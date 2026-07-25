 Skip to main content
Advertising

How did Devin Lloyd get ready for training camp? By watching film with Luke Kuechly

Jul 25, 2026 at 09:17 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
DevinLloydxLukeKuechly_1_Primary

CHARLOTTE — One of the cool things about football is how it can turn grown men into little kids. It's a game, one we all take seriously, but it's still a game.

So when you get Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd talking about how he spent the time leading into his first training camp here — in a new city, signed to fulfill an old mission — the look on his face is somewhere between Christmas for a 5-year-old and meeting your true love for the first time.

Devin Lloyd is a serious dude. But Devin Lloyd just keeps grinning when he starts talking about this.

Devin Lloyd and Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 2 Friday, Jul 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

As Lloyd began the week when he officially took over as the Panthers' new middle linebacker, possibly to become the next in a proud lineage that includes a couple of Hall of Famers and his general manager, he dropped a quick text to a known number.

It was answered eagerly and almost immediately by someone who takes this as seriously as he does.

"I reached out to him, I asked him if he wanted to meet up," Lloyd said after practice Friday. "He was really responsive and just hit me back really quick.

"So I'm like, 'Hell yeah, let's do it.'"

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 2 Friday, Jul 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Within minutes, a Monday meeting in the linebackers room of Bank of America was set up.

This is not just any meeting though, For the symbolism of what was about to happen, we should have probably brought in dramatic lighting and a symphony maybe, picked the tuxedos up from the cleaners. But that's not either of their styles.

That's because Devin Lloyd and Luke Kuechly started the week before training camp and the home stretch of Hall of Fame preparations doing one of each of their favorite things — talking ball.

Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

"I was telling him it's cool to have the guy, obviously going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, willing to help out, definitely," Lloyd said with the look of a fan meeting a hero. "It's the first thing that came to my mind, knowing how good of a person he is."

In Lloyd's mind, this was going to be a simple catch-up. He's taken his role here seriously, and he wanted to ask one of the franchise's greatest leaders for tips on how to lead in a new place.

The fact he chose that room, where Kuechly spent so much time in his career, so many hours mastering his craft, might have triggered something in both of them.

"A little nostalgic," Lloyd said, grinning again, clearly enjoying reliving it. "And then he's like 'Want to throw on the tape?'"

Luke Kuechly
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly asking you if you "want to throw on the tape" is like Michelangelo saying "Hey, you want to help me finish this ceiling?," or Jimmy Page handing you a guitar and saying "Let's jam." It's Muhammad Ali asking you to spar, or Beyoncé recording a duet, or Steph Curry challenging you to a game of HORSE. However good you are at your particular thing, you're not better at it than they are, because they're the best to ever do it. But you do it anyway, just to be a part of it and maybe something rubs off.

Lloyd knew this, of course. He remembers the "crazy plays" Kuechly made so often. Lloyd also grew up a Cowboys fan, so he remembers the 2015 Thanksgiving game, when Kuechly had two picks, one of which was returned for a touchdown while punching the offending quarterback in the head as he crossed the goal line.

"He was revered," Lloyd said. "The smartest linebacker in the league."

So Lloyd understood the context and was excited to begin a relationship.

But you don't propose on the first date; that wouldn't be appropriate. So Lloyd asked a few serious questions, because, again, he's a serious person. And then it started happening.

"So we were talking, because the first question I was asked was about leadership and how he went about being a leader whenever he was playing," Lloyd began. "And then he looks at me and says, 'Can we watch some tape, after we get done?'

"I was like, 'Hell, yeah.'"

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers arrival for training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

This was not a quick cut-up, because it's clear that Kuechly wanted to just be a football guy for a minute as much as Lloyd wanted to crawl around inside the head that will be unveiled in bronze in 14 days.

Asked how long the impromptu film session went on, Lloyd grinned again and said "Like an hour and a half or so."

Sounds about right.

