Panthers announce changes to scouting and personnel department

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers announced several promotions, adjustments to titles and additions in the scouting and personnel department.
The biggest news is director of college scouting Jared Kirksey has been promoted to director of player personnel.
Kirksey has been with the Panthers since 2021, and has been instrumental in the draft process since then.
Justin Davidov has also been promoted from football administration coordinator to director of football administration. A former quarterback at Gettysburg College who also worked at the League Office prior to joining Carolina, he works alongside executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis and assists with all aspects of cap management and contract negotiations.
Also, Jordan Trgovac and Blake Still have been named personnel scouts (evaluating both college and pro personnel), Joshua Krieger and Cam O'Brien have been added as scouting assistants and former scouting assistants Gabby Weinrich (area scout) and Chris Smith (pro scout) have been promoted to new positions. Additionally, Drew Silva has been hired as a software engineer.
View photos of Panthers players during their second day of mandatory minicamp.