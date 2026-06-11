Four takeaways as the Panthers wrap minicamp early and prepare for summer

CHARLOTTE — There was an audible reaction from the team meeting room Thursday morning, echoing down the Panthers' football hallway that could only mean one thing: Dave Canales had just told players the final day of mandatory minicamp was canceled, and they could go home early.
"We were scheduled to have a practice today, challenged the guys on Tuesday as far as just, it was a good hard practice, and I was like, we got more in the tank and yesterday we had some of the highest outputs we've had from guys just finishing plays, hustling, high-speed yardage, all those things," explained Canales shortly after the team meeting, on why he let guys begin summer a day early.
"Just felt like coming into today that the best thing we could do is to capitalize on a great spring, get the guys in for a meeting … challenging the guys to have a plan for these next five weeks."
Carolina was going to hold a controlled scrimmage on the final day of camp. But, given what they've accomplished through a well-attended OTA period and then minicamp, Canales felt confident in releasing them early. And with an extra preseason game and two joint practices on the docket for training camp, his eye was also on what's ahead for the group.
"The energy is in the right place," promised the coach. They're challenging each other, accountable to each other, and the work this offseason has been fantastic. We're in great shape right now. We need to maintain that and make sure that we can come back to a camp that's going to be the hardest camp they've ever had.
"We have joint practices, we got an extra preseason game, and that's going to challenge us in new ways."
With a gift of extra time on their hands, guys still mingled about for a bit, making summer plans with each other, conducting spring cleaning in their lockers, and enjoying the snow cone truck birthday boy, Chuba Hubbard, brought for his teammates to celebrate the start of their summer break. But all spent a final few minutes in their unit rooms, finalizing the next five weeks.
"It was a good opportunity to connect that way," said Canales, "for them to connect with each other, with their position coaches, and just talk about their plan."
The summer challenge
Speaking of those plans, Canales was honest; he gets antsy this time of year, releasing guys into the break and having to trust them to return where they need to be physically and mentally. That's always especially true of the rookie class, who are handling an NFL offseason for the first time.
"If I were standing here telling you that I wasn't nervous about guys having a plan, I'd be lying," admitted the coach."It's a lot of trust that goes into this time. We trust the players to be responsible with this, so that we can throw a great camp."
In preparation, the coaching staff leaves the group with two reminders.
"We can't tell them what to do, but we can lay out a structure of what it will look like," said Canales.
One, if you're staying in Charlotte, the training room is open, and the trainers have a five-week plan in place to allow time for recovery from the spring and a ramp-up period towards training camp.
"Josh Hingst and Denny Kellington did an amazing job, presented what we're doing here in our building," explained Canales. "I believe we have the best of the best in terms of training our players right here in our building. We got the facilities and all the resources right on hand, and so we just let the guys know, 'Hey, if you're not sure, if you're nervous about your plan, you can be here.'"
Two, if they are heading out of town for the next five weeks, just ensure the training is consistent above all else.
"You can find a consistent coach or trainer to help work with you, because you'll be able to see growth, and you'll be able to see gains," he continued.
"If you're working with a lot of people, it gets hard to have consistency and growth, because there are different approaches, and they haven't seen you go through this entire time.
"So, we can encourage, we can't enforce any of these things, but again … it's not just about you, it's also about the team. It's about protecting each other, so that we can practice at a high level and not have to pull off where we don't need to."
The Panthers will report on July 22 and begin training camp on July 23.
Competition still expected at left tackle
First-round draft pick Monroe Freeling has spent much of his first NFL spring working behind Rasheed Walker at left tackle. Coaches have popped him into the first team here and there, as well as shifting him over to right tackle on some days when Taylor Moton needs a break.
For the most part, though, the Panthers used the offseason program to let Freeling and all of their rookies learn from those ahead of them.
"My philosophy in general is, I want our rookies to play, and I want them to be exposed to being with the first groups — we've sprinkled them in there in this phase right now," began Canales, before continuing to explain. "As you can imagine, they come into it a few weeks behind most of the other guys who are operating at a pretty high level with our schemes and concepts.
"Even guys like Rasheed — who came from another team with a very similar run game, very similar pass protection scheme, play action schemes, those types of things — there's a lot to gain for a young guy to watch a veteran player who's been in a system like ours, to see how it's done. Where they put their body, where they put their hands, how they get off on the snap, all those little things, you can pick up a lot by standing back and watching a guy do it.
"Also, I don't want to hold back a group that's ready to go, because of guys that might not be ready right away. And that's all across the board, that's on offense, defense, and special teams."
Those moments the rookies are in with the first team give coaches a chance to see how they react when they might not know a call. And more importantly, how quickly they can learn from mistakes. So, when the team returns for training camp, though, Canales wants to see all that was learned during this time take shape in competition for playing time.
"It does accelerate the learning curve, and as we are able to stack more time in training camp, it becomes very critical that the guys show that they may have a chance to help this team," he explained. "Have an opportunity to be out there with the first group, so they can feel the pressure of, 'OK, I know the least in this huddle. I got to make sure I study. I got to make sure my stuff is right. I got to make sure my technique is right, and I'm not letting the whole group down.'
"I like that urgency. We will give those guys those opportunities as we go into camp with the first group to see how they respond.
One of the more intriguing competitions to watch when that time comes will be at left tackle, where Freeling and Walker are set to take snaps.
Through the spring offseason program, Canales has watched Freeling adjust to the NFL game and all that comes with both the speed and nuances. Each response has raised the level of excitement about what this Georgia alum can do next.
"I've seen him learn how fast this thing moves up front, and what it's like to try to block Derrick Brown on the backside of a run, and how right that first step has to be," shared Canales.
"I've also seen him be really comfortable in space and pass pro because of how big and athletic he is, holds a point in the run game when we run at him. We see all the physical attributes and the reason why we took him in the first round. Those things are all there.
"He's having a great time; he loves to play football. I didn't know that about him. That was a pleasant surprise to see just kind of the joy that he plays with. Even when he makes a mistake, he handles it with a lot of humility, a lot of grace, and he's like, 'I'll get it the next time, but there's not a lot of panic there with him.'"
Walker, the former Green Bay Packer who signed in Carolina this past free agency, has started 38 games in four year career thus far. He was signed to the Panthers with the intention of filling that spot while Ikem Ekwonu continues to recover from a patellar tendon surgery. But come training camp, Walker knows he's in for a competition.
"Well, I like competition; competition is always good," said Walker on Thursday. "I really like Monroe. He's a good football player, a great kid. He'll be good for the team.
"I'm excited about this whole journey, and I'm excited about the opportunity that I have. I feel like I had a pretty good OTA period, good team mandatory minicamp, and I plan on working super hard this summer so I can show everybody why I'm here."
A healthy spring for Tommy Tremble
After back-to-back springs in which tight end Tommy Tremble was limited, the veteran was able to take part as a full participant in April, May, and June.
"Tommy has had a great spring," bragged Canales. "Tommy's worked through some things physically over the last two seasons. He's had as healthy of a spring as I've seen him."
Lingering hamstring injuries held him up in 2024, then back surgery in May of 2025 meant he was behind again last offseason. But with a full spring under his belt, the tight end is reminding coaches why they've always viewed him as a crucial piece in his offense.
"He looks fast," continued Canales. "I know he's a physical player, we're not in pads, so I know that part will still come alive, and I just think with his familiarity with our system and how to use the tight end position, how to isolate guys in different positions on linebackers or safeties and things like that, Tommy's done such a great job this spring.
"I really expect to see great things from him."
View photos of Panthers players during their second day of mandatory minicamp.