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Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Offense

Jul 16, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Derrick Brown, Bryce Young and Parker Petersen are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Tuesday, Jun 9, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, Bryce Young and Parker Petersen are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Tuesday, Jun 9, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Training camp is almost upon us, and with it, the 2026 regular season. The Carolina Panthers have spent this offseason retooling and strengthening their roster on both offense and defense. From big-name free agents to exciting draft prospects, the roster changed at almost every position.

Ahead of training camp (players return on July 22 and practice begins July 23), let's take a look at both sides of the ball.

First up are the offensive units.

Joshua Gray, Monroe Freeling, Kenny Pickett, Chris Brazzell II, Trevor Etienne and Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

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Quarterbacks

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: The Panthers are heading into this season with a clear-cut starter at quarterback thanks to Bryce Young taking control of the offense last season. He threw for 3,011 yards last year with 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while running in two more touchdowns. It's a contract year for Young, who is currently playing under his fifth-year option.

Before Wednesday, the bigger storyline to watch in the unit was that of back of the quarterback depth chart. But then Will Grier announced his retirement, creating some unexpected clarity.

Pickett signed as a free agent to be Young's backup, after the first-rounder bounced around a bit the last two years. Dave Canales likes his mobility and experience. That leaves the rookie Haynes King for the final spot, unless the front office elects to bring in a fourth passer in advance of the Hall of Fame Game.

Players to watch: King, the rookie who dominated at Georgia Tech the last three years, is going to get a lot more reps now. He's more athletic than polished, but that can work in the Panthers' favor, giving coaches a moldable piece of clay that can be implemented into the offense in more than one way.

Kenny Pickett, Will Grier, Haynes King and Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Wednesday, May. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Running Backs

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: Hubbard has been slotted back in as the clear leader, after a year in which he split duties with Rico Dowdle. Healthy and a year older, Hubbard is set to take control of the rushing attack. Etienne carved out a role for himself last year on special teams, an area he likely will factor into yet again, along with supplementary use in the run game.

Brooks is returning after an ACL tear, as a rookie stole over a year and a half of his entry into the league. He is fast, with a jump cut that has already fueled excitement during the offseason. After spending so much time sidelined, though, how quickly can he adapt back to game speed?

Players to watch: The veteran Dillon will have to fight for a spot in a unit with less space. He is a powerful runner, with quads well-suited to cold-weather teams. What does that mean for him on a team that needs more speed on the boundary? That will be the question this training camp.

Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA #2 Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Wide Receiver

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: At the end of the 2025 season, Canales said they would head into the offseason with McMillan and Coker established as the top two receivers, thus far through OTAs and minicamp, that has remained the case. McMillan nursed a foot issue of precaution during most of the offseason work, and Coker took a bulk of first-team reps at several positions.

This is a prove-it year for Legette, who has shown flashes of brilliance and valleys of less production. He'll get pushed by a growing group of bubble guys such as Metchie (who has innate chemistry with Young), Moore (who knows the offense better than anyone), and Horn (who has unmatched speed). Brycen Tremayne has proven himself to be a core special-teams player.

Players to watch: Horn was used sparingly as a rookie, but he gave coaches a glimpse of the game-changing ability he can enact. As the Panthers weigh promise versus production, the former of which Horn has plenty, it will be interesting to see which is more valued in his case. The same can be said for Metchie, who has a proven connection with Young but fills much the same role as Coker.

Brazzell, with his unique combination of top-line speed and elite body control, could be a big impact early on if he has the full playbook grasped by the beginning of the season.

Chris Brazzell II and Akayleb Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA #2 Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Tight End

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: The tight end unit has amassed experience and big bodies that are a force on the line. The group could do more in the passing game; last season, they finished with 78 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns. Sanders led with 29 receptions but missed the final week of the regular season and playoff matchup due to a broken ankle suffered in Week 17. He's been participating in offseason work, though, with an eye on being ready for the season.

