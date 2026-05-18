 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers add two to roster

May 18, 2026 at 04:41 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
2026 Roster Moves Verizon

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a few roster adjustments on Monday.

The team signed defensive tackle Tywone Malone Jr. and running back Miles Davis.

Malone played at Ohio State after transferring from Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder adds depth after the Panthers lost defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to a neck issue that required surgery.

Related Links

Davis began his career at BYU before transferring to Utah State. He had 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived-injured tight end Bryce Pierre and running back Montrell Johnson Jr.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes 2026 schedule release

Go behind the scenes with players as they partnered with the CMPD Bomb Squad to set off the Panthers 2026-2027 NFL schedule.

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
15 / 46

Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
17 / 46

Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
18 / 46

Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during
19 / 46

Derrick Brown is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during
22 / 46

Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during
24 / 46

Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during
26 / 46

Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
27 / 46

Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
29 / 46

Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during
30 / 46

Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during
32 / 46

Robert Hunt is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during
34 / 46

Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during
36 / 46

Chuba Hubbard is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during
37 / 46

Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
38 / 46

Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during
39 / 46

AJ Dillon is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during
41 / 46

Mitchell Evans is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during
43 / 46

Tommy Tremble is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during
44 / 46

Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during
45 / 46

Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers looking into the advantages of an early Week 5 bye in 2026

Carolina has a bye in Week 5, the earliest possible slot. It's a stark difference from the late byes they've had in recent years. Dave Canales sees plenty of advantages this way.

news

Five takeaways from Dave Canales Monday, from schedule tidbits to another trusted voice

From three prime time games, an advantageous travel schedule, and a new coach, here are some of the takeaways from Dave Canales on Monday.

news

Dave Canales: Tershawn Wharton "recovering great" after neck surgery

The veteran defensive tackle had surgery recently, but Canales didn't offer any timeline for his return.

news

Taking a look at the 2026 opponents through Panthers historical plays

We take a look at the Panthers' upcoming 2026 opponents through a historical lens, looking back through some of Carolina's most historical plays against each team.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Now that the smoke's cleared on the schedule

After an explosive week, and also a rookie minicamp, some things are beginning to come into focus. But we've got a lot of offseason to get through, and you had questions about it.

news

Second-rounder Lee Hunter signs rookie contract

The defensive tackle was the final draft pick to sign his rookie deal, after the other six signed the night before rookie minicamp.

news

Here comes the boom

From explosives to bomb-squads, go behind the scenes of the Panthers 2026 schedule release shoot.

news

Panthers get more national notice: The 2026 NFL schedule is out

The Panthers get three games in prime time, plus they open the season at home, and close at home, part of a nice stretch of games in Bank of America Stadium coming down the stretch.

news

Breaking down the schedule with JJ and Luke

The longest-tenured active Panther and the future Hall of Famer discuss the 2026 schedule during the latest episode of the widely acclaimed JJ and Luke podcast.

news

David Tepper named to the 2026 TIME 100 Philanthropy list of the 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy

The list recognizes singular figures who are shaping the future of giving.

news

Ahead of NFL schedule release on Thursday, an updated look at the Panthers' 2026 opponents

As we wait for the order of games, let's take a look at what each of the teams have done this offseason and how things have changed for each of them.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising