Former Panthers assistant Warren Belin dies at 58

Jon Beason

"Though only for a short time, Coach Belin's impact on my life was felt immediately. One, he took his job extremely seriously! Always professional in every detail, and at his core, he was a man of God and family! In that order, he understood how vital his role was in shaping the lives of young men. Understanding that Xs and Os was just a fraction of what it meant to grow into a man of faith, with values that ultimately would lead to having the conviction to do your job at the highest level! As linebackers, we understood how critical it was for us to perform for the betterment of the defense and the outcome for the team. Though injuries cut our football relationship short, as a player, you want to know that your coach loves you like a father. That was evident! That's when you're truly a team, a family, a brotherhood! I'm grateful to his parents for raising an amazing man who I'm sure influenced hundreds throughout his career! Coach B will be missed. He's a great example of what the world should be."