like, you should come play over next to me and just kind of recruiting him to play on that right side.

"And you can imagine those two monsters next to each other? So we're excited about it, you know, and, and there'll be a learning curve on either side for him, and so we made that decision and felt good about the group, by leaving Rasheed at left and having Monroe go over to right."

It's a big ask for the soon-to-be 22-year-old (his birthday is Saturday), but he's handling it as well as a rookie with 18 college starts can.

At Georgia, most of Freeling's playing experience was on the left. He played 747 total snaps in his college career, 739 of them on the left (with one at right tackle and the other seven as an extra blocker/tight end).