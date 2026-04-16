Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 7.0 

CHARLOTTE — The NFL draft is just one week away and the mock drafts are making their final predictions. The Panthers pick 19th overall this year, which means there are dozens of possibilities to discuss over the final days. Here are the latest projects for the Panthers from media outlets.
The Panthers have seven total selections this year, and you can see all of their picks here, and we'll keep you posted on all the latest at Panthers.com.
Adam Rank—You're in a really interesting spot, Panthers. If tight end Kenyon Sadiq were to fall down this far (it could happen), that would be an automatic pick for me. Adding another receiver is a wild-card option, too. What I'm looking at, however, is the best player and fit available. And with the Vikings having just taken Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, that means Thieneman is the choice. Of course, if Minnesota goes with Thieneman, then it's McNeil-Warren. Regardless, I wouldn't pass on one of these two safeties.
If Carolina is hellbent on adding a safety, which is not to say that they are, it may require them trading up a bit to secure one of those prospects. Dillon Thieneman has risen as high in mock draft projections as his vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Mike Band—Carolina can justify going in a few different directions here, especially along the offensive line, but Sadiq feels like the most optimal non-OT path to keep building around Bryce Young. Dave Canales has already identified tight end as a potential impact spot at No. 19, and the Panthers use enough multi-TE looks to make the value work. With 4.39 speed at 241 pounds, Sadiq gives Young another mismatch piece who can stretch the seams and grow into a featured part of the offense.
Dane Brugler—As Carolina continues to build its defense, Thieneman has the versatility that will speak to general manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers coaches. He would upgrade both the coverage and run defense from day one.
Mel Kiper Jr.—Carolina might decide to use this pick to help quarterback Bryce Young on offense. The 2023 No. 1 draft pick took a step forward last season, but the offense was still 25th in ESPN's Football Power Index. Even so, getting an impact safety to pair with Tre'von Moehrig behind the Panthers' really solid cornerback duo could be the team's next savvy move on defense after signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. And drafting McNeil-Warren would actually help Young -- by getting him the ball more often. McNeil-Warren had five interceptions and an incredible 10 forced fumbles over four seasons in college.
Brad Gagnon—This is about building more around Bryce Young, with the line generally shored up and the receiver position relatively stable. The Panthers have a void at tight end, and Sadiq is a mid-first-round talent who can do anything you want at that position.
View photos of first round draft pick, Tetairoa McMillan as he arrives in Charlotte to celebrate with fans, tour Bank of America Stadium, and bang the Keep Pounding Drum for the very first time.