This was familiar, even if they weren't. They had talked before, but not quite like this. When Lloyd was coming out of Utah before he was taken in the first round by the Jaguars in 2022, Kuechly's agency got the two of them on the phone together as a recruiting tactic.

This, this was different.

There is something surreal about this meeting, particularly happening when it did, days before Lloyd took a huge step in his career, and before Kuechly becomes football immortal.

Luke Kuechly, Dan Morgan
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly's a busy guy right now. Two weeks from today, he's being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's finishing his speech. He's worrying about details, because that's what he does. His nature is to be hands-on, to do things himself that others would happily do, so as not to put anyone out. But even now, he's willing to say no to things.

But Lloyd wanting to catch up wasn't an imposition; it was a gift — possibly one of the nicest things anyone could have done for Luke Kuechly in this moment of his life.

When asked about their meeting after it had just ended moments earlier, Kuechly just smiled.

Then he took his hand, held it out flat in front of his face, and moved it calmly and slowly to the right, parallel to the tabletop he was sitting at.

"He's like this," Kuechly said of Lloyd with a simple gesture. "He's about ball."

If Luke Kuechly affirms you as steady, and declares that you are, in fact, "about ball," there can be no further debate, or any higher compliment.

That's where Lloyd begins his first season with the Panthers. It's not just that they wanted him to call the signals and cover some tight ends and tackle people. They need him to be the identity of a defense that has always been identified by the middle linebackers. When your franchise has a Sam Mills, followed by a Dan Morgan, followed by a Jon Beason, followed by a Luke Kuechly, there's a weight that goes with that. When the next tier of signal-callers includes merely excellent players like Micheal Barrow and Shaq Thompson, you realize what it means to be that guy here.

Devin Lloyd, Ejiro Evero and Dan Morgan are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 2 Friday, Jul 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"Yeah, I mean, it's a blessing first of all; it's a great opportunity," Lloyd said. "Just for one to have that resource, but then also, this city being used to watching great linebacker play, it's something I don't take lightly. And I'm just trying to do everything I can to continue that legacy, right?"

That's Lloyd's job now, and he's already showing that he could well belong. Panthers head coach Dave Canales saw it after one practice.

"Just having Devin in the middle of that defense," he began. "Bringing them together, getting things communicated quickly, before they take the field, getting together, having that focus for this play, for this rack, for this period. It's great to have that kind of energy and that juice out there, and I could feel that was a noticeable feeling that I got from Devin and his leadership out there."

Thomas Davis Sr. and Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

And that leadership is not accidental. It comes from habit, and Lloyd spending his last days off of the summer watching film with Luke Kuechly — more film than he expected — was done intentionally.

"It's great. He's got all the answers," Lloyd said. "So, any questions that I'd have, obviously, it's like talking to a coach, but somebody who also did it. Most coaches obviously didn't play the game at that level. So you've got the coach's perspective and the player's perspective.

"So it's real nice because Luke can give me things that apply directly to being on the field in that moment, just like going to your head, just slowing it down. But it's great. It's just nice talking to somebody who gets it."

They both get it, but it almost got away from both of them.

One does not casually study with Luke Kuechly.

Having talked to both about the art of watching film, Lloyd and Kuechly clearly enjoy it, because they can go on and on describing it. But time is finite, and there comes a point when other obligations have to be met. And as much as these two love ball, they're also dutiful and polite, each not wanting to impose on the other.

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 2 Friday, Jul 24, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I know we could have went way longer than we did," Lloyd said, that grin creasing his face again. "I honestly didn't want to take up too much of his time, but at a certain point, it's like 'Hey, it's been a little minute.'

"I think he was a little disappointed. He's like, 'Damn, we're not going to just keep going?' in his head, because he didn't say that out loud. He was like, 'Yep.'

"But in his head, I feel like he wanted to keep going, right?"

Probably so. Which is why this story will continue. People who share this passion, and this aptitude, tend to find each other. And Lloyd is grateful to have Kuechly's imprimatur, and humbled that someone he's looked up to is so nearby, and so willing to share.

