Nic Scourton placed on injured reserve, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a pair of roster moves Friday morning to address recent injury issues.

The team placed outside linebacker Nic Scourton on injured reserve after he suffered a right knee injury on the first day of practice.

The second-year pass-rusher was tied for the team lead with 5.0 sacks last year.

To replace him on the roster, the team brought back outside linebacker Cam Gill. They also signed offensive tackle Derrell Bailey to add cover at tackle, where they're without Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton.

They also waived guard Joshua Gray, who was signed this offseason.

Gill was here in camp 2024, but was placed on injured reserve and released, but later in the season, was signed off the Lions practice squad and finished the season, appearing in 10 games. He's also spent time with Tampa Bay, where he won a ring, after recording half a sack of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

This spring, he was the defensive player of the year in the UFL, setting a league record with 10.0 sacks.