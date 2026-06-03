Nic Scourton on hard lessons, new moves, and learning from Jaelan Phillips 

That standard was set in college, when he posted double-digit sacks at Purdue and followed that up with a final year at Texas A&M that resulted in him being a second-round draft pick last April (with some teams even having first-round grades on the pass-rusher).

The league is not college, though, and the 2025 season was baptism by fire for the rookie. You can't just bull-rush veteran offensive linemen, a lesson Scourton had to learn in the trenches. The result has been a lot of detailed work this offseason.

"That's the most important thing," said Scourton, of working on his hands more. "I mean, these guys have excellent feet, long arms. A guy like (Taylor Moton) T-Mo's been playing for a long time, super savvy, the first moves don't always win.

"So if you're not playing with hands, you're not throwing your move twice, it won't work, and the production won't be there. I mean, that's just being young, just like I said, just trying to find my niche.