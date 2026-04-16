Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 7.0 

Adam Rank—You're in a really interesting spot, Panthers. If tight end Kenyon Sadiq were to fall down this far (it could happen), that would be an automatic pick for me. Adding another receiver is a wild-card option, too. What I'm looking at, however, is the best player and fit available. And with the Vikings having just taken Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, that means Thieneman is the choice. Of course, if Minnesota goes with Thieneman, then it's McNeil-Warren. Regardless, I wouldn't pass on one of these two safeties.