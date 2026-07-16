Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Offense

Quarterbacks

Notable Names:

Storylines to know: The Panthers are heading into this season with a clear-cut starter at quarterback thanks to Bryce Young taking control of the offense last season. He threw for 3,011 yards last year with 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while running in two more touchdowns. It's a contract year for Young, who is currently playing under his fifth-year option.

Before Wednesday, the bigger storyline to watch in the unit was that of back of the quarterback depth chart. But then Will Grier announced his retirement, creating some unexpected clarity.

Pickett signed as a free agent to be Young's backup, after the first-rounder bounced around a bit the last two years. Dave Canales likes his mobility and experience. That leaves the rookie Haynes King for the final spot, unless the front office elects to bring in a fourth passer in advance of the Hall of Fame Game.