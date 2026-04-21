This offseason has been a "luxury" for Bryce Young; plus Tetairoa McMillan getting power back, and other takeaways

His head coach, Dave Canales, expressed the same sentiment at the end of the season, before issuing a directive for his quarterback this offseason: take everything you know already, and boil it down to the minutiae, particularly when it comes to getting out of the huddle and to the line.

So that was Young's focus.

"I want to make sure that I'm able to continue to take the communication, leadership, and processing to a higher level. A lot of it was, for me, wanting to go back into the playbook, which I thought was just a good exercise for me," explained Young. "I wanted to sit down with the guys in this building, the guys I trust, and do self-scout and look through all the tape and stuff, and just wanted to be consistent in form, consistent in the habits with ball handling and how you're coming out of the huddle, making everything look the same from a pre-snap standpoint.