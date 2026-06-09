Six takeaways from minicamp Tuesday, including the benefits of a deep WR room, sunscreen, and more

CHARLOTTE — As it pertains to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Tuesday's first practice of mandatory minicamp was a good news/bad news/good news situation.
The second-year wideout was back in a jersey and a helmet and running some individual routes, though he's not back to full participation in team drills after missing a good chunk of the spring workouts with a foot issue.
So while seeing him was a reminder of a rookie of the year season, he still wasn't all the way back.
"We're just trying to work him back in," Canales said of last year's first-round pick. "He really hasn't had the full team work right now. But he's doing great, and he got a little bit of extra conditioning on the side in a more controlled environment to make sure he's getting his conditioning level there."
Quarterback Bryce Young acknowledged that the group isn't the same without the guy who led the team with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns last year, but Young's a glass-half-full guy by nature.
"Obviously, it's never as fun not having him in there," Young said. "But actually, I was talking to Brad (Idzik, the offensive coordinator) about this on the walk over, I think it can be good for us at this time, at this period where it's about developing. For me, you have a guy like that that's your safety blanket that you know all right, one on one, this is where I want to go, it gives you that opportunity. Let's work out some progressions. Let's see everyone run all these routes. Our guys have done a great job of responding. There's no hiccup. We're fortunate to have a lot of guys who can shoulder a lot of roles, and they've been doing a great job stepping up.
"Again, obviously, my life's always so much easier with him. We miss him, but now is the time to develop. We all know what he can do, we all know what he's capable of, so obviously they're doing a great job of managing all that."
Canales said without McMillan in team drills, the trustworthy David Moore (who has been with Canales on three teams) and rookie Chris Brazzell II were getting extended work in that spot.
It also highlights how deep that position is, because even without counting McMillan, they have more qualified wideouts than they have roster spots for the regular season.
With Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, John Metchie III, and Jimmy Horn Jr. there, along with Moore and Brazzell, as well as proven special teamers Brycen Tremayne and Dan Chisena, and some young players with potential, it's a crowded group, considering they could keep a maximum of six or seven when they reduce to the initial 53-man roster after camp.
Dave Canales on the importance of cancer screenings
Canales came into his press conference in his normal long-sleeve dry-fit shirt and the occasionally worn hat. But he also had a small bandage on the left side of his nose, the result of a recent procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma.
For a guy who grew up in the sun in Southern California and makes a living outdoors, it was a visible reminder of the risk of sun exposure. A few months ago, a group including Dr. Gilly Munavalli from Dermatology, Laser, and Vein Specialists of the Carolinas checked over the staff.
"So this is my opportunity to say go get screened," Canales said. "This is something that can be caught and detected early; they took care of it and took care of me, so I'm really appreciative of them.
"My mom had the same thing when she was in her 40s, and so I've been very religious about my sunscreen and 50 to 70 (SPF) nose, ears, and neck, but you can imagine a Southern California kid playing outdoor sports and then getting into coaching. It's just a good reminder, right? Just making sure we don't take these things for granted."
Of course, they told him after the procedure to avoid certain things, which could have impacted what he referred to as "an above-average practice" in terms of tempo, though the execution was good.
"I think there's another level of exertion that we can go to," he said. "I was advised not to run or yell because of my surgery, so pretty much I can't, ... What I do is I run, and I yell. There were some moments where I wish we could have given a little bit more effort on both sides chasing the ball down."
Bryce Young on team bonding
A group of skill players joined Legette in Mullins, S.C., last weekend, with the quarterback turning up on social media video riding his receiver's large ATV.
Young laughed that he didn't get on a horse (and Canales said he chose not to watch the videos for too long), but he appreciated trying something new.
"That was a new experience for me for sure, and it was really fun; I actually had a really good time," Young said. "Everyone up there was super cool, they have a cool community up there."
Injury and rehab updates
The Panthers were without a handful of players on Tuesday for the start of minicamp, including rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter (personal reasons).
Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom was on the sidelines after what Canales referred to as a "clean-up procedure," but he's expected to be ready by training camp.
Defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte and linebackers Bam Martin-Scott and Trevin Wallace were in red no-contact jerseys.
Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was out on the field with the recovery group on the sidelines, moving well after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams. There's still no timeline for his return (though they hope to get him back during the season), but Canales said he's "crushing" his rehab.
"The athletic trainers are excited about his progress right now," Canales said. "They're just continuing to progress him with different types of movement. Forward movement, a little bit of lateral movement, and just continuing to see how they can push the envelope a little bit, but in a smart way.
"So his spirits are high. As I check in with Ickey almost daily and see him, he's got a big smile on his face. He knows the work in front of him and he's up for the challenge."
Versatility a plus in the secondary
The Panthers have a number of defensive backs who can play multiple roles, and third-year cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (who has generally played nickel the last two years) has taken some work at safety this spring.
"Chau is such a cerebral player," Canales said. "He's a guy we really trust and someone we've trained with our first draft class, and he gives us versatility. He can play the nickel. He's played the safety for us in that position, and to be interchangeable with those positions, you can give different looks. He can also play outside, so he brings a lot to the table, and it's a really competitive DB room.
"And we love that we love that it's bringing out the best in these guys, and the more the guys can bring value and have versatility, it's going to help Chau as we get further and further into camp."
Always competing
Canales said they'd have to go to the tape to determine if Feleipe Franks survived the ground on a pass to the sidelines during team drills. Safety Isaiah Simmons appeared to dislodge the ball a bit, and there was a great debate as to whether it was ruled a catch (the on-field refs were inconclusive).
"It's going to go to replays, and if it was close, there will be a free-throw shoot-off to decide that one," Canales laughed, referring to the basketball goal in the team meeting room that becomes part of the daily competitive routine.
"If it's close, it's going to go to free throws. Sometimes we do trivia, different things like that. We've done putting with different guys, and that's hilarious sometimes. And then we also get to learn if they can shoot or not."
View photos of Panthers players during their first day of mandatory minicamp.