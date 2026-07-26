Play of the Day: Xavier Legette keeps showing up

That was an extension of what coaches saw out of him throughout OTAs.

"Yeah, just a great carryover from the spring," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "At this point now, X knows the system. That's the cool part is, as we bring free agents, as we bring rookies in, they see X, and he knows how to do it all, whether it's in the base game plan, third downs, nuances in the red zone, all the different things.

"He knows how to do it, but just matching it with his consistency. He looks fast, he looks powerful. He's having a great camp so far, as we get started, and I'm excited to see where he goes from here."

Legette's numbers dropped off last season, as Tetairoa McMillan became the focal point of the passing game and won offensive rookie of the year honors, and Jalen Coker came on late to claim a starting job.