Players to watch: Franks returns after a year in Atlanta. His participation on special teams and possibility in trick plays make him an interesting prospect for the roster. Another year under Evans' belt could see him take more control of this unit. But the tight end unit could also be ripe for a new name as rosters shift ahead of Week 1.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Pat McPherson, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell and Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Interior Offensive Line

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: The interior offensive line took a hit last season, with Robert Hunt's injury in Week 2. Various dings to other starters meant there was a bit of musical chairs amongst the guards and center. After Austin Corbett's exit in free agency, Luke Fortner entered. With Hunt and Lewis both healthy and in place, their chemistry with Fortner will be key to a successful season on the line.

Players to watch: The Panthers have their starters in place. Now it's about developing rotational depth with the young players behind them. Zavala has the most experience of the group, and coaches have been encouraged by Charles' and Carter's progression.

Damien Lewis, Luke Fortner and Robert Hunt are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Tackles

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: There is no set timeline for Ekwonu's return from a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, suffered during the playoff game. It has set up a battle at left tackle between Rasheed Walker, the proven starter who signed as a free agent from the Packers this offseason, and a talented rookie, Monroe Freeling.

Moton is holding down the fort at right tackle, thanks to an established practice schedule that gives the veteran proper recovery time for game day.

Players to watch: As mentioned, Freeling has been pushing Walker at left tackle. Coaches have primarily used the first-rounder as a second-team tackle behind the established veteran. He has also taken first-team reps at right tackle when Moton receives a vet day. Freeling's progression timeline could give the Panthers a lot of options at tackle, from depth to starting reps.

Panthers full numerical roster in photos

As the Panthers start padded practices on Monday, view pictures of the current 80-man roster in numerical order.

