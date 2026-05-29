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Roman Harper and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Former players come back home for Friday practice
Around 20 former Panthers' players were on hand Friday to watch the third practice of OTAs, connect with current players, and reconnect with each other.
By Kassidy Hill May 29, 2026
Photographs By Cassie Baker

CHARLOTTE — Around half an hour before practice began on Friday, as Panthers players headed towards the field, coaches finalized scripts, and equipment staffers prepared bags, Tre Boston came streaking through the football hallways.

Diamond chain of an astronaut swinging, his sunglasses on inside to indicate how unbothered he was, the former Panthers' safety bounced through people, grabbed a snack, offered invitations to anyone around to come eat at one of his restaurants, then jogged towards the practice field.

Such was the start to legends day at Bank of America Stadium, when Boston and around 20 other former legends, most of whom still make Charlotte their home, stood watch for the Panthers' third practice of OTAs.

Dave Canales, Colin Branch and Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

They milled between the fields, those who played on the defensive side of the ball, such as Al Wallace and Roman Harper, naturally drawn there. While a handful of former tight ends, including Pete Metzelaars, a member of the Panthers' first team in 1995, walked towards the offensive field, joking they were going to watch "the real linemen blockers," the tight ends.

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Pete Metzelaars, Davonte Wallace and TJ Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Former safety and current local media personality Eugene Robinson was the only one who arrived in a suit—"you know I had to do it."—and made sure to grab guests from the pool of his old teammates for his co-hosting duties on WCNC.

Luther Broughton, Pete Metzelaars and Eugene Robinson are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Those on hand got to take in the Panthers final OTAs practice of the week, featuring a lively team session in the stagnant May heat.

Dave Canales and crew have been consistent about opening the door to all legends in the Carolinas. After general manager Dan Morgan made his way out to practice, he spent the rest of the time catching up with guys he either played with, watched, or had gotten to know since taking over the job.

Jaiquawn Jarrett, Mike Tolbert, Justin Davidov, Thomas Davis Sr., Dan Morgan and Jamal Kearney are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

JJ Jansen, who has played in Charlotte since 2009, took a long Southern goodbye after the final special teams period, shaking hands and catching up with all his former teammates as well. He played with a lot of them. With original long snapper Mark Rodenhauser on hand, a third of the long snappers in team history were there at once (there have only been six total in 31 years).

Thomas Davis checked in with new linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Devin Lloyd and Thomas Davis Sr. are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

And others spread throughout the field to check in with their respective units.

Al Wallace, Kawann Short and Derrick Brown are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Of course, having so many competitive guys on the field meant they had to get involved as well, and it was usually Boston whose voice rang out above all the others. He took time at the beginning of practice to visit with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, watching the two go through drills.

Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

And when Jimmy Horn Jr. caught a ball from Kenny Pickett in the back corner of the end zone, contorting his body to stay in bounds before flexing over the defender, Boston, ever a salty defensive back, immediately ran onto the field to ask the official if it was a touchdown or not.

The verdict?

It was a touchdown.

"Defender made it too close," shrugged Boston, "so can't fight that call."

Jimmy Horn Jr. and Ainias Smith are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

This is the first of many get-togethers a portion of the crew will have this summer, as they all gear up to help celebrate Luke Kuechly's entrance into the Hall of Fame on August 8 in Canton, Ohio. The Panthers will face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on August 6, also in Canton.

PHOTOS: Panthers' Legends visit OTAs practice

A host of Panthers' legends were on hand to take in the third OTA practice of the offseason.

Dan Morgan, Thomas Davis Sr. and Pat McPherson are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dan Morgan, Thomas Davis Sr. and Pat McPherson are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard and Tre Boston are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard and Tre Boston are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales, Colin Branch and Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dave Canales, Colin Branch and Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Davis Sr. and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Davis Sr. and Tetairoa McMillan are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Roman Harper and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Roman Harper and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre Boston, Will Grier and Austin Duke are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre Boston, Will Grier and Austin Duke are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Will Grier, Bryce Pierre, Derrick Brown and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Grier, Bryce Pierre, Derrick Brown and Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Samac and Taylor Moton are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Samac and Taylor Moton are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Damiyre Byrd is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Damiyre Byrd is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
TJ Washington and James Mitchell are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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TJ Washington and James Mitchell are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mayur Chaudhari is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mayur Chaudhari is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. and Austin Duke are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. and Austin Duke are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
James Anderson and Daren Bates are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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James Anderson and Daren Bates are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Al Wallace, Kawann Short, Colin Branch and JD Rast are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Al Wallace, Kawann Short, Colin Branch and JD Rast are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Davis Sr. and Austin Duke are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Davis Sr. and Austin Duke are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Roman Harper and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Roman Harper and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Hitchcock and Robert Hunt are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Hitchcock and Robert Hunt are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre Boston, Roman Harper, Omar Gaither, Eugene Robinson, Nic Scourton and Bobby Brown III are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre Boston, Roman Harper, Omar Gaither, Eugene Robinson, Nic Scourton and Bobby Brown III are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Roman Harper and John Metchie III are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Roman Harper and John Metchie III are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Mark Rodenhauser, Pete Metzelaars, Davonte Wallace and TJ Washington are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Mark Rodenhauser, Pete Metzelaars, Davonte Wallace and TJ Washington are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Davis Sr. and Devin Lloyd are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Davis Sr. and Devin Lloyd are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tre Boston and Lee Hunter are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tre Boston and Lee Hunter are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Saahdiq Charles and Nick Samac are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Saahdiq Charles and Nick Samac are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Dan Morgan is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Tre Boston are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Will Grier is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Grier is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd and Thomas Davis Sr. are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Devin Lloyd and Thomas Davis Sr. are seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 3 on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Austin Duke and Tyrek Funderburk are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Austin Duke and Tyrek Funderburk are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Roman Harper is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Roman Harper is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Davis Sr. is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Davis Sr. is seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Damiyre Byrd and Brycen Tremayne are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Damiyre Byrd and Brycen Tremayne are seen during OTA Number 3 at Friday, May. 29, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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