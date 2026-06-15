Rasheed Walker already feels comfortable in Carolina, and ready for competition 

"Guys like Rasheed — who came from another team with a very similar run game, very similar pass protection scheme, play action schemes, those types of things — there's a lot to gain for a young guy to watch a veteran player who's been in a system like ours, to see how it's done," explained head coach Dave Canales. "Where they put their body, where they put their hands, how they get off on the snap, all those little things, you can pick up a lot by standing back and watching a guy do it."