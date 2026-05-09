Five takeaways from rookie minicamp, including Chris Brazzell's range, and more from Day 2

Monroe Freeling looking bigger already

Canales said one of the things he noticed about first-round pick Monroe Freeling was his size, as he came to minicamp around 325 pounds, after playing last year at Georgia in the 310-315 range.

"I mean, first of all, he looks great," Canales said. "He's been working really hard, just trying to continue to increase his strength. He showed up about 325, and looked great, moved well, showed the length, and all the things.

"That was just kind of an emphasis of his, and I mean, if you think the guy's 21 years old, so he's still growing into whatever his frame is. But as we know, seasons get long, and guys have a chance to kind of settle in and focus on some things, and the work showed up. But he looks great, he's moving well, so I'm really pleased with that."

Canales said they try to be mindful that the guys working this weekend haven't been doing much football since the end of last season, as pre-draft training is very different than even these low-impact workouts.