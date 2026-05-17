Taking a look at the 2026 opponents through Panthers historical plays

Week 18 Falcons

After starting 0-2 to start the 2025 season, Carolina was looking for a win to turn their early season around. It came in a big fashion in Week 3 against the Falcons. After building a 10-0 lead in the first half, Carolina ensured Atlanta wouldn't even get a chance to chip back in the third quarter thanks to Chau Smith-Wade. The defensive back jumped a Michael Penix pass and returned it 11 yards for the pick-six, putting the Panthers up big in what would become a 30-0 win.