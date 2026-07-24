For Tetairoa McMillan, it's about building chemistry and building on rookie season

"I mean this offseason, obviously had him winning rookie of the year," Young said. "Having success he did, it's easy to kind of just phone it in and keep going. Being around him a lot this offseason, the work he's put in, the discipline he's had with his body, with his workouts, with his training, being able to kind of have those next-level conversations of, OK, we've established that you know how to run these routes and you know what this is, how do you feel about this stuff, how do we feel about, changing up these little nuances to try to give a defense a curveball, just being able to do those things.