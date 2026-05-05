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Former Panthers assistant Warren Belin dies at 58

May 05, 2026 at 03:39 PM
Warren Belin

CHARLOTTE — Former Panthers assistant coach and Wake Forest football legend Warren Belin recently passed away at 58, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Belin coached the Panthers for two seasons (2011-12), making an impact on some of the franchise's brightest stars.

He coached for more than 30 seasons total, most recently at Howard University through the 2024 season.

Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.

Here's how he will be remembered by some of those players he touched, in their words.

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly during team stretch before the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers

Thomas Davis

"Coach Warren Belin was more than just a coach — he was a man of character, faith, and unwavering strength. In a world where it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters, he stood firm in his beliefs, leading not just with words, but with example. He never needed to raise his voice or use harsh language to earn respect; he commanded it through the way he carried himself and the way he treated each of us — not just as players, but as young men.

"He poured into our lives in ways that went far beyond the game. He showed us discipline, integrity, and what it meant to stand strong in faith. His love for Christ was evident in everything he did, and it shaped the way he led, the way he lived, and the way he cared for others.

"Coach Belin was also a devoted husband to Ms. Yolanda and a loving father to his three daughters. His family was his foundation, and you could see the pride and love he had for them in every moment. Even while carrying the weight of personal loss — after his own brother battled and passed from cancer during our time with him — Coach never wavered. And when cancer came for him, he faced it the same way he faced everything else: like a true warrior. He fought with courage, faith, and resilience until the very end.

"To me, he was more than a coach — he was a father figure, a mentor, and a lasting example of what it means to be a man of purpose. His impact will live on in all of us who had the privilege to know him. I'll always be grateful for him. I'll always carry his lessons with me. And I'll always love him. Rest easy, Coach."

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and James Anderson, right, talk to linebackers coach Warren Belin during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Sunday, July 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton

Jon Beason

"Though only for a short time, Coach Belin's impact on my life was felt immediately. One, he took his job extremely seriously! Always professional in every detail, and at his core, he was a man of God and family! In that order, he understood how vital his role was in shaping the lives of young men. Understanding that Xs and Os was just a fraction of what it meant to grow into a man of faith, with values that ultimately would lead to having the conviction to do your job at the highest level! As linebackers, we understood how critical it was for us to perform for the betterment of the defense and the outcome for the team. Though injuries cut our football relationship short, as a player, you want to know that your coach loves you like a father. That was evident! That's when you're truly a team, a family, a brotherhood! I'm grateful to his parents for raising an amazing man who I'm sure influenced hundreds throughout his career! Coach B will be missed. He's a great example of what the world should be."

Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, left, runs a drill with linebackers coach Warren Belin during the NFL football team's minicamp for rookies and free agents in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton

Luke Kuechly

"Warren Belin was my first linebacker coach in the NFL. He was kind, patient, and his love of the game was obvious to see. In my opinion, those qualities are important, but what sets a coach apart from another is his ability to connect with his players — find out who they are, what motivates them, what is important to them, and how he can make their dreams in the NFL come true. This was evident.

"However, the game never came in the way of his family. They were his rock, and his smile when he was around his girls made his love for them clear. We will miss Coach B certainly as a coach, but ultimately the man he was and what he stood for."

PHOTOS: Luke Kuechly unveils his exhibit at the Hall of Fame

Panthers legend Luke Kuechly unveils his new exhibit at the Hall of Fame, featuring items that contributed to his success on field.

Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, April. 18, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.
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Carolina Panthers Hall of Fame Enshrinee, Luke Kuechly visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, April. 17, 2026 in Canton, OH.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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