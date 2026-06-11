Four takeaways as the Panthers wrap minicamp early and prepare for summer

"Also, I don't want to hold back a group that's ready to go, because of guys that might not be ready right away. And that's all across the board, that's on offense, defense, and special teams."

Those moments the rookies are in with the first team give coaches a chance to see how they react when they might not know a call. And more importantly, how quickly they can learn from mistakes. So, when the team returns for training camp, though, Canales wants to see all that was learned during this time take shape in competition for playing time.

"It does accelerate the learning curve, and as we are able to stack more time in training camp, it becomes very critical that the guys show that they may have a chance to help this team," he explained. "Have an opportunity to be out there with the first group, so they can feel the pressure of, 'OK, I know the least in this huddle. I got to make sure I study. I got to make sure my stuff is right. I got to make sure my technique is right, and I'm not letting the whole group down.'

"I like that urgency. We will give those guys those opportunities as we go into camp with the first group to see how they respond.

One of the more intriguing competitions to watch when that time comes will be at left tackle, where Freeling and Walker are set to take snaps.