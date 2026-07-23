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Derrick Brown leads a young but promising defensive line unit into Panthers training camp 

Jul 23, 2026 at 06:34 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Derrick Brown has always been the unquestioned leader of the Carolina Panthers' front seven (and, for that matter, the entire defense, and perhaps even the locker room). He sets the tone, creates clear-cut rules, demands accountability, and guides others as they grow.

As the Pro Bowler heads into this year's training camp, though, he is facing one of his most unique challenges to date. With defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hamstring) heading to the NFI (non-football injury) list and Tershawn Wharton still recovering from a neck injury, the depth of starting talent took a huge hit.

Now, Brown is molding a young, unproven, untested group around him.

Derrick Brown is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker

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"We don't know Turk's situation yet, so that's one of those things where I'm playing with new guys beside me and it's my job to be able to not only do my job at a high level but be able to figure out what's going on around me, other guys' tendencies, and figure out when I can do what I do," reflected Brown on Wednesday, ahead of the Panthers first training camp practice on Thursday.

"All we ask for in the room is to show up and be selfless. To be selfless and get ready to go out here and work hard…like if something goes wrong in practice, like, 'Yeah man, I got 10-15 minutes. Let's knock this out.' And then to be able to see guys continue to climb and climb and climb, I mean that's all I ever get out of the joy of this game."

None of this is going to drastically change how Brown and the younger D-line group already interact. As the defensive leader, Brown has pulled his group together throughout the summer, ensuring they are prepared for what promises to be a long, challenging training camp.

"I think it was just a big part of trying to band our group in our room together, our whole D-line together, and just having guys willing to want to come and work out," said Brown. "I mean, that's all it takes, and then you're able to go out and get a good session and just continue and get that continuous work.

"I think the camaraderie was built back in OTAs, getting to learn guys. And I think everybody today on the report day, I mean it was time to — when we went outside and did the conditioning test, the message is simple, like this is phase one, we got to get to it."

That time together means Brown has been able to further assess his fellow young teammates. Second-rounder Lee Hunter, who showed up for report day on Wednesday in a Derrick Brown football camp shirt, made a quick impression during OTAs and minicamp, and continued to do so into the summer.

Lee Hunter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker

"I mean, he's willing to learn. He's willing to work hard, and willing to learn, and that's all you can ask for from him."

And Cam Jackson, now going into his second year after appearing in nine games as a rookie and accumulating nine tackles, will get a chance during training camp with Bobby Brown and Wharton sidelined for the time being to show what he's learned thus far.

"Cam's a big dude," nodded Brown. "Cam's a big dude in the middle, and I'm really hoping that he has the opportunity to take this next step and make this opportunity what it is for him. It's hard to tell in the spring, shorts and T-shirt, you can't really grab shirts, and the contact's limited, so I mean, I think for this fall, it's going to be a big camp for him."

Cam Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Tuesday, May. 19, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

With Bobby Brown and Wharton on the NFI list, that leaves eight defensive linemen with whom the Panthers can begin camp. In addition to Derrick Brown, Hunter, and Jackson, there are: LaBryan Ray, Aaron Hall, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Parker Petersen, and Tywone Malone. Regardless of who is on the field, when moving in the same direction, with the same goal, Brown is confident about all that's possible for this defense.

"I think the ceiling's high for us. I don't want to call out a number or none of that, but I think the ceiling's high. Finding the 11 to 15 guys that contribute — or probably at this point it's 22 guys — rolling in on a Sunday on just defense, I think it's one of those things of buying into what E (Coach Evero) and the coaching staff is preaching during the offseason, from OTAs and then going through camp and just relearning that stuff, but I mean just trying to go out and have flawless efforts," preached Brown.

"It's the consistency game. Every single week, whoever shows up and is the most consistent throughout the game is the team that's going to win."

Cam Jackson, Princely Umanmielen, Patrick Jones II, Bobby Brown III, Trevis Gipson and Derrick Brown are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Tuesday, Jun 9, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

General manager Dan Morgan didn't provide a timeline for Bobby Brown, saying only "hopefully, he's back sooner than later." As for Wharton, there's also no set timeline as of now since, "the neck injuries, you got to be really careful with them, and he knows that."

But, Morgan continued, "he's doing really well, making a lot of progress, and we feel optimistic about him getting back during the season at some point, hopefully sooner than later."

For the rest of the group, that strain towards consistency Brown preached on begins today, when the Panthers and this defensive line group take the field for training camp.

"At the end of the day," said Brown, "if you come in here and you're selfless and you don't think you're bigger than anybody else in the room, then you've got guys that are willing to want to work with you."

PHOTOS: Panthers veterans arrive for training camp

View photos of the Panthers veterans as they arrive at Bank of America Stadium for training camp on Wednesday, July 22.

Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Martin is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Claudin Cherelus is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevis Gipson is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brady Christensen is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mitchell Evans is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Mike Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
AJ Dillon is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Bryce Young is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Mike Reid is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Mike Reid is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Corey Thornton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Corey Thornton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Claudin Cherelus is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Claudin Cherelus is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Joshua Gray is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joshua Gray is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Ainias Smith is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ainias Smith is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Patrick Jones II is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Lathan Ransom is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lathan Ransom is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Rasheed Walker is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Rasheed Walker is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
JJ Jansen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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JJ Jansen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Stone Forsythe is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Stone Forsythe is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Ja'Tyre Carter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Ja'Tyre Carter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Lee Hunter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Lee Hunter is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Nic Scourton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nic Scourton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Nick Hampton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Nick Scott is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Scott is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Isaiah Simmons is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaiah Simmons is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
James Mitchell is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Cam Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cam Jackson is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Princely Umanmielen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Princely Umanmielen is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Isaia Glass and Sam Hecht are seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
Will Lee III is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III is seen duringis seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker
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