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NFL announces 2026 offseason dates; Rookies begin May 8

Apr 03, 2026 at 01:13 PM
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Darin Gantt
The Carolina Panthers hold voluntary workouts on Monday, May. 19, 2025 in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Grant/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold voluntary workouts on Monday, May. 19, 2025 in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The NFL has released the updated schedule for each club's offseason workout program for the 2026 offseason.

The Carolina Panthers already began their offseason work on April 20 and will run through June 11 at various times. Rookie minicamp has now officially been added to the schedule for the first full weekend in May.

Clubs are allowed to hold three phases of the voluntary offseason workouts. Per the league:

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Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Panthers will hold their OTAs (the things that look most like football practice) in late May and early June.

The team's mandatory minicamp will be held June 9-11, where they'll get a full look at the draft class, plus a free agent crop that includes Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, and Rasheed Walker.

The team will then get a break before reporting to camp in July, in advance of the extra week of preseason they get thanks to playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals on August. 6 in Canton, Ohio. That game's a precursor to legendary Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The full schedule of the Panthers offseason dates are as follows:

First Day: April 20

Rookie minicamp: May 8-9

OTA offseason workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

PHOTOS: Panthers 2026 free agent signings

View photos as the Panthers welcome their newly signed free agents to Carolina. Players had the opportunity to tour Bank of America Stadium with loved ones after signing.

The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Jaelen Phillips on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Devin Lloyd on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Kenneth Pickett on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Luke Fortner on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign Stone Forsythe on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign players Rasheed Walker on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers sign John Metchie on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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