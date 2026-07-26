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Play of the Day: Xavier Legette keeps showing up

Jul 26, 2026 at 02:24 PM
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Darin Gantt
Will Lee III and WR Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III and WR Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Whenever there's someone new at the position, they tend to get a lot of attention.

So rookie receiver Chris Brazzell II drew a lot of eyeballs in the first two days of camp, including an incredible catch-that-wasn't.

But Sunday morning, in the rain, Xavier Legette reminded people of what he's capable of too.

The third-year wideout made several nice grabs on a day when the offense as a whole was moving well.

The touchdown catch in the back of the end zone during red zone work was nice, but he made plays throughout the day.

In one-on-ones, he overcame a handsy coverage from cornerback Robert Rochell, and laid out to bring in a deep ball down the sidelines.

Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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That was an extension of what coaches saw out of him throughout OTAs.

"Yeah, just a great carryover from the spring," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "At this point now, X knows the system. That's the cool part is, as we bring free agents, as we bring rookies in, they see X, and he knows how to do it all, whether it's in the base game plan, third downs, nuances in the red zone, all the different things.

"He knows how to do it, but just matching it with his consistency. He looks fast, he looks powerful. He's having a great camp so far, as we get started, and I'm excited to see where he goes from here."

Legette's numbers dropped off last season, as Tetairoa McMillan became the focal point of the passing game and won offensive rookie of the year honors, and Jalen Coker came on late to claim a starting job.

But Legette's been a fixture throughout the offseason, and continues to build a strong case in a deep receiver group. He's still big, and he's still fast, and he's showing up on a more consistent basis.

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