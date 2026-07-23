Panthers add a tight end

CHARLOTTE — With an open roster spot already, the Panthers added some depth at tight end.
After a workout Thursday, the Panthers signed tight end Caden Prieskorn.
The 26-year-old, who played at Ole Miss and Memphis, was in Lions and Broncos camps last year.
He spent time with the Buccaneers and Browns as well. He was the offensive MVP of the 2023 Peach Bowl after catching 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Check out the best photos from the Panthers' first day of training camp on Thursday.