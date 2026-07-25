How did Devin Lloyd get ready for training camp? By watching film with Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly's a busy guy right now. Two weeks from today, he's being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's finishing his speech. He's worrying about details, because that's what he does. His nature is to be hands-on, to do things himself that others would happily do, so as not to put anyone out. But even now, he's willing to say no to things.

But Lloyd wanting to catch up wasn't an imposition; it was a gift — possibly one of the nicest things anyone could have done for Luke Kuechly in this moment of his life.

When asked about their meeting after it had just ended moments earlier, Kuechly just smiled.

Then he took his hand, held it out flat in front of his face, and moved it calmly and slowly to the right, parallel to the tabletop he was sitting at.

"He's like this," Kuechly said of Lloyd with a simple gesture. "He's about ball."

If Luke Kuechly affirms you as steady, and declares that you are, in fact, "about ball," there can be no further debate, or any higher compliment.