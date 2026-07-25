 Skip to main content
Advertising

An emotional Patrick Jones returns to the field, armed with a roadmap for Nic Scourton

Jul 24, 2026 at 08:18 PM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Production Day on Monday, Jun. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Production Day on Monday, Jun. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Patrick Jones II walked out of the building on Thursday the same way he always does. He slipped onto a waiting golf cart, rode through the Keep Pounding tunnel, and up to the Carolina Panthers' practice field for the first day of training camp. He grabbed his helmet, stepped onto the grass, and stopped short.

For the past eight months, Jones has toiled, rehabbing, wondering how long it would take to get back here, to this place. And once it was real, emotions took over.

"When I first came back out here, I damn near almost cried," Jones admitted Friday, sharing the details of his 2025 injury and rehab publicly for the first time.

"I went on the ground, took a knee, and started crying because stuff like that, when it gets taken from you, you think it's gone. It really hurt, man. It really did."

Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

A back injury ended Jones' season ahead in mid-October. Leading into the Week 4 game against Dallas, the outside linebacker could tell something wasn't right. He thought he could push through but "unfortunately things happened in the game and then it kind of made it worse. Then, after that it was just, it was hard; really, really, really hard."

Doctors found a herniated disc, a piece of which had broken off and was affecting the nerves around it, causing issues with his leg.

"So my leg kind of went," shrugged Jones, miming the numbness that took over.

Last season was supposed to be Jones' first year with a new team after four years in Minnesota, then signing with Carolina last spring as a free agent. He joined DJ Wonnum, and the two were set to be the starting pass-rushers. Through the first four games, Jones had nine tackles, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and one pass defensed.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers)
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers

"I was in Minnesota for a long time behind a lot of great players in most of my career, so it felt like last year was like my chance to really, really show everybody, and I felt like when I started to heat up, that happened," recalled Jones. "So it kind of hit me at a hard time."

At the time, it seemed as if everything had fallen apart. Goals went unmet, challenges shifted. The season Jones had dreamt of for so long wasn't meant to be. He had to completely realign his view of the 2025 season. Now, in hindsight, he knows it was something that needed to happen.

"I've always been the type to look adversity in the face and then tell it, 'I'm going to conquer you.' Maybe the thoughts crept in a little bit, but when they did, I just knew it was the devil, so I knew that God had big plans for me. So I knew that I would come back," Jones said. "It was probably the biggest blessing that ever happened to me when I think about it.

"It was the biggest blessing for me because it showed me who was there for me. It really showed me who was really there for me, who I really had in my circle, and the people who were there for me; it made them closer to me. It just made me really appreciate them and everybody like that. And then it just really helped me build my relationship with God.

"It gave me a chance to really build myself up better mentally and physically. I feel like I'm the strongest I can be right now. So it just gave me time to really work on myself."

Patrick Jones II and Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Tuesday, May. 19, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Despite having only been with the Panthers for a few months at that time, Jones also found purpose in walking through the door of Bank of America Stadium every day.

"When I would come in here, all the guys, they'd be cracking jokes, and it just made me feel so much better, and I started looking forward to waking up in the morning and getting up and coming in here and being around my team," reminisced Jones. "Even Coach AC (Carter), all the other coaches, just seeing everybody smiling, it made me feel better, lifted my spirits."

He took advantage of the time on the sidelines, playing the game mentally, resulting in a better appreciation of everything happening from snap to whistle. "My football IQ is probably the highest it's ever been," he shared, "just because I literally had to sit back and watch for a whole year. So I learned so much."

On game day, Jones would be one of the first in the building. He'd spend two to three hours working out to "get the pain off me." And on the field, he found comfort and purpose in how Nic Scourton was playing.

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

"I would love to come to the games because I felt like Nic, when he was doing good, I was trying my best just to help him and to pour everything I had into him," reflected Jones. "So when I saw how good Nic was doing, it just truly made me feel good. So I would always be at the games just trying to support him."

Stepping in for Jones, the rookie had a team-high 5.0 sacks (tied with Derrick Brown) and 47 tackles, along with a forced fumble. On Thursday, towards the end of the Panthers' first training camp practice of the 2026 season, Scourton went down with what turned out to be a torn ACL in his right knee.

It is a different injury from which Jones had to rehab, on a different timeline, at different points in their career. But the two have become extremely close, even vacationing together in Hawaii (along with Jaelan Phillips) this offseason, and all the emotions Jones went through the last eight months surfaced again, watching his friend and teammate be carted off.

"Me personally, I know how that feels last year, especially when you feel like you're about to have a big year and then something like that happens," offered Jones. "So all you can really do is just be there for him and just really just help him out as much as you can."

Pat Jones Nic Scourton Thomas Incoom Princely Umanmielen DJ Wonnum

But trials and pain conquered by one serve as a roadmap for another. Jones knows what it takes now to get through the dark times, the down days, and the lonely rehab process. And as a voice that Scourton trusts in the locker room, the veteran Jones will be there for the second-year outside linebacker over the coming months.

