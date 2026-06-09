Six takeaways from minicamp Tuesday, including the benefits of a deep WR room, sunscreen, and more

Dave Canales on the importance of cancer screenings

Canales came into his press conference in his normal long-sleeve dry-fit shirt and the occasionally worn hat. But he also had a small bandage on the left side of his nose, the result of a recent procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma.

For a guy who grew up in the sun in Southern California and makes a living outdoors, it was a visible reminder of the risk of sun exposure. A few months ago, a group including Dr. Gilly Munavalli from Dermatology, Laser, and Vein Specialists of the Carolinas checked over the staff.

"So this is my opportunity to say go get screened," Canales said. "This is something that can be caught and detected early; they took care of it and took care of me, so I'm really appreciative of them.

"My mom had the same thing when she was in her 40s, and so I've been very religious about my sunscreen and 50 to 70 (SPF) nose, ears, and neck, but you can imagine a Southern California kid playing outdoor sports and then getting into coaching. It's just a good reminder, right? Just making sure we don't take these things for granted."

Of course, they told him after the procedure to avoid certain things, which could have impacted what he referred to as "an above-average practice" in terms of tempo, though the execution was good.