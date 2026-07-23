Derrick Brown leads a young but promising defensive line unit into Panthers training camp 

"We don't know Turk's situation yet, so that's one of those things where I'm playing with new guys beside me and it's my job to be able to not only do my job at a high level but be able to figure out what's going on around me, other guys' tendencies, and figure out when I can do what I do," reflected Brown on Wednesday, ahead of the Panthers first training camp practice on Thursday.

"All we ask for in the room is to show up and be selfless. To be selfless and get ready to go out here and work hard…like if something goes wrong in practice, like, 'Yeah man, I got 10-15 minutes. Let's knock this out.' And then to be able to see guys continue to climb and climb and climb, I mean that's all I ever get out of the joy of this game."