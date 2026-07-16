Panthers pre-training camp 2026 positional preview: Offense

CHARLOTTE — Training camp is almost upon us, and with it, the 2026 regular season. The Carolina Panthers have spent this offseason retooling and strengthening their roster on both offense and defense. From big-name free agents to exciting draft prospects, the roster changed at almost every position.
Ahead of training camp (players return on July 22 and practice begins July 23), let's take a look at both sides of the ball.
First up are the offensive units.
Quarterbacks
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Storylines to know: The Panthers are heading into this season with a clear-cut starter at quarterback thanks to Bryce Young taking control of the offense last season. He threw for 3,011 yards last year with 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while running in two more touchdowns. It's a contract year for Young, who is currently playing under his fifth-year option.
Before Wednesday, the bigger storyline to watch in the unit was that of back of the quarterback depth chart. But then Will Grier announced his retirement, creating some unexpected clarity.
Pickett signed as a free agent to be Young's backup, after the first-rounder bounced around a bit the last two years. Dave Canales likes his mobility and experience. That leaves the rookie Haynes King for the final spot, unless the front office elects to bring in a fourth passer in advance of the Hall of Fame Game.
Players to watch: King, the rookie who dominated at Georgia Tech the last three years, is going to get a lot more reps now. He's more athletic than polished, but that can work in the Panthers' favor, giving coaches a moldable piece of clay that can be implemented into the offense in more than one way.
Running Backs
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Storylines to know: Hubbard has been slotted back in as the clear leader, after a year in which he split duties with Rico Dowdle. Healthy and a year older, Hubbard is set to take control of the rushing attack. Etienne carved out a role for himself last year on special teams, an area he likely will factor into yet again, along with supplementary use in the run game.
Brooks is returning after an ACL tear, as a rookie stole over a year and a half of his entry into the league. He is fast, with a jump cut that has already fueled excitement during the offseason. After spending so much time sidelined, though, how quickly can he adapt back to game speed?
Players to watch: The veteran Dillon will have to fight for a spot in a unit with less space. He is a powerful runner, with quads well-suited to cold-weather teams. What does that mean for him on a team that needs more speed on the boundary? That will be the question this training camp.
Wide Receiver
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Storylines to know: At the end of the 2025 season, Canales said they would head into the offseason with McMillan and Coker established as the top two receivers, thus far through OTAs and minicamp, that has remained the case. McMillan nursed a foot issue of precaution during most of the offseason work, and Coker took a bulk of first-team reps at several positions.
This is a prove-it year for Legette, who has shown flashes of brilliance and valleys of less production. He'll get pushed by a growing group of bubble guys such as Metchie (who has innate chemistry with Young), Moore (who knows the offense better than anyone), and Horn (who has unmatched speed). Brycen Tremayne has proven himself to be a core special-teams player.
Players to watch: Horn was used sparingly as a rookie, but he gave coaches a glimpse of the game-changing ability he can enact. As the Panthers weigh promise versus production, the former of which Horn has plenty, it will be interesting to see which is more valued in his case. The same can be said for Metchie, who has a proven connection with Young but fills much the same role as Coker.
Brazzell, with his unique combination of top-line speed and elite body control, could be a big impact early on if he has the full playbook grasped by the beginning of the season.
Tight End
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Storylines to know: The tight end unit has amassed experience and big bodies that are a force on the line. The group could do more in the passing game; last season, they finished with 78 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns. Sanders led with 29 receptions but missed the final week of the regular season and playoff matchup due to a broken ankle suffered in Week 17. He's been participating in offseason work, though, with an eye on being ready for the season.
Players to watch: Franks returns after a year in Atlanta. His participation on special teams and possibility in trick plays make him an interesting prospect for the roster. Another year under Evans' belt could see him take more control of this unit. But the tight end unit could also be ripe for a new name as rosters shift ahead of Week 1.
Interior Offensive Line
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Storylines to know: The interior offensive line took a hit last season, with Robert Hunt's injury in Week 2. Various dings to other starters meant there was a bit of musical chairs amongst the guards and center. After Austin Corbett's exit in free agency, Luke Fortner entered. With Hunt and Lewis both healthy and in place, their chemistry with Fortner will be key to a successful season on the line.
Players to watch: The Panthers have their starters in place. Now it's about developing rotational depth with the young players behind them. Zavala has the most experience of the group, and coaches have been encouraged by Charles' and Carter's progression.
Tackles
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Storylines to know: There is no set timeline for Ekwonu's return from a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, suffered during the playoff game. It has set up a battle at left tackle between Rasheed Walker, the proven starter who signed as a free agent from the Packers this offseason, and a talented rookie, Monroe Freeling.
Moton is holding down the fort at right tackle, thanks to an established practice schedule that gives the veteran proper recovery time for game day.
Players to watch: As mentioned, Freeling has been pushing Walker at left tackle. Coaches have primarily used the first-rounder as a second-team tackle behind the established veteran. He has also taken first-team reps at right tackle when Moton receives a vet day. Freeling's progression timeline could give the Panthers a lot of options at tackle, from depth to starting reps.
As the Panthers start padded practices on Monday, view pictures of the current 80-man roster in numerical order.