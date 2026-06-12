With new contract, Jalen Coker is writing the next chapter of his Panthers' story

"I feel like coming in undrafted, then getting hurt, I feel like that was pressure, trying to be like, oh my gosh, I've done nothing, and there's nothing to show for it. But now I've created a little body of work for myself, I just feel like now's the easy part. Now it's just go out there and play.

"I just have to continue to do that at a high level. It's never been about pressure. It's always been about, like, just what can I do with the opportunities that I'm given.

"So I think this is an amazing opportunity. I'm truly grateful, but the work's not done. It's not finished. I'm going to continue to keep playing and keep working."

With the signed contract in front of him, a promise between him and Carolina to continue to chase greatness together for at least the next three years, the natural inclination is to look back on that day two years ago when he first entered the league as an undrafted rookie, unsure of what the future would hold.