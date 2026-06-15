Rasheed Walker already feels comfortable in Carolina, and ready for competition 

CHARLOTTE — When Rasheed Walker hit the free agent market this spring, it was to a lot of interest and even more opportunity. The former Packers left tackle started 42 straight games in Green Bay, plus four playoff games. He registered a top-ranked pass block win rate for any tackle in 2025 and entered free agency as what many considered the top-ranked left tackle available.
Walker had a feeling, though, that the Panthers would offer a chance to go somewhere new while staying in a familiar system.
After completing offseason training and mandatory minicamp in Carolina, Walker realized he was right.
"I've been enjoying my first month or two in Carolina. I feel like this is a really good group of guys. I could start off with my group, the O-line, we work really hard," said Walker last week, as the Panthers broke for the summer.
"It's very similar and I picked up on it quick. I mean, honestly, I can say that I've really been liking the coaching that I've been getting. I feel like my O-line coaches have been making me better as far as my technique and things like that.
"So, I love the run scheme and pass pro. So I feel like Carolina was a good pick for me."
Walker received the bulk of first-team left tackle snaps during OTAs and minicamp, as coaches relied on his familiarity with the scheme to not only get in good work for the spring, but also show rookies — like first-round tackle Monroe Freeling — what they're expecting.
"Guys like Rasheed — who came from another team with a very similar run game, very similar pass protection scheme, play action schemes, those types of things — there's a lot to gain for a young guy to watch a veteran player who's been in a system like ours, to see how it's done," explained head coach Dave Canales. "Where they put their body, where they put their hands, how they get off on the snap, all those little things, you can pick up a lot by standing back and watching a guy do it."
The time has also been extremely valuable for Walker.
The coaching setup in Carolina means that run game coordinator Harold Goodwin focuses on interior linemen, while offensive line coach Joe Gilbert focuses on tackles. That catered coaching approach has helped Walker elevate his game.
Playing alongside veterans like Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, and Damien Lewis hasn't hurt either.
"I love the individual work that I've been able to get with Coach Joe," said Walker. "TMo, he's a great vet, he's someone that I can look up to and just learn things from. As far as Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, I think the team chemistry is also very good, so I think we're heading in the right direction. I'm liking it."
Spending so much of his time at left tackle has meant Walker is taking the bulk of his snaps next to Lewis. At 6-2, 327 pounds, Lewis has made a big impression, pun intended.
"I like playing by Damien," Walker said. "I've noticed he's a, I would consider him a freak athlete. He's very quick for his size, I think that's really impressive. Also, a great guy, and he's a pro."
Coaches haven't been shy about the competition they expect between Walker and Freeling heading into training camp. The latter did receive some first-team reps at the position during OTAs and minicamp, giving both the veteran and the rookie a chance to see where they stand relative to each other.
And while Walker bragged on his counterpart’s progression last week, he's also eyeing that left tackle spot as his to lose come training camp. It's the kind of competition the Panthers were hoping for when bringing in both this offseason.
"I've always had that mentality. I want to be on the field, and I ball, so that's my mentality," preached Walker. "That was my mentality coming here on the first day, and it's going to be my mentality when we get back.
"Just take advantage of every opportunity. Everybody knows when we come back for camp, it's time to go. We're going hard for months, so this is my fifth year in the league now, so I kind of already know what's up. So, I think my biggest thing is I just got to stay healthy and stay focused."
View photos of Panthers players during their second day of mandatory minicamp.