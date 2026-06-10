Four takeaways, from growing competition to cross-training, on Panthers' second day of minicamp 

"I can see the confidence of both groups really growing and the connection that they have. It brings those things out in us, and it gets harder and harder to have success in one way or another, and whether it's picking up an exotic blitz or whether it's a new pass concept we're trying to get done, the more — the tighter they get on both sides of the ball, the margin continues to just shrink for finding that win on that certain play and that's what's going to help us play really good ball as we go into the season is making sure that the competition is right in practice.

"It's got to be hard in practice. This has to be the most physically challenging platform that we perform on, so that when we get to the game, you have your mind about you, you have that focus, and the bottom line is whatever they're saying and however they say it, they've got to be ready to be locked in for the next time they go out there."

That attitude will carry into the final day of minicamp on Thursday, when Canales says the team will host a controlled scrimmage with no script, but instead the coach will call certain downs-and-distances and situations.

It's a final competitive period before everyone scatters for the summer break.

"I want to see the players, especially the newer guys, operate quickly, get the communication out, know what they're doing, get aligned quickly, and go to the next plane and be able to do it when you're a little tired," explained Canales.