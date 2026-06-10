Four takeaways, from growing competition to cross-training, on Panthers' second day of minicamp 

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales was pleased enough with the first day of Panthers mandatory minicamp, happy with the effort and execution. But he knew good enough wasn't enough. So ahead of the second day of camp in Carolina, he challenged his team.
Step it up.
And they did.
"Great response by the players today, challenging (them), we can go another level," bragged Canales of his team following Wednesday afternoon's practice.
"We can go harder, again within the confines of what this time of the season is with our phase 3, but the finish and the effort, the speed was there."
That's been the challenge every day since the players arrived for OTAs, and has rolled into minicamp, according to Jaycee Horn.
"These three days really just another three days, even though it's labeled minicamp, but each practice has been how you're seeing it today.
"We do three to four team periods, 7-on-7, so I think it's just keeping that energy like it was today. We had a good day yesterday, so just finishing off strong tomorrow, and then we come back on the right note for camp."
It was another humid, muggy day of practice, raising emotions without overflowing tensions, building on the excitement that sparked on the first day of camp, namely between Bryce Young and Jaelan Phillips. The two were at the heart of a competitive period between the offense and defense on Tuesday, giving Canales something to point to as the energy he wants to see every day.
"It's the heart of competition, and while I really don't know what they're saying, we've got loud music playing and all that, their words are exchanged, but if you look at the exchanges that are happening, it's in the spirit of competition," said Canales.
"I can see the confidence of both groups really growing and the connection that they have. It brings those things out in us, and it gets harder and harder to have success in one way or another, and whether it's picking up an exotic blitz or whether it's a new pass concept we're trying to get done, the more — the tighter they get on both sides of the ball, the margin continues to just shrink for finding that win on that certain play and that's what's going to help us play really good ball as we go into the season is making sure that the competition is right in practice.
"It's got to be hard in practice. This has to be the most physically challenging platform that we perform on, so that when we get to the game, you have your mind about you, you have that focus, and the bottom line is whatever they're saying and however they say it, they've got to be ready to be locked in for the next time they go out there."
That attitude will carry into the final day of minicamp on Thursday, when Canales says the team will host a controlled scrimmage with no script, but instead the coach will call certain downs-and-distances and situations.
It's a final competitive period before everyone scatters for the summer break.
"I want to see the players, especially the newer guys, operate quickly, get the communication out, know what they're doing, get aligned quickly, and go to the next plane and be able to do it when you're a little tired," explained Canales.
"It's kind of like the final exam for the spring, so we'll be able to put them in those settings and see how guys respond."
Thornton standing out in minicamp
Second-year corner Corey Thornton has always stood out, whether it's on the field, running circles around other guys when he's getting reps, or in the building, when he's sprinting down the halls, cackling at whatever has made him laugh recently.
He made sure to get his moment in minicamp on Wednesday, picking off Bryce Young late in a team period and returning it for a short gain before getting mobbed in celebration by his teammates.
Canales isn't surprised by Thornton's progression, considering he has essentially lived in the building and film room over the past year.
"All the work that he's put in in his first year is paying off for him, being conscientious of the schemes, how to play different techniques, he's had exposure outside at the nickel, at the safety spot, a lot of trust with Corey, especially coming off the injury," bragged Canales.
"He attacked the rehab, came back out here, and he's looked great, more and more comfortable, and I love seeing him make plays because he worked so hard at it.
"He's the first guy on the field, and he's out here working on his craft, going through his stances, his footwork, and all those things. So when guys work like that, I expect good things to come. And so I'm just really glad that he's continuing to grow and progress."
Thornton's progression, and therefore versatility, in the scheme has allowed everyone to play around with concepts during this summer period, something that has excited Jaycee Horn.
"He's been the same player. I think he's getting a little smarter, just getting — anytime you're in the defense, the second time around, you're going to understand it better and know where you're helping and know how to play certain downs differently," said Horn.
"And I think this here is just what he's showing, you know, he's playing safety, playing nickel, playing corner, he's handling it all well, so I think he's just been the same guy he's always been, just getting better."
Forsythe an opportunity for cross-training
Stone Forsythe took most of the reps at right tackle on Wednesday, filling in for Taylor Moton, who was getting an off day. Forsythe played all but one of his snaps at left tackle last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's an extension of the cross-training the Panthers want to do at every position of the offensive line, particularly with the depth part of the roster.
"Honestly, the guy's got to be ready to do both," Canales explained. "While T-Mo, as we know, he's the right tackle, he's our right tackle, but anybody that's not going to be a starter has to be able to learn how to play both because typically on game day, you're the swing tackle and you have to be able to pop in there on either side.
"So it's really important for them to get that exposure. I love that (offensive line) Joe (Gilbert) and Goody (Harold Goodwin) do that with our players. For these guys, if you're naturally a left tackle, you go on the right, you're having a punch with your right, it's different. It's good to get that exposure."
Injury Notes
The Panthers held out Tetairoa McMillan and Jaycee Horn on Wednesday. Both were on the field, walking through moments with their teammates. Horn even acted as quarterback for corner interception drills. But both just needed a day as they nurse small things.
"Just a part of the plan was just to get them two out of three good days, keep their high speed up when they're out there, and you know just be smart about that," explained Canales.
"So that was kind of the plan all along. We expect for them to be back out there tomorrow."
McMillan, for his part, said he's feeling fine, but is following the plan to return slowly after a foot issue hampered him earlier in the offseason.
"It's just a little sore, that's all it is, but I feel good right now," he shared. "I'm healthy right now. I feel good and no concern at all.
"Obviously, we want some break, but at the end of the day, I'm a competitor too. I love the game, so whenever I see all my teammates practicing, I want to practice as well."
View photos of Panthers players during their first day of mandatory minicamp.