#3 Joseph Charlton, P
1 / 160
#3 Joseph Charlton, P
Brandon Todd
#3 Joseph Charlton
2 / 160
#3 Joseph Charlton
#4 Joey Slye, K
3 / 160
#4 Joey Slye, K
Brandon Todd
#4 Joey Slye
4 / 160
#4 Joey Slye
#5 Teddy Bridgewater, QB
5 / 160
#5 Teddy Bridgewater, QB
Brandon Todd
#5 Teddy Bridgewater
6 / 160
#5 Teddy Bridgewater
#6 P.J. Walker, QB
7 / 160
#6 P.J. Walker, QB
Brandon Todd
#6 P.J. Walker
8 / 160
#6 P.J. Walker
#7 Will Grier, QB
9 / 160
#7 Will Grier, QB
Brandon Todd
#7 Will Grier
10 / 160
#7 Will Grier
#10 Curtis Samuel, WR
11 / 160
#10 Curtis Samuel, WR
Brandon Todd
#10 Curtis Samuel
12 / 160
#10 Curtis Samuel
#11 Robby Anderson, WR
13 / 160
#11 Robby Anderson, WR
Brandon Todd
#11 Robby Anderson
14 / 160
#11 Robby Anderson
#12 DJ Moore, WR
15 / 160
#12 DJ Moore, WR
Brandon Todd
#12 DJ Moore
16 / 160
#12 DJ Moore
#13 Ishmael Hyman, WR
17 / 160
#13 Ishmael Hyman, WR
Brandon Todd
#13 Ishmael Hyman
18 / 160
#13 Ishmael Hyman
#14 Pharoh Cooper, WR
19 / 160
#14 Pharoh Cooper, WR
Brandon Todd
#14 Pharoh Cooper
20 / 160
#14 Pharoh Cooper
#15 Seth Roberts, WR
21 / 160
#15 Seth Roberts, WR
Brandon Todd
#15 Seth Roberts
22 / 160
#15 Seth Roberts
#16 Brandon Zylstra, WR
23 / 160
#16 Brandon Zylstra, WR
Brandon Todd
#16 Brandon Zylstra
24 / 160
#16 Brandon Zylstra
#17 Omar Bayless, WR
25 / 160
#17 Omar Bayless, WR
Brandon Todd
#17 Omar Bayless
26 / 160
#17 Omar Bayless
#18 Tommylee Lewis
27 / 160
#18 Tommylee Lewis
Brandon Todd
#18 Tommylee Lewis
28 / 160
#18 Tommylee Lewis
#19 Keith Kirkwood, WR
29 / 160
#19 Keith Kirkwood, WR
Brandon Todd
#18 Keith Kirkwood
30 / 160
#18 Keith Kirkwood
#20 Jordan Scarlett, RB
31 / 160
#20 Jordan Scarlett, RB
Brandon Todd
#20 Jordan Scarlett
32 / 160
#20 Jordan Scarlett
#21 Jeremy Chinn, S
33 / 160
#21 Jeremy Chinn, S
Brandon Todd
#21 Jeremy Chinn
34 / 160
#21 Jeremy Chinn
#22 Christian McCaffrey, RB
35 / 160
#22 Christian McCaffrey, RB
Brandon Todd
#22 Christian McCaffrey
36 / 160
#22 Christian McCaffrey
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB
37 / 160
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB
Brandon Todd
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
38 / 160
#23 Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
#24 T.J. Green, DB
39 / 160
#24 T.J. Green, DB
Brandon Todd
#24 T.J. Green
40 / 160
#24 T.J. Green
#25 Troy Pride Jr, CB
41 / 160
#25 Troy Pride Jr, CB
Brandon Todd
#25 Troy Pride Jr.
42 / 160
#25 Troy Pride Jr.
#26 Donte Jackson, CB
43 / 160
#26 Donte Jackson, CB
Brandon Todd
#26 Donte Jackson
44 / 160
#26 Donte Jackson
#27 Kenny Robinson, S
45 / 160
#27 Kenny Robinson, S
Brandon Todd
#27 Kenny Robinson
46 / 160
#27 Kenny Robinson
#28 Mike Davis, RB
47 / 160
#28 Mike Davis, RB
Brandon Todd
#28 Mike Davis
48 / 160
#28 Mike Davis
#29 Corn Elder, CB
49 / 160
#29 Corn Elder, CB
Brandon Todd
#29 Corn Elder
50 / 160
#29 Corn Elder
#30 Natrell Jamerson, DB
51 / 160
#30 Natrell Jamerson, DB
Brandon Todd
#30 Natrell Jamerson
52 / 160
#30 Natrell Jamerson
#31 Juston Burris, S
53 / 160
#31 Juston Burris, S
Brandon Todd