"I mean, it's great," Lloyd said. "So I love that because I love ball too, you know? Like I said, it's great just to have him as a resource.

"And it's definitely not the last time we're going to meet because I know he's down to do it any time."

Well, maybe not any time. Lloyd might have to wait a couple of weeks. They're both pretty busy at the moment.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/24

Get a closer look at the Panthers players as they take on Day 2 of training camp.

AS303455
1 / 54
AS100348
2 / 54
CB200213
3 / 54
AS302991
4 / 54
AS303119
5 / 54
AS303023
6 / 54
AS303062
7 / 54
AS303531
8 / 54
AS303497
9 / 54
AS303047
10 / 54
CB200277
11 / 54
CB200254
12 / 54
AS303653_1
13 / 54
AS100452_1
14 / 54
DSC07232_1
15 / 54
AS101207
16 / 54
AS101010_1
17 / 54
AS101021
18 / 54
AS100825
19 / 54
AS101119
20 / 54
AS101252
21 / 54
AS101435_2
22 / 54
AS101609
23 / 54
AS101727
24 / 54
AS101726_1
25 / 54
AS101762_1
26 / 54
AS100628
27 / 54
AS102544
28 / 54
AS303676
29 / 54
AS303810
30 / 54
AS303979
31 / 54
AS304049
32 / 54
AS304171
33 / 54
AS304696
34 / 54
AS304736
35 / 54
AS304834
36 / 54
AS304928_1
37 / 54
AS304957
38 / 54
AS305010
39 / 54
AS305098
40 / 54
AS305345
41 / 54
CB200368_1
42 / 54
CB200461
43 / 54
CB200480
44 / 54
CB201153
45 / 54
CB201182 1_1
46 / 54
CB201196
47 / 54
CB201206
48 / 54
DSC07357
49 / 54
CB201238
50 / 54
CB201273
51 / 54
CB201315_1
52 / 54
DSC07369
53 / 54
DSC07411
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers make three roster moves on Saturday

The team signed a pair of defensive tackles and a cornerback after a workout Friday, adding depth on defense.

news

An emotional Patrick Jones returns to the field, armed with a roadmap for Nic Scourton

The veteran outside linebacker spent eight months rehabbing from back surgery, making the first day of training camp an emotional moment. Now, he's using that experience to help Nic Scourton on his journey.

news

For Tetairoa McMillan, it's about building chemistry and building on rookie season

The offensive rookie of the year spent a lot of time around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, allowing him to come into camp with more confidence.

news

Panthers claim offensive tackle off waivers

The team claimed former Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes off waivers from the Titans, the second tackle of the day they've added.

news

Play of the Day: Will Lee III masters the interception with a punctuating play

The rookie corner closed out the day with a well-timed and well-played interception, earning him the play of the day title from Dave Canales.

news

MoMINTum: Carolina players and coaches preview the Panthers' new sales experience center on opening night

The  sales experience center will give Panthers and Charlotte FC fans a real-life look into what Bank of America Stadium will look like after renovations are complete.

news

Training Camp Observations: Defense steps up in Nic Scourton's absence

The defense was 3-0 in live two-minute drill segments to close practice, the day after Nic Scourton was lost to a torn ACL. Plus more from Friday's practice, including injury updates.

news

Roger Goodell reflects on how Charlotte and the Panthers have helped each other grow

The NFL commissioner was on hand Thursday night to celebrate the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment growing their reach in Charlotte and beyond.

news

David Tepper praises Panthers progress, sees a playoff team now

Appearing alongside Roger Goodell, the Panthers owner said he has seen significant growth from the football team after last year's NFC South title.

news

Nic Scourton placed on injured reserve, among other moves

Scourton suffered a right knee injury during Thursday's practice. The team brought back outside linebacker Cam Gill, who was here in 2024.

news

Monroe Freeling is a right tackle now, and was already being recruited

Dave Canales said that right guard Rob Hunt was "recruiting" the rookie to come to his side, and looked forward to seeing what "those two monsters" could do.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising