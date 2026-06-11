Tetairoa McMillan on bulking up, staying hungry, and slowing things down 

CHARLOTTE — Tetairoa McMillan is a fast guy: a speedy receiver, a quick learner, a swift acclimation to the NFL. Everything he does moves with a zip. But this offseason, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is seeing things slow down.
"It's definitely slowed down," nodded McMillan in agreement, following the Panthers' second day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. "Obviously, second year in the playbook. I'm not a rookie anymore to where new things come flying at me. The game's a lot slower, and I got a year under my belt, 18 games, so I feel good right now."
Not one to dwell on what's already passed, the receiver hasn't gone back and watched much of his 2025 tape.
"I feel like they played enough of last year's clips in the meeting room, so," he quipped.
Instead, attention immediately turned to this offseason and to what learning would look like when not drinking from a firehose.
A big reason McMillan has been able to slow down his brain this offseason is because he has bulked up to around 220 pounds, bringing his 6-5 frame to the same weight he carried in college. It's where he's most comfortable and feels like he can make his best plays.
McMillan told reporters in mid-April that adding weight was his goal. Now, heading into the summer break, he's hit his goal.
"I feel good," said McMillan. "This is usually what I've been walking around at college, so, yeah, I'm comfortable right now for sure."
He put the weight on in the weight room, and with nutrition and diet, but, "No vegetables, no vegetables," he laughed.
Jaycee Horn hasn't had the chance to face McMillan yet in practice this offseason, but can notice a difference already from drills.
"I'm sure he's going to be a little stronger and a little faster," noted Horn. "He looked good in his weight."
McMillan is not entirely sure why he was at a lower weight last season — "Maybe it's just the Carolina air. It was a little different when I first got here," he noted.
That different air is called humidity, and it hung over the first two days of the Panthers' minicamp. But despite its presence lulling people into moving at a glacial pace, that's not exactly how McMillan wanted to slow down. Neither is a foot injury, one that has put a bit of a speed bump on his offseason.
"It's just a little sore, that's all it is, but I feel good right now," promised McMillan. "It kind of occurred when I got back, out here, but shoot, I'm healthy right now. I feel good, and there's no concern at all. Nothing that's gonna require any sort of procedure or anything.
"Obviously, we want some break, but at the end of the day, I'm a competitor too. I love the game, so whenever I see all my teammates practicing, I want to practice as well."
Dave Canales said he expects McMillan back on the field for the final day of minicamp.
In true style, though, you can only keep a speedy receiver slowed down for so long. He is determined not to linger on his first season, but race towards the next.
"I mean, it was cool, it was cool," shrugged McMillan of the awards, accolades, and records broken. "But, I mean, there's more ahead of us."
View photos of Panthers players during their first day of mandatory minicamp.