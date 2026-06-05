Second week of Panthers' OTAs have elevated Monroe Freeling's game

"We'll kind of let that fall as it comes," said Idzik during the first week of OTAs. "I think the guys are doing a great job of pouring into the details of learning our words and our communication. Having Luke Fortner here, having Rasheed Walker, vets that we signed to push the envelope there in the competition, it's been good for everybody, so I'll never put the cart before the horse.

"We never really want to label anyone a rookie as far as, go back to last year, and you have TMac (Tetairoa McMillan) come in and take hold of this offense. They're going to show you their ability to be comfortable in what we're trying to accomplish."

And while Freeling might be more comfortable at left tackle, where he played for most of his college career at Georgia, he's also been getting reps at right tackle when veteran Taylor Moton needs a spell.

"I think cross-training for all our guys is invaluable," preached Idzik. "Not only does it give us, well, last year I think we had like 12 units play, so we have a lot of different mixtures as you go throughout the season.