Former players come back home for Friday practice

CHARLOTTE — Around half an hour before practice began on Friday, as Panthers players headed towards the field, coaches finalized scripts, and equipment staffers prepared bags, Tre Boston came streaking through the football hallways.
Diamond chain of an astronaut swinging, his sunglasses on inside to indicate how unbothered he was, the former Panthers' safety bounced through people, grabbed a snack, offered invitations to anyone around to come eat at one of his restaurants, then jogged towards the practice field.
Such was the start to legends day at Bank of America Stadium, when Boston and around 20 other former legends, most of whom still make Charlotte their home, stood watch for the Panthers' third practice of OTAs.
They milled between the fields, those who played on the defensive side of the ball, such as Al Wallace and Roman Harper, naturally drawn there. While a handful of former tight ends, including Pete Metzelaars, a member of the Panthers' first team in 1995, walked towards the offensive field, joking they were going to watch "the real linemen blockers," the tight ends.
Former safety and current local media personality Eugene Robinson was the only one who arrived in a suit—"you know I had to do it."—and made sure to grab guests from the pool of his old teammates for his co-hosting duties on WCNC.
Those on hand got to take in the Panthers final OTAs practice of the week, featuring a lively team session in the stagnant May heat.
Dave Canales and crew have been consistent about opening the door to all legends in the Carolinas. After general manager Dan Morgan made his way out to practice, he spent the rest of the time catching up with guys he either played with, watched, or had gotten to know since taking over the job.
JJ Jansen, who has played in Charlotte since 2009, took a long Southern goodbye after the final special teams period, shaking hands and catching up with all his former teammates as well. He played with a lot of them. With original long snapper Mark Rodenhauser on hand, a third of the long snappers in team history were there at once (there have only been six total in 31 years).
Thomas Davis checked in with new linebacker Devin Lloyd.
And others spread throughout the field to check in with their respective units.
Of course, having so many competitive guys on the field meant they had to get involved as well, and it was usually Boston whose voice rang out above all the others. He took time at the beginning of practice to visit with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, watching the two go through drills.
And when Jimmy Horn Jr. caught a ball from Kenny Pickett in the back corner of the end zone, contorting his body to stay in bounds before flexing over the defender, Boston, ever a salty defensive back, immediately ran onto the field to ask the official if it was a touchdown or not.
The verdict?
It was a touchdown.
"Defender made it too close," shrugged Boston, "so can't fight that call."
This is the first of many get-togethers a portion of the crew will have this summer, as they all gear up to help celebrate Luke Kuechly's entrance into the Hall of Fame on August 8 in Canton, Ohio. The Panthers will face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on August 6, also in Canton.
A host of Panthers' legends were on hand to take in the third OTA practice of the offseason.