#31 Juston Burris
54 / 160
#31 Juston Burris
#32 Cole Luke, DB
55 / 160
#32 Cole Luke, DB
Brandon Todd
#32 Cole Luke
56 / 160
#32 Cole Luke
#33 Tre Boston, S
57 / 160
#33 Tre Boston, S
Brandon Todd
#33 Tre Boston
58 / 160
#33 Tre Boston
#35 Derrek Thomas, CB
59 / 160
#35 Derrek Thomas, CB
Brandon Todd
#35 Derrek Thomas
60 / 160
#35 Derrek Thomas
#36 Trenton Cannon, RB
61 / 160
#36 Trenton Cannon, RB
Brandon Todd
#36 Trenton Cannon
62 / 160
#36 Trenton Cannon
#37 Quin Blanding, DB
63 / 160
#37 Quin Blanding, DB
Brandon Todd
#37 Quin Blanding
64 / 160
#37 Quin Blanding
#38 Myles Hartsfield, DB
65 / 160
#38 Myles Hartsfield, DB
Brandon Todd
#38 Myles Hartsfield
66 / 160
#38 Myles Hartsfield
#39 Reggie Bonnafon, RB
67 / 160
#39 Reggie Bonnafon, RB
Brandon Todd
#39 Reggie Bonnafon
68 / 160
#39 Reggie Bonnafon
#40 Alex Armah, FB
69 / 160
#40 Alex Armah, FB
#40 Alex Armah
70 / 160
#40 Alex Armah
#41 Eli Apple, CB
71 / 160
#41 Eli Apple, CB
Brandon Todd
#41 Eli Apple
72 / 160
#41 Eli Apple
#42 Sam Franklin, LB
73 / 160
#42 Sam Franklin, LB
Brandon Todd
#42 Sam Franklin
74 / 160
#42 Sam Franklin
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk, LB
75 / 160
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk, LB
Brandon Todd
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk
76 / 160
#43 Jordan Kunaszyk
#44 J.J. Jansen, LS
77 / 160
#44 J.J. Jansen, LS
Brandon Todd
#44 J.J. Jansen
78 / 160
#44 J.J. Jansen
#47 Adarius Taylor, LB
79 / 160
#47 Adarius Taylor, LB
Brandon Todd
#57 Adarius Taylor
80 / 160
#57 Adarius Taylor
#48 Chris Orr, LB
81 / 160
#48 Chris Orr, LB
Brandon Todd
#48 Chris Orr
82 / 160
#48 Chris Orr
#49 David Reese, LB
83 / 160
#49 David Reese, LB
Brandon Todd
#49 David Reese
84 / 160
#49 David Reese
#52 Tahir Whitehead, LB
85 / 160
#52 Tahir Whitehead, LB
Brandon Todd
#52 Tahir Whitehead
86 / 160
#52 Tahir Whitehead
#53 Brian Burns, DE
87 / 160
#53 Brian Burns, DE
Brandon Todd
#53 Brian Burns
88 / 160
#53 Brian Burns
#54 Shaq Thompson, LB
89 / 160
#54 Shaq Thompson, LB
Brandon Todd
#54 Shaq Thompson
90 / 160
#54 Shaq Thompson
#56 Jermaine Carter, LB
91 / 160
#56 Jermaine Carter, LB
Brandon Todd
#56 Jermaine Carter
92 / 160
#56 Jermaine Carter
#57 Andre Smith, LB
93 / 160
#57 Andre Smith, LB
#57 Andre Smith
94 / 160
#57 Andre Smith
#60 Branden Bowen, T
95 / 160
#60 Branden Bowen, T
Brandon Todd
#60 Branden Bowen
96 / 160
#60 Branden Bowen
#61 Matt Paradis, C
97 / 160
#61 Matt Paradis, C
Brandon Todd
#61 Matt Paradis
98 / 160
#61 Matt Paradis
#62 Aaron Monteiro, T
99 / 160
#62 Aaron Monteiro, T
Brandon Todd
#62 Aaron Monteiro
100 / 160
#62 Aaron Monteiro
#63 Matt Kaskey, T
101 / 160
#63 Matt Kaskey, T
Brandon Todd
#63 Matt Kaskey
102 / 160
#63 Matt Kaskey
#64 Chris Reed, OL
103 / 160
#64 Chris Reed, OL
Brandon Todd
#64 Chris Reed
104 / 160
#64 Chris Reed
#65 Dennis Daley, G
105 / 160
#65 Dennis Daley, G
#65 Dennis Daley
106 / 160
#65 Dennis Daley
#66 Mike Horton, G
107 / 160
#66 Mike Horton, G
Brandon Todd
#66 Mike Horton
108 / 160
#66 Mike Horton
#67 John Miller, G
