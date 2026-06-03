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Nic Scourton on hard lessons, new moves, and learning from Jaelan Phillips 

Jun 03, 2026 at 02:27 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May. 4, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — By most metrics, Nic Scourton had an admirable rookie season.

Thrust into the lineup after Patrick Jones II suffered what would end up being a season-ending injury in Week 6, Scourton's playing time shot up. He finished his first year in the NFL, starting eight games, playing in all 17 (plus the playoff matchup), and contributing on 68 percent of the total defensive snaps in the regular season.

At the position that coaches say faces the steepest learning curve, Scourton finished tied for the team high with 5.0 sacks (tied with Derrick Brown), and totaled 47 tackles, including seven for loss, one pass defensed, and a forced fumble.

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But he's been watching back his rookie tape recently, and by Nic Scourton's metrics, there is a long way to go.

"Growing pains" is how Scourton described his first year in the NFL.

"I would say beginning of the season just growing pains, trying to find my own, my niche in this defense," he said. "But I think overall I got better every week, so that's a positive you can say, but in my opinion I just feel like it just wasn't up to my standard personally."

That standard was set in college, when he posted double-digit sacks at Purdue and followed that up with a final year at Texas A&M that resulted in him being a second-round draft pick last April (with some teams even having first-round grades on the pass-rusher).

The league is not college, though, and the 2025 season was baptism by fire for the rookie. You can't just bull-rush veteran offensive linemen, a lesson Scourton had to learn in the trenches. The result has been a lot of detailed work this offseason.

"That's the most important thing," said Scourton, of working on his hands more. "I mean, these guys have excellent feet, long arms. A guy like (Taylor Moton) T-Mo's been playing for a long time, super savvy, the first moves don't always win.

"So if you're not playing with hands, you're not throwing your move twice, it won't work, and the production won't be there. I mean, that's just being young, just like I said, just trying to find my niche.

"I think that's why I've gotten a lot better this offseason, just having my hands tight when I'm rushing being active, it's helped me a lot so far in OTAs."

Nic Scourton is seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 2 at Wednesday, May. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

He went out to Dallas during the spring to train with BT Jordan, a pass-rush specialist who has trained guys like Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary, and Jon Greenard, among others. He's watched his own tape and those of his teammates. He's poured into drills during OTAs and been honest about what needs work.

"I think for myself, in particular, I wanted to go and get better in my pass rush. So just getting around guys who can help me with my feet, help me get a better line, help me get better hands," admitted Scourton.

But one of the biggest differences that could take place in Scourton's game this season is the presence of Jaelan Phillips.

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Signed in free agency, the former Dolphins' and Eagles' pass-rusher was considered a top guy on the market. He and Scourton aren't the same player, something the latter is quick to point out, but that doesn't mean they can't complement each other.

"I think for Jaelan, he is so strong mentally, like, a very mentally strong guy, a great leader, he's been around for a little minute," explained Scourton. "I say in terms of like ball, though, obviously different archetypes. He's 6-5, I'm 6-3, but it's just, really just his set line. Like, man, he gets up on guys quick with those long strides, and he can power you.

"He can go inside, he can take you outside, I mean, he's just ridiculous, and I break down his tape a lot because I want to see who I'm rushing by."

Having that on the line with him, in addition to a healthy Jones who can scoot inside, will—in theory—open up lanes for the young Scourton.

Nic Scourton is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

"I think more opportunities for one-on-one pass rush, just having strong guys there and able guys on the field, I mean, as well as Derrick Brown, obviously, just opportunities for me to get one-on-one pass rush."

It's early yet, with a lot of work to do before football season arrives. But with a season under his belt, lessons learned from the experience, and a strong pass-rush group emerging, the Panthers know so much is possible this year for Nic Scourton.

"Those guys are kind of in their own little world up front, big world I should say, but they're doing a great job, it's showing up," bragged Dave Canales. "(Tuesday) was a great day for them. They got after the rush a little bit, affected the pocket, and made the quarterbacks have to move some and get off the spot, which is what we're looking for.

"And so, Nic's taking that step. He's got a couple of other veterans in the room as well, so all those guys are just jelling, and I'm excited to see where this rush goes."

PHOTOS: Bryce Young hosts youth football camp

Panthers teammates and coaches joined QB Bryce Young for a free football camp for kids focusing on mental health awareness.

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Craig Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 72

Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 72

Steve Smith Sr., Mayur Chaudhari, Dave Canales, Devin Lloyd, Anthony Tyus III, Bobby Brown III, Taylor Moton, Bryce Young, John Metchie III, AJ Dillon, Tracy Smith, Ryan Bellerose, Brad Idzik, Cole Gossett and Thomas Barbeau are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Barbeau is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 72

Thomas Barbeau is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cole Gossett and Ryan Bellerose are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 72

Cole Gossett and Ryan Bellerose are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 72

Bobby Brown III and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd and AJ Dillon are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 72

Devin Lloyd and AJ Dillon are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
John Metchie III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 72

John Metchie III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 72

Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 72

Dave Canales is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 72

AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 72

AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 72

Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Ejiro Evero is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
62 / 72

Bobby Brown III is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
64 / 72

Devin Lloyd is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
65 / 72

Steve Smith Sr. is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd and Bobby Brown III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd and Bobby Brown III are seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
67 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
68 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
70 / 72

Bryce Young is seen during Bryce Young Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales is seen during Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales is seen during The Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales is seen during The Young 9 Camp on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Harris YMCA in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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Three takeaways from coordinators, including Jonathon Brooks' early work, and more

The third-year running back took his first OTA snaps on Tuesday, and showed flashes of his speed. Plus Jaelan Phillips making an early impact, and more.

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Five takeaways from OTAs, including Bryce Young taking "ownership" and more from Tuesday

From Young asking for more during practice, to Freeling's chance to compete, and more, here are five takeaways from the Panthers first day of OTAs.

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Panthers' coaching assistants get chances to lead during the offseason

As part of his commitment to developing players and coaches alike, Dave Canales gave his young assistants their chances to take charge during minicamp.

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AJ Dillon on Luke Combs, Bo-Berry biscuits, and the journey to becoming a Charlottean

The Panthers running back signed this spring in free-agency. He was immediately flooded with suggestions on how to enjoy his new home town and turned it into a Charlotte Bucket List.

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