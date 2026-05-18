Panthers add two to roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a few roster adjustments on Monday.
The team signed defensive tackle Tywone Malone Jr. and running back Miles Davis.
Malone played at Ohio State after transferring from Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder adds depth after the Panthers lost defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to a neck issue that required surgery.
Davis began his career at BYU before transferring to Utah State. He had 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season.
To make room for them on the roster, they waived-injured tight end Bryce Pierre and running back Montrell Johnson Jr.
Go behind the scenes with players as they partnered with the CMPD Bomb Squad to set off the Panthers 2026-2027 NFL schedule.