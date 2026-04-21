This offseason has been a "luxury" for Bryce Young; plus Tetairoa McMillan getting power back, and other takeaways

CHARLOTTE— For Bryce Young, much of this offseason has been steady. It's been the same coaching staff for the second year in a row. It's been the same process, in terms of going to Southern California for a time, before heading back to Charlotte and settling in ahead of offseason workouts. The same playbook, same arsenal of weapons—even the things that have changed feel familiar.
And that's where the excitement enters. The changes feel invigorating, design twists built on a solid foundation, something that hasn't always been the case for Young and the Carolina Panthers. Which is perhaps why, when speaking with local media on Tuesday, a day after the Panthers began offseason programming, Young used the word "luxury" to describe many aspects of this past year and how they rolled over into this offseason.
It began with the playbook.
"Last year it was a luxury," said Young, "of knowing the (play)book more, not having to learn something new and then feeling comfortable."
His head coach, Dave Canales, expressed the same sentiment at the end of the season, before issuing a directive for his quarterback this offseason: take everything you know already, and boil it down to the minutiae, particularly when it comes to getting out of the huddle and to the line.
So that was Young's focus.
"I want to make sure that I'm able to continue to take the communication, leadership, and processing to a higher level. A lot of it was, for me, wanting to go back into the playbook, which I thought was just a good exercise for me," explained Young. "I wanted to sit down with the guys in this building, the guys I trust, and do self-scout and look through all the tape and stuff, and just wanted to be consistent in form, consistent in the habits with ball handling and how you're coming out of the huddle, making everything look the same from a pre-snap standpoint.
"Then now, it's something that we've talked about as a unit, we've talked about the coaching staff with, not just myself but everyone doing a great job of taking ownership in the playbook and, everyone feeling comfortable in the system, us being able to take it to the next level and adding more things, being more complex, coaches wanting to put more onto our shoulders, on the field because they trust us and because of that, I want to make sure that I continue to grow and continue to, all of us have mastery in the offense, so I think those are a lot of the things that were big in the offseason for me."
Finding those minuscule details that make a world of difference is possible because Canales and staff clearly established the offense's top two receivers heading into the offseason: Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.
That's another one of those exciting changes built on intrinsic benefits.
"It's huge. It's a huge luxury for me, for us as a team," Young said of the declaration that the two receivers would be the leaders in the room. "And that's credit to them and the hard work that they put in, the way that they've produced, and it just gives us that stability. It's so much easier in the offseason when you have a plan, when you have a view, when you're able to be player-specific.
"Things that we scheme and game plan and want to work on for the offseason for us—right now, when we have those conversations, they don't have to be hypotheticals, which is definitely a luxury to have, so I think that it allows us, as a team, to just be more specific, to dial stuff in, and it's a lot of great stability for me, so I'm super grateful."
The back half of Coker's season, after returning from a quad injury that sidelined him for the first six games, saw the second-year receiver fold himself back into the offense and cap the year with a nine-reception, 134-yard (with a touchdown) masterpiece against the Rams in the playoffs.
Coker signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Monday.
McMillan is coming off a rookie of the year season, something he always felt was possible. To see it come together, though, to the tune of 70 receptions, 1,014 yards, and seven touchdowns, was validation for the young receiver and for his team.
"Coming into the season and just coming into the league, I was pretty confident in my abilities and what I could do," reflected McMillan on Tuesday.
"None of that was a surprise to me. I always try to strive to be the best possible player that I can be, and I knew that stuff like rookie of the year and all that wasn't too far, and I knew that I was capable of achieving those things."
For Young, McMillan, and the entire offense, there will be one major change this coming year: the play caller. But even that change feels familiar.
In February, Canales announced that he would hand over play-calling duties to Brad Idzik, the Panthers' offensive coordinator. He has served in the OC role under Canales the last two years, working with those he'll now be calling plays for.
In Young's mind, this is the kind of change that doesn't feel scary but provides a burst of energy.
"I'm excited, I have all the confidence in the world in Brad," praised Young. "He's been huge for us during this whole staff's time here. It's been probably a little more behind the scenes from the outside looking in, but he's been a big reason for everything that's happened. He's been a big piece of glue for all the stuff that happens upstairs, and then for the gap between that.
"Honestly, I think when you get a new play caller, you kind of never know—when it's live, and the bullets are flying, you don't really know what to expect. And I think I'm excited for that again. I'm excited to see what his spin is and what his personal thumbprint is.
"We have call it periods that I've been around him in for whether it was in camp and OTAs last season, he's always done a great job. So, for me, it's an exciting thing, kind of getting to see his cadence, see how he finds his own…we know he's going to do a great job, so we're all excited."
Echoed McMillan, "Shoot, I mean, I was not surprised at all. I feel like both of those coaches got a really good relationship to where they fed off each other this past year, and Coach Canales was always open to Coach Idzik, just his ideas and what he thought and what he saw and what he likes."
This all works together to raise expectations. And as players filtered back into the building on Monday, ready to defend their division title, they could sense the difference. Things might feel the same at its core, in terms of coaching and personnel and the playbook, but that means more is now expected of them.
And that is a luxury as well.
"Obviously, we want to make sure that we can be consistent with some of the positives from last year, but also we understand that last year was last year," said Young.
"This is a new season. We all start 0-0. There's no carryover; we're not entitled to anything, so I'm super grateful for that being our mindset as a team. Everyone knows we can't take our foot off the gas.
"We have to work just as hard, if not harder, as we have these last few years. Everything's earned, and now it's not the time to be thinking about records or anything like that. It's just about the work.
"Coach talks about that in the meetings. Now is just the time to win every single day, capture our best, so we're focused on that."
McMillan working on getting his "power" back
On paper, McMillan had a rookie season for the history books. He set new Panthers' franchise records in terms of rookie receivers, won rookie of the year, and set a standard for the impact he will have moving forward.
But McMillan could feel his body fading as the year wore on and knew there was so much more he could be doing. So that was the focus of his offseason: "just getting my strength and my power back."
The receiver compared his rookie season to his freshman year in college, where he dropped weight throughout the season and wasn't able to catch up as games continued.
"So, I wasn't used to playing that small, I felt pretty weak," admitted McMillan. "I didn't have my power back, so that was pretty much the main focus this offseason for me."
By the end of the season, McMillan said he was playing at 205 pounds. He has focused on his diet and the weight room over the last few months, working his way back up to the weight where he feels most comfortable and strongest, at 215 to 220 pounds.
"The weight that I'm at now is what I've normally been at in college, so kind of just used to it, got my power back, which allows me to be faster, stronger, so my focus was more in the weight room, strength, diet, and stuff like that.
McMillan was honest, admitting he wasn't sure what caused the weight drop, but he doesn't think it was the strain of a longer NFL schedule, compared to college. What mattered most to the receiver was putting it back on before returning, and that happened.
Free agency a reunion for Young and Phillips
Bryce Young has known of Jaelan Phillips for a long time. Both played high school football in Southern California around the same time. They've been in the league together for a few years now. And of course, Young can't help but laugh when reminded of Phillips' sack on him during Week 5 last season.
So when the two walked side-by-side into the building on Monday, the team captain on offense and the free agent pass-rusher come to change the defense, it was a chance for the duo to connect some of those dots, yes, but more importantly, it was a chance to establish a new connection; one they hope will only strengthen the Panthers.
"I've been around him a few times, and then we're from not too far away from each other," Young noted. "So I've always followed him and had a ton of respect for his game, love the competitor he is, how he plays, having played against him a few times, so I'm super excited for what he brings to the team."
Phillips might have been the marquee name in this year's free agency class, but he was the headliner on a deep list of names that also featured the top middle linebacker, Devin Lloyd, and top tackle, Rasheed Walker.
"I'm excited for this free agency class," Young continued. "I'm excited to watch everyone in the front office do a great job with the draft this week. So I mean it's, again, I'm grateful to be here to be a part of this organization. I'm excited for our future, but also, again, we have so much work ahead of us. We're not entitled to anything."
View photos of Panthers players as they arrive for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, April 20th.