109 / 160
#67 John Miller, G
Brandon Todd
#67 John Miller
110 / 160
#67 John Miller
#69 Tyler Larsen, C
111 / 160
#69 Tyler Larsen, C
Brandon Todd
#69 Tyler Larsen
112 / 160
#69 Tyler Larsen
#71 Sam Tecklenburg, OL
113 / 160
#71 Sam Tecklenburg, OL
Brandon Todd
#71 Sam Tecklenburg
114 / 160
#71 Sam Tecklenburg
#72 Taylor Moton, T
115 / 160
#72 Taylor Moton, T
#72 Taylor Moton
116 / 160
#72 Taylor Moton
#74 Greg Little, T
117 / 160
#74 Greg Little, T
Brandon Todd
#74 Greg Little
118 / 160
#74 Greg Little
#75 Michael Schofield
119 / 160
#75 Michael Schofield
Brandon Todd
#75 Michael Schofield
120 / 160
#75 Michael Schofield
#76 Russell Okung, T
121 / 160
#76 Russell Okung, T
Brandon Todd
#76 Russell Okung
122 / 160
#76 Russell Okung
#77 Bruce Hector
123 / 160
#77 Bruce Hector
#77 Bruce Hector
124 / 160
#77 Bruce Hector
#78 Woodrow Hamilton, DT
125 / 160
#78 Woodrow Hamilton, DT
Brandon Todd
#78 Woodrow Hamilton
126 / 160
#78 Woodrow Hamilton
#79 Myles Adams, DE
127 / 160
#79 Myles Adams, DE
Brandon Todd
#79 Myles Adams
128 / 160
#79 Myles Adams
#80 Ian Thomas, TE
129 / 160
#80 Ian Thomas, TE
Brandon Todd
#80 Ian Thomas
130 / 160
#80 Ian Thomas
#81 Andrew Vollert
131 / 160
#81 Andrew Vollert
Brandon Todd
#81 Andrew Vollert
132 / 160
#81 Andrew Vollert
#82 Chris Manhertz, TE
133 / 160
#82 Chris Manhertz, TE
Brandon Todd
#82 Chris Manhertz
134 / 160
#82 Chris Manhertz
#83 Marken Michel
135 / 160
#83 Marken Michel
Brandon Todd
#83 Marken Michel
136 / 160
#83 Marken Michel
#84 Temarrick Hemingway, TE
137 / 160
#84 Temarrick Hemingway, TE
Brandon Todd
#84 Temarrick Hemingway
138 / 160
#84 Temarrick Hemingway
#85 Giovanni Ricci, TE
139 / 160
#85 Giovanni Ricci, TE
Brandon Todd
#85 Giovanni Ricci
140 / 160
#85 Giovanni Ricci
#86 Colin Thompson, TE
141 / 160
#86 Colin Thompson, TE
Brandon Todd
#86 Colin Thompson
142 / 160
#86 Colin Thompson
#91 Stephen Weatherly, DE
143 / 160
#91 Stephen Weatherly, DE
Brandon Todd
#91 Stephen Weatherly
144 / 160
#91 Stephen Weatherly
#92 Zach Kerr, DE
145 / 160
#92 Zach Kerr, DE
Brandon Todd
#92 Zach Kerr
146 / 160
#92 Zach Kerr
#93 Bravvion Roy, DT
147 / 160
#93 Bravvion Roy, DT
Brandon Todd
#93 Bravvion Roy
148 / 160
#93 Bravvion Roy
#94 Efe Obada, DE
149 / 160
#94 Efe Obada, DE
Brandon Todd
#94 Efe Obada
150 / 160
#94 Efe Obada
#95 Derrick Brown, DT
151 / 160
#95 Derrick Brown, DT
Brandon Todd
#95 Derrick Brown
152 / 160
#95 Derrick Brown
#96 DaVonte Lambert, DE
153 / 160
#96 DaVonte Lambert, DE
Brandon Todd
#96 DaVonte Lambert
154 / 160
#96 DaVonte Lambert
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
155 / 160
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
Brandon Todd
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos
156 / 160
#97 Yetur Gross-Matos
#98 Marquis Haynes, DE
157 / 160
#98 Marquis Haynes, DE
Brandon Todd
#98 Marquis Haynes
158 / 160
#98 Marquis Haynes
#99 Kawann Short, DT
159 / 160
#99 Kawann Short, DT
Brandon Todd
#99 Kawann Short
160 / 160
#99 Kawann Short
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