"I actually just talked to him," Jones shared Friday afternoon. "I told him, 'Bro, pretty much this is the time, the main thing you got to focus on right now, this is time you got to take (for) you.'

"I told him, 'When you're down right now, you got to take this time (for) you. You got to make sure your leg gets back right. You got to build yourself up internally first and then make sure your mind's right, and then you got to get yourself physically back, and you really just got to lean on God.'"

The opening days of training camp are an exciting time. Teams are starting fresh, with nothing but possibility in front of them. The first two days of this camp, though, have been an emotional ride for Pat Jones. For himself, for Scourton, for his team. He was emotional when he took the field Thursday, emotional when he left, and emotional again on Friday, recounting it all.

But every bit of that emotion was a reminder to Jones how important this was to him. So, he embraced it all, knowing it meant a better day was on the horizon.

"It's definitely a long journey. It's really, really hard," he nodded. "A lot of dark times, but just leaning on God definitely got me through. So it feels good to be out here. It gives me a brand new perspective on the game. I just appreciate it a lot more."

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/24

Get a closer look at the Panthers players as they take on Day 2 of training camp.

AS303455
1 / 54
AS100348
2 / 54
CB200213
3 / 54
AS302991
4 / 54
AS303119
5 / 54
AS303023
6 / 54
AS303062
7 / 54
AS303531
8 / 54
AS303497
9 / 54
AS303047
10 / 54
CB200277
11 / 54
CB200254
12 / 54
AS303653_1
13 / 54
AS100452_1
14 / 54
DSC07232_1
15 / 54
AS101207
16 / 54
AS101010_1
17 / 54
AS101021
18 / 54
AS100825
19 / 54
AS101119
20 / 54
AS101252
21 / 54
AS101435_2
22 / 54
AS101609
23 / 54
AS101727
24 / 54
AS101726_1
25 / 54
AS101762_1
26 / 54
AS100628
27 / 54
AS102544
28 / 54
AS303676
29 / 54
AS303810
30 / 54
AS303979
31 / 54
AS304049
32 / 54
AS304171
33 / 54
AS304696
34 / 54
AS304736
35 / 54
AS304834
36 / 54
AS304928_1
37 / 54
AS304957
38 / 54
AS305010
39 / 54
AS305098
40 / 54
AS305345
41 / 54
CB200368_1
42 / 54
CB200461
43 / 54
CB200480
44 / 54
CB201153
45 / 54
CB201182 1_1
46 / 54
CB201196
47 / 54
CB201206
48 / 54
DSC07357
49 / 54
CB201238
50 / 54
CB201273
51 / 54
CB201315_1
52 / 54
DSC07369
53 / 54
DSC07411
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

For Tetairoa McMillan, it's about building chemistry and building on rookie season

The offensive rookie of the year spent a lot of time around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, allowing him to come into camp with more confidence.

news

Panthers claim offensive tackle off waivers

The team claimed former Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes off waivers from the Titans, the second tackle of the day they've added.

news

Play of the Day: Will Lee III masters the interception with a punctuating play

The rookie corner closed out the day with a well-timed and well-played interception, earning him the play of the day title from Dave Canales.

news

MoMINTum: Carolina players and coaches preview the Panthers' new sales experience center on opening night

The  sales experience center will give Panthers and Charlotte FC fans a real-life look into what Bank of America Stadium will look like after renovations are complete.

news

Training Camp Observations: Defense steps up in Nic Scourton's absence

The defense was 3-0 in live two-minute drill segments to close practice, the day after Nic Scourton was lost to a torn ACL. Plus more from Friday's practice, including injury updates.

news

Roger Goodell reflects on how Charlotte and the Panthers have helped each other grow

The NFL commissioner was on hand Thursday night to celebrate the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment growing their reach in Charlotte and beyond.

news

David Tepper praises Panthers progress, sees a playoff team now

Appearing alongside Roger Goodell, the Panthers owner said he has seen significant growth from the football team after last year's NFC South title.

news

Nic Scourton placed on injured reserve, among other moves

Scourton suffered a right knee injury during Thursday's practice. The team brought back outside linebacker Cam Gill, who was here in 2024.

news

Monroe Freeling is a right tackle now, and was already being recruited

Dave Canales said that right guard Rob Hunt was "recruiting" the rookie to come to his side, and looked forward to seeing what "those two monsters" could do.

news

Play of the Day: Chris Brazzell made a play, Mike Jackson did too

The rookie wide receiver went high and came down with the ball, but the veteran cornerback bodied him out of bounds. But it showed athleticism in both directions.

news

Training Camp Observations: "We lead with love" after Nic Scourton injury

While the injury to the second-year outside linebacker put a damper on the day, head coach Dave Canales loved the response by the entire team. Plus more from the first practice.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising